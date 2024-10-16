Downtown businesses rebuilding after floods

NEWPORT — On Sept. 28, Justin Dube walked toward water that had flooded the streets of downtown Newport.

As the Resurrection Boxing Gym owner surveyed the damage left by remnants of Hurricane Helene, he delivered a fitting phrase to fellow downtown business owner Aaron McMahan: “Roll with the punches.”

That phrase encapsulates the manner in which several downtown businesses have had to operate in the last two weeks, as they have torn down parts of their shops and venues to rebuilt from water damage.

Dube said he estimates that he suffered “close to $50,000 worth of damage” in the floods, which brought water within a foot of the punching bags that hang inside Dube’s gym on East Broadway.

The overflow — approximately four feet, by Dube’s estimation — ran so high that only the tops of folding chairs beside the boxing ring were visible, and discarded pieces of wood floated throughout the room.

All this is without even factoring in the gym’s windows, which were knocked out from the flooding that wreaked havoc throughout downtown.

Just down the sidewalk from Dube’s gym, Fruit Jar Alley manager Taylor Denton said she walked in the morning after the floods to find total devastation in the popular downtown boutique.

“When we heard we would have some flooding, we moved some stuff back,” she said. “We figured we would get a little water in, because the storm drains are bad right here. But we didn’t think it would be as bad as it was. We moved stuff to the back, and it still got ruined.

“It was just kind of a ‘wow’ moment, because everything was destroyed.”

So decimated was the store that glass items that had been for sale were seen floating in the water past Flowers by Wilma, which sits 400 feet east of the Fruit Jar Alley front door on East Broadway.

Denton said they are still trying to calculate the total amount of damage, but she estimates that “close to 50% of the inventory” was destroyed.

That includes 16 large trash bags of clothing, which they hauled off to wash so that they could be used for donations.

It also includes 11 trees in their back room, which had already been transformed into a winter wonderland in anticipation for this year’s Christmas theme.

But now their remaining Christmas decorations — several of which were brought from upstairs — have been moved up front to replace the fall decor that was previously there.

Even their files were damaged from the flooding, as water filled the cabinets to the point that they could not be opened once the floods receded.

Aside from the wreckage in the store, the tax office, Smith Manes Tax, that sits in the same building was damaged even more.

Denton does work in both businesses, so the weight of the wreckage took even more of a toll.

“It was all a shock,” she said. “When they started taking my personal stuff out, that made it more real.”

The only thing she was able to save from her own office was a small vase with a flower formed by the painted hands of her 2-year-old son.

The repair work on each building has been arduous, with Fruit Jar Alley reopening last week.

Meanwhile, Dube noted that his boxers did not miss as much as one practice, thanks to the quick repair work done over the weekend after the flooding.

Roscoe’s Treasures on Main Street is another store that has seen damage from the floods, as owner Dee Webber went to survey everything the day after the flood.

She said the roof was leaking, but it was no small drip.

“When we went upstairs, it was like it was raining inside,” she said. “Water sat on the roof because the flood waters were not letting it drain.”

She said the roof repair will cost about $100,000, and that’s without even factoring in everything she lost inside the store.

“I lost a lot of things in the back and a whole trailer load of furniture,” she said. “I’m just glad vendors’ things were saved. Sand bagging and plastic on doors saved us.”

Just as the boxing gym and Fruit Jar Alley have reopened, Roscoe’s has as well as of last Wednesday.

Other businesses have not been so fortunate in the rebuild process.

One example has been The Creamery on Broadway, an ice cream parlor whose opening brought some brightness back to downtown.

But the damage may wind up being too much to overcome, as the shop announced via social media that it will be temporarily closed for a “long while.”

“Please continue to pray for our area, families and businesses alike and support small businesses every chance you get,” they wrote.

“I think everyone has worked really well together,” added Denton. “Everyone just wants to get back to work and get back to normal. We have all had huge messes to clean up, but we’ve all tried to help each other.”