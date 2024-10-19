Man reports being assaulted in Love's parking lot

Newport Police responded Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Love’s Travel Stop for a report of an aggravated assault.

According to an incident report, Officer Adin Ladd and Sgt. Joshyua Shults arrived on scene and spoke to Johnny Puckett, who said he was sitting in his vehicle in the truck stop parking lot when two unknown men allegedly approached his driver’s side door with a sharp, cutting instrument and a handgun.

Puckett, per the report, said the men told him to step out of the car and they attacked him by striking him in the face on his left cheek and hitting his right shin with the cutting instrument.

After the alleged attack, the two men reportedly fled in a gold four-door car with tape over the back window and headed east on West Highway 25/70.

The report indicates a witness confirmed the incident and provided a written statement. The witness states one of the men was wearing a forest green hoodie with yellow shorts and one man was wearing a black bandana over his face. The witness further stated both men were wearing yellowish-white gloves and one of the men called Puckett a “bitch” and said they were going to come back.

Officers attempted to look at video footage from Love’s Travel Stop and Econo Lodge, however video footage from Love’s was unsuccessful and the clerk at Econo Lodge was unable to look at the video footage without a manager.

The case is under investigation.