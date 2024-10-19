Record turnout for start of early voting in Cocke County

Many Cocke County voters are still dealing with the impact of devastating flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Helene, but that didn’t deter them from voting.

In fact, they did it in record numbers.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election started on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as 1,161 voters casted their ballots. That number eclipsed the previous one-day Cocke County early voting record of 1,070 set on Oct. 15, 2020, the second day of early voting for the 2020 presidential election.

In addition, 182 absentee ballots were counted on the first day of early voting on Monday, bringing the one-day voting total to 1,343.

Turnout continued on a strong pace on the second day, Thursday, Oct. 17, with 959 early voting ballots cast and 17 absentee ballots.

Over the first two days, there have been 2,120 votes cast and 199 absentee ballots, bringing the two-day combined total to 2,319 votes.

Early voting continues at the election office at 157 Western Plaza Drive (near Tractor Supply) in Newport through Oct. 31.

Early voting hours are 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. — noon. Early voting will be open later the last two days, from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

Voters must be inside the building by the close of each day’s voting or, if the line stretches outside, in line by the close of voting on each day of early voting in order to vote on that particular day.

All registered Cocke County voters may participate in early voting, even if you have always voted at your home precinct on Election Day. Voters who vote in-person must show a valid photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government, such as a Tennessee driver license or a VA card with photo. College IDs cannot be accepted. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted for in-person Tennessee voters.

Voters do not have to bring their paper voter registration cards issued by the election commission in order to vote. Registered voters who do not have a Tennessee or federal government photo ID should check with a Tennessee Drivers Services center to learn more about obtaining a Tennessee photo ID.