Partnership planning flood donation distributions

NEWPORT — The Cocke County Partnership (CCP) board met in regular monthly session Tuesday at the Tanner Building. The board discussed flood donations and started planning for disbursing those funds. As of the meeting, $174,000 had been donated.

“The Partnership has been a source of deposits for flood donations,” said Chairman George Barton. “We need to set up a committee to distribute the funds. This board is an option or we can establish a completely separate committee for funds disbursement.”

Interim Director Daryl Brady explained the CCP was asked to set up a fund for donations. He said he met with Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters as well as individuals who had worked with the donation and disbursement process after the Gatlinburg wildfires.

“We did several things to ensure the integrity of the process,” Brady said.

When the QR code was used for a donation, the money went straight to the bank account, he said. When a donation was brought into the office, information — including the donor’s name and contact information — was collected, two employees verified the donation and signed off on it and a receipt was issued, he explained.

A page was set up on the CCP’s website for electronic donations, and the process was modeled after the process used by Sevier County following the 2016 wildfires. Brady said he spoke with an individual who handled the wildfire donations as well as someone with the Mountain Ways Foundation and the CCP donation application was set up exactly like the application they had used. Applications for assistance are now live online at the CCP website.

“We need a committee to disburse the funds and we need a validation committee to protect the integrity of the process,” Brady said. “We may have folks who are from other counties apply, or people who were not affected apply.”

“How you do the funds is entirely up to you,” he said, “But you don’t want to duplicate services.”

He pointed out there needed to be communication with Mountain Ways and any similar organizations to ensure there is a larger outreach and more people are served instead of the same people being served by all the organizations.

The board agreed to establish a committee with at least five members to handle disbursements, and it was agreed proxies could be used so there could be representatives of the city and county as well as general representation on the committee.

The committee will then report back to the board for final approval.

The board agreed that small businesses could apply for the funds that were donated through the CCP account.

It was agreed that the CCP board members who could would have an informational meeting with representatives from Mountain Tough to learn more about their process. The CCP will meet again soon to establish the complete guidelines for funds disbursement and to get a list of candidates to serve on the two committees.

Employment prospects

Brady reported he has met with prospects for the vacant ConAgra building and there is a company that plans to take two portions of the building. He said there could be up to 50 long-term jobs from that employer. He hopes to have a press conference regarding the business next week.

“Recruiting a company during such a natural disaster deserves extra recognition,” said Barton.

A company has also been considering locating in the new industrial park as well. Brady has met with them and said they have a contract that is awaiting signatures.

Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey said refunds had been issued to the vendors who had paid to reserve a spot for the Newport Harvest Street Festival. Responding to a question from board member Clint Hammonds, she said this was the third time the festival had been canceled. It was canceled because of a flood warning, because of COVID-19 and this time because of the flooding.

C5

C5 Director Jennifer Ellison explained that C5’s children’s space that was used for classes at Empower Cocke County was destroyed in the flooding just a year after it was constructed. She said they have secured a $25,000 emergency funding grant from Save the Children to rebuild the Empower Cocke County LEAP (Learn, Empower and Play) center.