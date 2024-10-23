CLB approves leases for relocated offices

NEWPORT — On Monday evening, the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) met for the first time since the historic flooding that affected the county. The flooding caused extensive damage to the courthouse annex, which housed many county offices and the jail.

Because of the annex damage, the offices housed in the annex scrambled to find locations where they could set up office and operate. The leases for that office space, as well as the cost of putting flooring in the office that is housing the county mayor’s office, were discussed in-depth before the leases were approved.

Clerk and Master Craig Wild explained that Chancery Court could not close. He explained that he made several calls over the weekend after the flooding on Friday, Sept. 27, looking for office space to relocate and found it difficult to find any office space available. He said he found office space available at 301 Cosby Highway and they started moving their offices as quickly as possible. That office space is $2,600 per month.

Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis explained the annex offices took the last available office space that could be found in the county, which is located at 147 Western Plaza. The monthly lease on that property is $4,800 per month.

Commissioner Andy Ford asked if the new flooring in question had already been put down in the annex offices at Western Plaza. Financial Director Heather McGaha said the flooring had been put down and currently those funds had been taken from the county’s building maintenance funds. She said the maintenance of the leased buildings will be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Couldn’t a trailer be brought in to be used?” Ford asked, referring to the FEMA trailers often brought to locations after a natural disaster.

“Wouldn’t the proper question be to ask who approved leasing the building?” said Vice Chairman Rick Vassar who was serving as chair of the meeting in the absence of Chairman Norman Smith.

“It’s not the way we normally do business, but payroll had to be met and there was no place to operate out of. Payroll had to be met on Monday. My staff — being quick-minded — quickly found the only office space available,” Mathis said.

Discussing the new flooring that has already been installed in the office space, Mathis said, “It was unsafe. It had mold and it smelled like cat pee. We had to make a judgment call.”

“Could this be temporary until FEMA brings in trailers?” Commissioner Dan Bright asked.

Mathis explained that the county will be reimbursed for a significant portion of the rental costs with FEMA paying 75% and the state paying 12 ½% leaving the county to pay 12 ½% of the costs. The combined cost of the rent for the annex offices and Chancery Court offices is $7,400 per month, but the county’s cost will be $925 per month.

Commissioner Gayla Blazer asked if the mayor had the authority to do what he did considering the state of emergency the county was facing.

It was pointed out the county would have to pay the costs upfront, but would submit a claim for reimbursement.

Mathis also pointed out that the county needed to keep track of volunteer hours because those hours could be considered an in-kind contribution that could help cover the costs associated with the office space rental.

Because of the emergency declaration, the mayor had the authority to rent the office space.

“Employees had not been paid, bills were not paid,” he said. “We had to take care of business.”

As commissioners started to question the matter even further, Vassar said, “If the mayor had the authority to make this decision then why do we have to vote on it?”

“He did what he had to do,” said Commissioner Tracy Stepp.

“It was an emergent decision, we had to make a lot of quick decisions. We need to move forward and rebuild,” Mathis added.

There was a question about the lease on the annex offices being two years, and McGaha explained that the lease would be $5,200 per month if done as a 12-month lease or $4,800 per month if done as a 24-month lease. Mathis explained he was in the operations center and was not part of the negotiations but authorized his staff to handle things.

“I take full responsibility,” Mathis added.

When commissioners asked couldn’t they remodel the former Ingles building for the annex offices like they planned, and it was pointed out the estimate to renovate the building into office space is $6 million.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said when the annex was inspected, they were told it has to sit six more months to make sure it is no longer settling. He said that if in six months it can be renovated, the estimates are anywhere from $2 ½ million to $6 million.

When Commissioner Wilma Ball asked about any other buildings in the shopping center where the old Ingles building is located, the sheriff explained all those buildings were occupied or spoken for.

Commissioner David Veridal commented, “FEMA will reimburse us before we die.”

Bright asked why there wasn’t an emergency meeting called to discuss the situation, and Vassar added it could have been an emergency budget meeting.

Commissioner Billy “JoBob” Hudson commented, “The county is a business and we have to continue our day-to-day operations. This may not be the best deal, but we have to trust in the process.”

Both of the leases were voted on separately, and both were approved unanimously.

“Nobody feels you’re dishonest or not doing the right thing. We’re standing behind you,” Vassar told Mathis

Mathis receives standing ovation

When the mayor addressed the commissioners he said he didn’t have anything prepared to say. “I’ve just been sitting here thinking about how much has changed since last month. There have been bad things as well as good things. This has been the worst disaster this county has experienced,” Mathis said.

He explained all three rivers that pass through the county hit record flood stage.

“Our people stepped up in a way to make us proud. Unfortunately we did have two fatalities, but it could have been a whole lot worse. We had hundreds of calls for rescue,” he added.

Explaining there were rescues on land, water and air, he said that “everybody pulled together” and within 36 to 48 hours everyone who had been missing was accounted for.

He commended everyone for the unity, including county officials, county commissioners and volunteers.

He encouraged everyone to keep that unity and said, “attack these problems, not each other.”

Mathis received a standing ovation.