Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    No. 25 Vanderbilt marks return to rankings by facing No. 5 Texas

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vA4G_0wIPAs4M00

    Coming off a tough loss to one of the nation's top teams, No. 5 Texas might well have its hands full again when it tangles with No. 25 Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. The Longhorns (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) stumbled out of the gate last weekend against visiting Georgia. Texas gained just 38 yards in the first half, falling behind 23-0 in an eventual 30-15 loss to the then-fifth-ranked Bulldogs. "When you're playing in games with quality people on both teams, effort is one piece of the ingredient," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Execution is the other piece of the ingredient. We just did not have great execution ... and most notably, we did not have great execution at critical moments. ... We were 2 of 14 on third down and we were 1 of 5 on fourth down. Vanderbilt (5-2, 2-1) came away with a 24-14 win last weekend over visiting Ball State, but the Commodores didn't exactly draw rave reviews from coach Clark Lea. "We unpacked the Ball State game, and I'm happy with the result but unhappy with the performance," Lea said. "I think (we were) fortunate to come away with a 10-point win in a game where we had room to separate earlier." Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia threw for 275 yards and a touchdown while adding 82 rushing yards and another score. The victory was good enough to get the Commodores their first AP ranking since the final poll of the 2013 season. While the Longhorns enter as 18-plus-point favorites, the Commodores have already scored three wins (Virginia Tech, Alabama and Kentucky) as double-digit underdogs, the first two coming in Nashville. Vanderbilt's winning formula is no secret. Just check the stat sheet. "They run the football," Sarkisian said. "They burn a lot of clock. They lead the conference in time of possession. They lead the conference in third-down conversion rate. They only have two turnovers on the year, which leads the SEC. They're really efficient. They play really good complementary football." The key is Pavia, the New Mexico State transfer who has completed 66.2 percent of his throws for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception. He also has 470 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Fellow New Mexico State transfer Eli Stowers (33 catches, 463 yards, two touchdowns) is Pavia's favorite target, a sure-handed tight end who is tough to bring down. Stowers -- originally a Texas A&M quarterback -- has even thrown a touchdown as part of a hard-to-predict offense that can feature three running backs as part of an option-based look on one snap, and an empty-backfield set on the next. However, the Commodores haven't seen a defense like Texas'. The Longhorns rank No. 1 in the country in scoring defense (9.71 points per game) and total defense (237.3 yards per game). Sarkisian said on Monday that safety Andrew Mukuba (25 tackles, two interceptions) is questionable for Saturday after hurting a knee vs. Georgia. Still, the Longhorns have plenty of play-makers, including linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception), cornerback Jahdae Barron (26 tackles, three interceptions, five pass break-ups) and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell (15 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and seven hurries). Vanderbilt's defense allows 22.1 points and 331.4 yards per contest. The Commodores surrendered a combined 27 points to Kentucky and Ball State, and they did so without starting linebacker Langston Patterson (ankle) and mostly without starting defensive end Miles Capers (neck). Both could be back to oppose Texas. --Field Level Media

    Related Search

    Texas vs VanderbiltCollege football rankingsCollege SportsTexas A&MCollege footballAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Bryce Young looks to provide spark as Panthers visit Broncos
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Stakes high for No. 15 Alabama as No. 21 Missouri visits
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    Lions back WR Jameson Williams with suspension looming
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colts DT DeForest Buckner, RB Jonathan Taylor practicing Wednesday
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    Saints RB Alvin Kamara signs 2-year, $24.5M extension
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney53 minutes ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Bucs place Chris Godwin on IR, sign 2 to active roster
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (ribs) sits out Wednesday practice
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    Olympics: Basketball-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    Georgia measure would cap increases in homes’ taxable value to curb higher property taxes
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Cowboys TE John Stephens Jr. (ACL) out for season
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy