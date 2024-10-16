Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Boyd Foundation donates $1M in hurricane relief for Cocke County

    By STAFF REPORT,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvdYc_0w8oMzPH00

    The Knoxville-based Boyd Foundation has donated $1 million each for hurricane relief efforts in Cocke, Carter and Unicoi counties and $500,000 for Johnson County.

    The Boyd Foundation consists of Jenny and Randy Boyd, Thomas and Lindsey Boyd, and Harrison Boyd. Randy Boyd is the president of the University of Tennessee.

    “Jenny and I have friends in each of the counties ravaged by Hurricane Helene,” Randy Boyd said, speaking for the foundation. “So, on Sunday, Oct. 5, we drove to visit with mayors and other community leaders to ask directly what they needed.

    “They were inundated with bottled water and paper goods. But their needs were so varied, ranging from barbed wire for cattle fencing to books and computers for schools, to restoring an animal shelter.”

    Boyd said that the family decided that the best way to help was by donating money to relief efforts in each of the four counties.

    “Their needs are hundreds of times greater,” Randy Boyd said. “While no one of us can fix everything, if we all work together, we can do anything! I hope others will join us. As Tennesseans, we take care of each other.”

    In Cocke County, the Boyds were told 250 homes were deemed “unlivable.” The building holding county offices is beyond repair and must be relocated.

    With such varied needs, the Boyd Foundation determined that financial resources could be the most useful. “I think it brings comfort to those suffering to know that others are helping and care for them and that help is on the way,” Randy Boyd said.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    A N Other
    1d ago
    They can afford it...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Alabama vs. Tennessee
    The Spun2 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Bucs owners double hurricane-relief donation to $2M
    The Newport Plain Talk15 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
    The Newport Plain Talk17 hours ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy