Sheriff cites 'unity' during flooding

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball had one word when asked Monday what was the overriding thought he had from the flooding event and the response to the once-in-a-lifetime disaster that hit his county.

“Unity,” he answered. Expanding a little further, he added the last time he recalled seeing so many people coming together in a common cause was when the nation united in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. “It reminded me of something of that caliber,” Ball said.

From relocating prisoners to responding to emergency conditions and even receiving donated patrol cars, it’s been an all-hands-on-deck situation for CCSO as with the other area first responder departments.

When the flooding struck, and while emergencies were being handled, one of the priorities CCSO faced was securing the safety of inmates at the Cocke County Jail Annex.

The inmates were safely transferred and currently Cocke County detainees are being held in Jefferson County and Sevier County.

As of Monday, a total of 106 Cocke County inmates were being held in those two counties with 28 female inmates at Jefferson County Jail, 49 male inmates at the Jefferson County Workhouse and 29 male inmates in Sevier County.

The annex and other facilities were severely impacted and Ball said the department lost five of its patrol cars that were parked there due to the rushing floodwater.

“We weren’t really concerned about the vehicles at that point because we needed to get them (the inmates) out,” Ball said. “So, by the time we got back to where the vehicles were at, they were already underwater.”

Other departments from outside the area then stepped up with offers to donate vehicles.

“These sheriffs from Franklin County and Coffee County called and said ‘we have vehicles that will get you by,’” Ball said.

In addition, a department from Jackson Township, Ohio, also donated a patrol car.

Those vehicles will be marked up with CCSO graphics, have radios installed and be used as needed.

Five new vehicles have also been delivered, according to Ball.

“Dodge in Columbia, Tennessee, which is contracted through the state, actually delivered us five new cars,” Ball said.

He said the plan is to seek reimbursement from FEMA to cover the cost of the five new vehicles. He also said the department has obtained a van that can securely carry up to 10 inmates and is partitioned to separate male and female inmates.

Ball said his department is back to operating normally. “We have not stopped. I mean, we have not slowed down,” he said.

Ball also offered some advice on reporting damages.

“If anybody’s had any kind of flood damage, vehicle damage during the flood, you should contact your insurance company and let them know the sheriff’s office was only working accidents that involved injuries at that time,” Ball said.

“For property damage, swap information with one another and their insurance companies and let them know what happened, take pictures and turn it into the insurance company. They can call us to verify the accident because dispatch automatically logs that call and a case number will be generated.”

While there is much more ahead for CCSO to address damages and repairs of its own in the future, Ball took another moment to offer his thoughts on the response he has seen. He was grateful for so many departments and agencies (in and out of state) that responded.

“I don’t know where they all came from,” Ball said. “The support was just tremendous. Everybody responded.”