    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Early voting currently underway

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    Early voting is underway and continues through Thursday, Oct. 31, at the early voting site and election commission office at Western Plaza (near Tractor Supply), 157 Western Plaza Dr., in Newport.

    Look for the banner that says EARLY VOTING over the election commission office in the corner.

    Early voting hours are 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. weekdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. — noon. Early voting will be open later the last two days, from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

    Voters must be inside the building by the close of each day’s voting or, if the line stretches outside, in line by the close of voting on each day of early voting in order to vote on that particular day.

    All registered Cocke County voters may participate in early voting. Voters who vote in-person must show a valid photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government, such as a Tennessee driver license or a VA card with photo. College IDs cannot be accepted. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted for in-person Tennessee voters. Voters do not have to bring their paper voter registration cards issued by the election commission in order to vote. Registered voters who do not have a Tennessee or federal government photo ID should check with a Tennessee Drivers Services center to learn more about obtaining a Tennessee photo ID.

    The election commission is encouraging voters to participate in early voting. Voters who wait until Election Day must vote at their assigned polling place and may have to wait in longer lines on Election Day.

    Registered Cocke County voters who need to update their current Cocke County addresses may do so during early voting while checking in. The change-of-address process is quicker and more convenient during early voting.

    Those who wait to vote until Election Day at their assigned polling places may vote from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, Election Day, and must be in line by 8 p.m. at their correct polling place.

