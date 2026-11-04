Walters State Students Receives Chime Workforce Scholarship

Kyle Wright, of Newport, once thought college was only for students coming straight from high school. After his employer recommended Walters State’s Electrical Engineering Technology program, he decided to take the next step.

One year later, he’s thriving in the program—and his strong grades have earned him the Chime Workforce Scholarship.

The Chime Workforce Scholarship is given by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students, and the Chimes Scholars Foundation. Only 200 awards are given nationwide. The scholarship recognizes high-achieving students pursuing career and technical degrees. Only 200 awards are given nationwide.

“Kyle is an outstanding student who shares the knowledge learned from his years in the field with others at Walters State,” said Dr. Saul Reyes, president of Walters State. “Earning an associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology will make him an important part of any maintenance team. I congratulate him on receiving this scholarship.”

Wright has been balancing college classes with a full-time job since spring of 2025.

“I always thought college was just for business degrees, and I have always worked in factories,” Wright said. “I have been working in maintenance for about four years. My coworker suggested that I go to Walters State and get my associate’s degree in electrical engineering.”

He admits he was nervous about college, particularly math. He had bad memories of his high school math class.

“The learning support math class was just what I needed. I left that class confident that I could do college work,” Wright said. “Now, I can apply what I learn in my electrical engineering courses to my work.”

His younger classmates ask him for advice on starting a career in the field. And other people ask him about going to college later in life.

“The time is going to pass anyway. Next year, you could be where you are, or you could be earning a college degree in your field. Don’t wait. A good time to better your education may never come. Do it now.”

Wright wanted to express his gratitude for his professors, his employer and his wife, Maranda. He is paying for his education through Tennessee Reconnect, a last dollar scholarship available to those over 23 who have not received a college degree.

“I have had to buy my books, but Tennessee Reconnect has paid for all my tuition,” Wright said.