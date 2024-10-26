Early voting ends Oct. 31

The early voting leg of the Nov. 5 general election has entered the homestretch with voters able to cast their ballot through Thursday, Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, those wishing to vote will need to vote at their regular assigned precinct location on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard reports 6,472 early votes have been cast at the early voting location at 157 Western Plaza Drive (near Tractor Supply) in Newport through Thursday, Oct. 24. In addition, another 274 absentee ballots have been counted during the early voting period to bring the 8-day total to 6,746 votes.

A Cocke County one-day record was set on the first day of early voting with 1,161 votes cast.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, Cocke County’s totals through Wednesday, Oct. 23 (the most recent available as of Friday morning) for 2024 early voting represents a 24.17% turnout for early voting, which is ahead of the statewide turnout percentage.

Statewide, per the Tennessee Secretary of State website, the early voting turnout through Wednesday, Oct. 23 is 23.67% with 1,084,279 early votes and 58,925 absentee ballots for a total of 1,143,279 votes.

While the current early vote total for Cocke County is slightly behind 2020, it is easily outpacing 2016 early votes with a 69% increase.

Early voting hours are 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. — noon. Early voting will be open later the last two days, from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.