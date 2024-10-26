Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Falling to pieces: Trestle collapse closes roads

    By Kathy Barnes News Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQ7QH_0wN0a2a600

    NEWPORT — The train trestle at the east end of Newport collapsed on Tuesday evening. The trestle had been damaged in the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

    The Newport Police Department announced several street closures related to the collapse. River Road at East Broadway, Jimtown Road at East Broadway, and Liberty Alley at East Broadway/River Road are closed until further notice.

    “This trestle is on our AS Line along a portion of the line that has been out of service since Hurricane Helene hit. We have team members on site assessing the situation but the latest projection for reopening that section of the line, between Asheville and Newport, is still at the end of January,” said Norfolk Southern Senior Communications Manager Heather Garcia.

    Norfolk Southern representatives had previously said the hardest hit areas are along the railroad’s AS Line, which runs from Salisbury, North Carolina, to Morristown, Tennessee. It crosses the Eastern Continental Divide through Asheville, North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

    Crews found more than 21,500 feet of track washed out, more than 50,000 feet of track damaged by scour and more than 15,000 feet of fill failures and slides in addition to multiple bridges that had been damaged.

    Earlier in the month, Garcia had said the initial projections estimate Norfolk Southern’s line between Newport and Asheville will reopen by late January 2025. She explained evaluations of the track between Asheville and Old Fort in North Carolina are ongoing.

    Related Search

    Norfolk Southern updatesRailroad infrastructureBlue Ridge mountainsNorfolk SouthernHurricane Helene impactRoad closures

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Gillespie Worth
    1d ago
    my fear of bridges is warranted.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    The Most Quaint and Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in Tennessee
    Moms Who Think2 days ago
    They're not ladybugs! What you need to know about Asian lady beetles in Kentucky
    WHAS113 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Hurricane watchers issue 'advanced risk' warning for storm Patty that could hit the US
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Does Tennessee play today? Schedule, time, channel for next Vols football game
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Tennessee AG exposes ICE's plan to release illegal immigrants convicted of dangerous crimes into state
    Fox News4 days ago
    Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
    The Newport Plain Talk14 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Oregon still No. 1, but top teams shuffled in AP Top 25 poll
    The Newport Plain Talk17 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy