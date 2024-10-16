Boyd Foundation donates $1M in hurricane relief for Cocke County

The Knoxville-based Boyd Foundation has donated $1 million each for hurricane relief efforts in Cocke, Carter and Unicoi counties and $500,000 for Johnson County.

The Boyd Foundation consists of Jenny and Randy Boyd, Thomas and Lindsey Boyd, and Harrison Boyd. Randy Boyd is the president of the University of Tennessee.

“Jenny and I have friends in each of the counties ravaged by Hurricane Helene,” Randy Boyd said, speaking for the foundation. “So, on Sunday, Oct. 5, we drove to visit with mayors and other community leaders to ask directly what they needed.

“They were inundated with bottled water and paper goods. But their needs were so varied, ranging from barbed wire for cattle fencing to books and computers for schools, to restoring an animal shelter.”

Boyd said that the family decided that the best way to help was by donating money to relief efforts in each of the four counties.

“Their needs are hundreds of times greater,” Randy Boyd said. “While no one of us can fix everything, if we all work together, we can do anything! I hope others will join us. As Tennesseans, we take care of each other.”

In Cocke County, the Boyds were told 250 homes were deemed “unlivable.” The building holding county offices is beyond repair and must be relocated.

With such varied needs, the Boyd Foundation determined that financial resources could be the most useful. “I think it brings comfort to those suffering to know that others are helping and care for them and that help is on the way,” Randy Boyd said.