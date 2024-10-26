Application for FEMA assistance required for a home inspection

FEMA personnel are conducting home inspections in areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene to help determine whether the residences are safe, sanitary and livable.

FEMA will not conduct a home inspection at any home where occupants have not applied for assistance.

However, due to the volume of registrations, FEMA is working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and officials in the impacted counties to call or text those who have applied to schedule an appointment.

If you applied for FEMA assistance and received a letter from FEMA stating you were found ineligible due to “No Contact,” call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 to update/confirm your contact information and schedule your inspection.

If a FEMA inspector shows up unannounced, he/she will have photo identification to show you. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed. A FEMA inspector will never ask for, or accept, money. Their service is free.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If you have questions about the status of your application, you can call the FEMA Helpline.

Inspectors do not make decisions on eligibility for assistance. Information gathered during the inspection is among the criteria FEMA uses to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

The inspectors consider:

The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.Whether the home is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Monday, Dec. 2.

To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight. Operators speak most languages; if you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. You may also visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhtlyTX49RE

You may also apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal recovery funds for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes. To learn more or to apply, visit sba.gov/disaster or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. Email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you.

To learn more about FEMA home inspections and how to identify an inspector, visit FEMA Home Inspections at www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/after-applying/home-inspections

Damaged wells and septic systems

For private wells and septic systems, FEMA may pay for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate detailing the necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.

In addition to the technician’s estimate, FEMA may also pay for the actual repair or replacement cost of your septic system or well. Neither is typically covered by homeowner’s insurance.

At the time of your home inspection, let the FEMA inspector know you have a private well and/or septic system that may have been damaged by the storm.

You may be eligible for FEMA assistance if the damage is determined to have been caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

If you already had an inspection, and damage to the well or septic system wasn’t reported, call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 or visit any Disaster Recovery Center to learn how to update your application. To find the nearest center, visit DRC Locator at egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.