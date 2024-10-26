Falling to pieces: Trestle collapse closes roads

NEWPORT — The train trestle at the east end of Newport collapsed on Tuesday evening. The trestle had been damaged in the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Newport Police Department announced several street closures related to the collapse. River Road at East Broadway, Jimtown Road at East Broadway, and Liberty Alley at East Broadway/River Road are closed until further notice.

“This trestle is on our AS Line along a portion of the line that has been out of service since Hurricane Helene hit. We have team members on site assessing the situation but the latest projection for reopening that section of the line, between Asheville and Newport, is still at the end of January,” said Norfolk Southern Senior Communications Manager Heather Garcia.

Norfolk Southern representatives had previously said the hardest hit areas are along the railroad’s AS Line, which runs from Salisbury, North Carolina, to Morristown, Tennessee. It crosses the Eastern Continental Divide through Asheville, North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Crews found more than 21,500 feet of track washed out, more than 50,000 feet of track damaged by scour and more than 15,000 feet of fill failures and slides in addition to multiple bridges that had been damaged.

Earlier in the month, Garcia had said the initial projections estimate Norfolk Southern’s line between Newport and Asheville will reopen by late January 2025. She explained evaluations of the track between Asheville and Old Fort in North Carolina are ongoing.