Cocke County jobless rate increased in September

After two straight months of declining unemployment, Cocke County’s jobless rate increased in the month of September.

According to figures released Thursday by the The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD), Cocke County’s jobless rate for September was 4.3%, up from 4.1% in August and matching July’s rate of 4.3%, which was lower than June’s 4.5%.

However, Cocke County was far from being an outlier as 77 counties across the state experienced an increase in the jobless rate for the month of September. Rates decreased in five counties and remained the same in 13 counties.

All but four of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported jobless rates of less than 5%.

McNairy County in southwestern Tennessee had the highest unemployment rate at 5.5%, followed by Houston County at 5.4%

Neighboring Sevier County, along with Moore County, recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rates at 2.7%. Sevier County’s rate represented an increase from August’s 2.5%.

In other nearby counties, Greene County saw its rate increase slightly from 4.3% to 4.4%. Hamblen County increased to 3.6% from 3.5% and Jefferson County had a similar increase, from 3.6% to 3.7%.

Data released last week by the TDLWD showed that Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in September. While up slightly over the previous month, the state’s rate is still nearly one percentage point below the national rate of 4.1%.

The state and national rates are adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment, while the county rates are not.