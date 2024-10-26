Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Application for FEMA assistance required for a home inspection

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ALSY_0wN0bYSe00

    FEMA personnel are conducting home inspections in areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene to help determine whether the residences are safe, sanitary and livable.

    FEMA will not conduct a home inspection at any home where occupants have not applied for assistance.

    However, due to the volume of registrations, FEMA is working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and officials in the impacted counties to call or text those who have applied to schedule an appointment.

    If you applied for FEMA assistance and received a letter from FEMA stating you were found ineligible due to “No Contact,” call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 to update/confirm your contact information and schedule your inspection.

    If a FEMA inspector shows up unannounced, he/she will have photo identification to show you. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed. A FEMA inspector will never ask for, or accept, money. Their service is free.

    A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If you have questions about the status of your application, you can call the FEMA Helpline.

    Inspectors do not make decisions on eligibility for assistance. Information gathered during the inspection is among the criteria FEMA uses to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

    The inspectors consider:

    The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.Whether the home is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

    The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Monday, Dec. 2.

    To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight. Operators speak most languages; if you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. You may also visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

    To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhtlyTX49RE

    You may also apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal recovery funds for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes. To learn more or to apply, visit sba.gov/disaster or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. Email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you.

    To learn more about FEMA home inspections and how to identify an inspector, visit FEMA Home Inspections at www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/after-applying/home-inspections

    Damaged wells and septic systems

    For private wells and septic systems, FEMA may pay for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate detailing the necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.

    In addition to the technician’s estimate, FEMA may also pay for the actual repair or replacement cost of your septic system or well. Neither is typically covered by homeowner’s insurance.

    At the time of your home inspection, let the FEMA inspector know you have a private well and/or septic system that may have been damaged by the storm.

    You may be eligible for FEMA assistance if the damage is determined to have been caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

    If you already had an inspection, and damage to the well or septic system wasn’t reported, call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 or visit any Disaster Recovery Center to learn how to update your application. To find the nearest center, visit DRC Locator at egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

    Related Search

    Fema assistanceFema eligibilityDisaster reliefFederal assistanceHome inspectionFema helpline

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    June Murtha
    1d ago
    How long does a fema inspection take?When the home has been washed away. Be careful out there. Just a thought. if FEMA, says the land isNot able to be occupied. for 1 reason or another, then what happens.
    Vicky Ables
    1d ago
    I don't care nothing about FEMA and they can stay the heck away from me and my land
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria14 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy