    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Early voting continues its strong pace

    By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNQgw_0wIP3HLl00

    Early voting continues in Cocke County with voters turning out in strong numbers.

    According to Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard, 4,423 voters have cast early ballots and another 230 absentee ballots have been turned in since early voting began on Oct. 16, bringing the total count to 4,653 votes through Monday.

    Cocke County voters set a single day early voting record on Oct. 16 with 1,161 casting their vote, surpassing the previous one-day mark of 1,070 votes set on the second day of the presidential election of 2020.

    Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election continues through Oct. 31 at 157 Western Plaza Drive (near Tractor Supply) in Newport for registered Cocke County voters.

    Early voting hours are 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. — noon. Early voting will be open later the last two days, from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

    Voters must be inside the building by the close of each day’s voting or, if the line stretches outside, in line by the close of voting on each day of early voting in order to vote on that particular day.

    All registered Cocke County voters may participate in early voting, even if you have always voted at your home precinct on Election Day. Voters who vote in-person must show a valid photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government, such as a Tennessee driver license or a VA card with photo. College IDs cannot be accepted. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted for in-person Tennessee voters.

    Voters do not have to bring their paper voter registration cards issued by the election commission in order to vote. Registered voters who do not have a Tennessee or federal government photo ID should check with a Tennessee Drivers Services center to learn more about obtaining a Tennessee photo ID.

    Newport City Hall voters to vote at West End Baptist Church Gym Nov. 5

    Blanchard advised that due to the restoration from the flood, the Cocke County Election Commission has temporarily moved the West End (City Hall) precinct’s election day polling place to the West End Baptist Church Gym, at 116 West End Street in Newport. West End Baptist Church is located behind the Farmers CO-OP and can also be accessed from Douglas Ave. to Kirk St. Voting hours on Nov. will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    This temporary move is only for election Day, November 5, 2024. Voting is expected to resume at the Newport City Hall by 2026 unless otherwise published.

    This change is for election day voting only. These voters may still vote at the early voting site at 157 Western Plaza through Oct. 31.

    The election commission is notifying all registered active voters in the West End (City Hall) precinct of this one-time voting arrangement for Nov. 5. Contact the election commission at (423) 623-2042 for any questions or for more information.

    Other election day updates

    Newport Community Center election day voters (Central Precinct) will use the new downstairs entrance facing Cosby Hwy. (426 Cosby Hwy., Newport).

    Do not use the old upstairs / Prospect Ave. entrance. Voting at the Newport Community Center will take place in the downstairs game room. Voters should enter the new downstairs lobby, go to the rear of the lobby, and take a right.

    Northport precinct election day voting has moved to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV Building) Chapter 102 for election day. There is no longer any voting at the fire hall near the city park. The DAV Building is located at 148 Pine St. Look for the white sign with large red letters that say “DAV” when traveling on North St. (US Hwy. 321), then travel up the hill on Pine St. to the building. The DAV Building can also be accessed via Rhea St. to Lucia St.

