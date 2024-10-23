White Pine woman arrested after overdose deaths

The Morristown Police Department (MPD) has charged White Pine resident Ashlyn Jade Henry, 24, with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

The charges are for her involvement in a string of overdose deaths that occurred in Hamblen County in January. According to the MPD, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation, which took several months. The White Pine Police Department assisted in Henry’s arrest Monday morning.

Henry was indicted by a federal grand jury.

“I commend all the officers and agencies involved in this operation for their dedication throughout the investigation and the work they have done,” Morristown Chief of Police Roger Overholt said in a statement.