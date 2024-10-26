Open in App
    The Newport Plain Talk

    HEAL loan program underway for East Tennessee

    2 days ago

    NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee shared additional guidance Thursday on how communities impacted by Hurricane Helene may opt-in to receive immediate financial relief via the HEAL Program, which was established in the days following the disaster.

    The $100 million fund directly serves the health and wellness of Tennesseans in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Counties eligible for assistance include Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. If any additional counties are added to the Major Disaster Declaration for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Categories A through G, they will become eligible for the program.

    The HEAL Program allocates $35 million to address water and wastewater system damage across eligible counties. These systems experienced extensive damage in most counties and were destroyed in others. Utilities are central to the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans living in the affected areas, as well as first responders and volunteers who are temporarily deployed to help with the rebuilding process. $65 million will be divided equally among eligible economically at-risk and distressed counties to address dangerous debris removal.

    Eligible counties may find additional details on the opt-in process atwww.tn.gov/tema/recover/heal-program.html.

    The maximum amount an eligible county may request through the HEAL Program is $15 million. The deadline to opt-in is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. County leaders with questions regarding the HEAL Program should email: HEAL.Recovery@tn.gov.

