Local leaders discuss flooding impact, response

NEWPORT — City and county officials spoke about the effects of the flooding from Hurricane Helene at the recent Kiwanis Club of Newport meeting. Those who spoke were Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) Director Joe Esway and Newport City Administrator James Finchum. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball was also in attendance.

Mathis explained that all three rivers that pass through the county hit record flood stages simultaneously resulting in large-scale damage across the county. He said Newport Utilities (NU) gave a three-week estimate for restoring water service then expected to have a boil order with drinkable water being available within a month of the disaster.

“They got it done in less than two weeks,” Mathis said. “They worked diligently to get the job done.”

Mathis said that the county made use of social media to get information out to the public, so everyone could stay updated on the situation.

He said the swift water rescue team worked with NU to take electrical cables across the river to areas that were not yet accessible by vehicles. He said they swam the cable across the Pigeon River and used a boat to take cable across the French Broad to help ensure electricity was turned back on across the county.

Looking toward rebuilding, Mathis said, “We’re beat, but we are not broken. We are weary, but we will not stop. We will not only rebuild and recover, we will come out even stronger.”

“Failure is not an option,” he said. “We had Joe (Esway), the sheriff and Macie Reed, our damage assessor, on the ground every single day.

He explained there had been meetings with TEMA, FEMA and regional mayors. He said in some areas people have received death threats, but in Cocke County it has been the opposite.

“We have seen love and support,” Mathis said. “We are thankful God is with us.”

He said the unity has allowed progress since the flooding. “It is a reminder that we all still need God and we still need one another,” he said. “Cocke County will be a force to be reckoned with. A force for good.”

Esway explained Blount County sent a team to work with Reed’s team to assist in damage assessment across the county.

“There was no doctrine for this,” Esway said. “This event was not conceived.”

The CCEMA director said there were two things that had kept him awake at night and that was catastrophic dam failure or an emergency responder being struck while responding to an emergency. He said the safety for emergency responders was handled by acquiring safety lights that flash in red, white and blue for the first responders.

Esway said he was in command of the incident, which has been identified as Mission 183. He said the tri-command consisted of Mathis, Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley and himself.

“I learned a lot about Mayor Mathis during that time,” Esway said. “In the first 14 days he only left for two hours and that was to bury his dog.”

“Casey is smarter than any three people I know put together,” he said. “He knows how to solve problems and he was at the POD accepting deliveries at 2 or 3 in the morning.”

As far as an evacuation order being issued for downtown Newport, Esway said, “I take full responsibility. I received a phone call and I confirmed what they were saying. Based on the calculations that we had, we had less than two hours to evacuate downtown.”

Esway said it was later confirmed there was not a catastrophic failure of Walters Dam in Waterville, NC, but according to Esway water breached over the dam.

“If there had not been an evacuation, we would have had a loss of life,” he said.

He said that emergency responders performed more than 100 rescues during the flooding. Responding to a question from Kiwanian Claire Crouch about those families who had lost their homes, Esway said they were either staying with family or friends or staying in hotels.

According to Cocke County Assessor of Property Macie Reed, who also oversees damage assessment for such catastrophic events, there were 297 homes destroyed or rendered uninhabitable because of the flooding.

City Administrator James Finchum explained that Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III, had major surgery the day before the flooding took place. Newport City Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton was on vacation and had gone on a cruise.

“The aldermen stepped up,” he said. “Two people were not in the mix who could’ve helped. We had a lot to deal with and a lot of work to be done.”

“A lot of politicians rolled up, but I met with none of them. I had tons of stuff to take care of to ensure our city was up and running,” Finchum added.

Finchum lives across the Eastport bridge, so he was stranded until the water went down on Saturday.

“My people were already downtown trying to clear the streets,” he said. “Before I made it into town they were already working. My people stepped up and did their jobs. They went above and beyond.”

“Our staff stepped up and worked like dogs,” Finchum added. “We were really on a roll until FEMA got here. We were moving as fast as we could but after FEMA got here we had to change the process for picking up debris.”

Finchum said local residents and agencies will get more out of TEMA than FEMA.