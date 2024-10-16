Pair face multiple charges following car wash arrest

Hanging out at a car wash while riding dirty may not provide a clean getaway.

That may be the lesson for two men apprehended Saturday by Newport Police Department (NPD) officers.

According to an NPD incident report, Officers Paul Weber and Eli Suggs responded to Aqua Jet Car Wash on East Broadway in reference to a possible overdose. A vehicle matching the description provided by dispatch was found in the back of the parking lot of the car wash. Inside the vehicle, the officers encountered Devon Bailey and Gage Bailey either asleep or passed out.

Per the report, Gage Bailey was awakened by police and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Devon Bailey, the registered owner, was also awakened and gave consent to search the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun near the driver’s seat. Both Gage Bailey and Devon Bailey had at least one prior felony conviction at the time the firearm was located according to the report.

The search continued and several suspected illegal substances were found.

According to the report the search yielded approximately 250 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 67 grams of marijuana, three 30mg Oxycodone pills, seven 20mg Oxycodone pills and fifteen 2mg alprazolam pills in addition to other prescription medications. Neither Gage Bailey nor Devon Bailey had valid prescriptions for any of the items found.

Police also report locating several used baggies, cut straws with residue and two digital scales throughout the vehicle.

Both were arrested on multiple drug and narcotic charges. They were also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. They each denied ownership of the gun. They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office advised that bond was set at $100,000 for Gage Bailey and $100,000 for Devon Bailey.