Mountain Ways lays out flood relief initiatives

GATLINBURG — Mountain Ways has announced its assistance initiatives to support Hurricane Helene survivors. The foundation received a $2 million combined contribution from Dolly Parton, The Dollywood Foundation and several of Parton’s businesses on Oct. 4.

Individuals or families with a 100% total loss of their primary residence because of the 2024 flooding from Hurricane Helene may apply for assistance. Applicants may be homeowners or renters.

The foundation is focusing disaster relief initiatives in disaster-declared counties including Cocke, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington in Tennessee and Ashe, Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, Yancey and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in North Carolina.

“I wasn’t sure what I could do, but I knew I needed to help in some way, so I recently donated $1 million to Mountain Ways. All of my East Tennessee businesses; Dollywood Parks and Resorts, My Stampede, Pirates Voyage and the Dollywood Foundation also combined to donate an additional $1 million because they wanted to help as well,” Parton said. “And help is exactly what I’m asking everyone to do right now. Be a little bit of a light during this dark time and give if you are able or volunteer your time to help.”

Those eligible to apply may submit an application online at mtnways.org. Applications will be accepted from Monday, Oct. 21 until Nov. 4.

“The launch of our relief and recovery assistance activates our first steps toward helping our neighbors in Tennessee and Western North Carolina. We are rooted in the values of the Appalachian region, and it is our mission to share and preserve Appalachian culture and heritage by giving back and loving our neighbors who have witnessed catastrophic loss due to Hurricane Helene,” said Mountain Ways Executive Director Lori Moore.

“As the need for support to the flood survivors in Tennessee and Western North Carolina is great, donations and support to Mountain Ways over the coming months is needed to expand the reach and depth of assistance. Our objective is to ensure that 100% of funds raised are going directly to survivors of the affected communities who need it most,” she continued.

Mountain Ways has also provided supplies through a warehouse that has been set up in Newport by partnering with Crossroads Community Church and Empower Cocke County. Those supplies include food and water that have been distributed throughout the affected regions. Some supplies have been air-dropped into the more remote areas that were cut off from the rest of the area because of roads and bridges being washed out.

For more information about Mountain Ways visit mtnways.org or call (865) 412-7798. Mountain Ways is a 501©3 non-profit organization.