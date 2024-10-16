Open in App
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Cocke County Fire Department receives donated fire truck

    By Kathy Barnes News Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnTnb_0w8oMLXZ00

    COCKE COUNTY — The Cocke County Fire Department (CCFD) now has an additional fire truck thanks to the generosity of Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland.

    According to CCFD firefighter Robert Cashen it is a 1997 truck with only 30,000 miles on it.

    “Because of the size of our county, our trucks have been used and abused. For example, Engine 7 has about 140,000 miles on it,” he said.

    Cashen said the Maryland fire department reached out to Cocke County Fire Chief Cody Keys and offered the truck. Cashen said a couple of firefighters were driving up to Maryland to pick up the truck and after they had traveled about 190 miles they got a call saying that the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Department had found someone who had volunteered to haul the truck to Newport at no charge, so they wouldn’t be putting the miles and wear and tear on the truck.

    When the truck arrived at the CCFD on Saturday, it included turnout gear and equipment. The fire department will go through the gear and wash it, and make use of what they can. They also sent some supplies, including bottled water and snacks.

    Cashen said the fire department will get the truck licensed and insured, then they will practice driving it. He said the donated truck drives more like a bus while the trucks the fire department already owns drive more like a dump truck.

    “Tilghman Island is a great fire department,” said CCFD Chief Cody Keys. “We appreciate the generosity. This fire truck will be a great help to us.”

    He explained the truck they have is a good truck, but it has a lot of miles on it and has seen its better days. Replacing fire trucks is expensive, he said, and he said this additional truck will help with the replacement process because of its low mileage, they can get a lot of use out of the truck.

    “We appreciate the support of Tilghman Island and everyone who has reached out to us,” Keys concluded.

