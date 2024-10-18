'They did big things': Lady Red VB season ends in region semis

SEVIERVILLE — Ginny Ball reached out, pulling Jacee Smith and Shayna Williams into a hug on Monday night at Sevier County High School.

The Lady Red’s season had just ended in a 3-0 loss to Science Hill in the Region 1-AAA Tournament semifinals, and Ball wanted her two seniors — also Cocke County’s two All-Tournament selections — to know the impact of what they had done.

“I told them I was so proud of them and thanked them for their hard work and that they will be truly missed,” Ball said. “I told them I wish I could’ve had three more years with them, because it is a blessing and honor to coach athletes like that.“

That aforementioned season ended with a 17-7 record — a program record for wins — and a district runner-up finish.

But it also ended in Cocke County’s first ever region tournament berth, which brought the result against the Hilltoppers.

“It went the way I wanted,” said Ball of the season as a whole. “I look back and was heartbroken, but my two goals were met: bringing fire back to the sport and taking them to a region berth,” said Ball. “And we did both of those. I couldn’t be more proud of them and gave myself a pat on the back too. They went in and did that while I was learning the ropes, and I’m already thinking of things for next year.”

Those features for next season could include a new weight room and a renovated locker room, among other things.

But it will also include an improvement in the communication factor that messed the Lady Red up on Monday night.

Science Hill jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first set, pushing that to a 12-3 advantage.

Cocke County made a push to draw the deficit to four at 14-10, but the Hilltoppers came back with a 20-14 lead that turned into a 25-17 win for a 1-0 lead.

Ball encouraged her team to “fight for it” during the break, and Cocke County answered by taking a 9-3 lead early in the second set.

That lead kept rising until CCHS went up 12-5, but the Hilltoppers came back to make it 13-11.

Moments later, Science Hill’s Asdi Stables rose to deliver a kill that tied the score at 15.

She scored the next point too for a 16-15 lead, and the teams kept battling to a 22-22 tie.

But Science Hill scored three straight from there to take a 25-22 win, going up 2-0 on the night.

“And that second set losing 25-22, we weren’t even at our full potential,” Ball said in reflection. “We could have made it a five-set match or could have won if we would have been at our full potential.”

Instead, the Hilltoppers jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the third set, cruising to a 25-11 win to take the match 3-0.

Ball noted that her team struggled with a couple of different factors, starting with the schematics.

“We knew they had a strong middle going in after watching film,” she said. “We talked about things we could do to prevent that. We struggled getting to the block on short sets, and it wasn’t enough to help with our back row.”

She also addressed the mental side, adding that CCHS players were aware of Science Hill holding more than 30 wins and an undefeated record in district play.

“They looked into their MaxPreps, and I tried to tell them we couldn’t go in with that mentality,” said Ball. “You can’t judge a book by its cover.

“But mostly, our communication was way off. That’s what killed us the most.”

That communication issue had been a theme for the last few matches, as Cocke County lost to Sevier County because of a similar problem.

“The communicating still needs to improve, but it has come a long way,” she said. “And the togetherness and team bonding too.

“And I told them going into next year, we will to push even harder, especially with losing our two seniors who have led us in commmunication and leadership.”

While Ball pulled those two seniors in close Monday, they were not the only ones upset either.

Now, Ball said the key is some players to fill those communicative and leader roles, regardless of age.

“That role doesn’t just fit them,” she said. “I can have a freshman come in like Hannah Fisher did and be a big asset too. So I’m looking for somebody to take that role and lead the team. A go-getter.”

For the past couple seasons, Williams has filled that role at every turn.

That is part of why she was emotional Monday, just as she has been after each result — win or loss — this season.

But knowing it was actually over? That seemed to strike an extra chord, just as it did with Ball and the rest of the team.

“I had that love of the sport growing up,” said Ball. “Ate, slept, and breathed it. But I never knew how that could transfer as a coach, or how much I loved seeing the bond and the growth and the drive of my girls, in seeing them succeed.”

Ball certainly saw that plenty this season, as CCHS knocked down plenty of historical markers en route to Monday’s loss to a Science Hill team that wound up losing to Maryville in sectionals Thursday night.

And while the result was not what they wanted, Ball could not help but reflect on the overall difference she saw in the team and the season as a whole.

“We heard from people that the fire was back, and you could see that they wanted to be out there,” said Ball. “I told them they did big things this season and that there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”