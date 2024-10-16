Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Maryland, USC bring skids into first-ever matchup

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Be1QF_0w8nUFOA00

    Southern California's visit to College Park, Md., to face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday marks the first meeting between the programs -- and both come in trying to snap skids. USC (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) is coming off back-to-back conference losses after a 33-30 overtime defeat against Penn State last week. All three of the Trojans' setbacks in their inaugural Big Ten season have been decided in either the final minutes of regulation or overtime, with both Michigan and Minnesota scoring late touchdowns in USC's previous conference road trips. Against Penn State, USC squandered a two-score lead in the second half. Miller Moss threw an interception on the Trojans' final drive of regulation after they crossing into Nittany Lions territory, and Michael Lantz missed his overtime field-goal attempt after USC failed to move the ball. Moss' late pick against Penn State and a loss-sealing interception thrown on the final drive against the Golden Gophers prompted questions about the quarterback position during coach Lincoln Riley's Tuesday media availability. The coach was firmly committed to Moss over Jayden Maiava. "I'm very confident that if the situation arose that Jayden was going to play, that he would play well. But Miller's our starter," Riley said. "He's played some really good ball and put us in position to win some games." Maryland (3-3, 0-3) continued its trying start to the Big Ten season on Oct. 11, surrendering 20 fourth-quarter points in a 37-10 loss to visiting Northwestern. The arc of that game followed that of the Terrapins' previous defeat against Indiana, in which Maryland saw a 21-21 tie become a 42-21 disadvantage in a little more than 11 minutes of the late third into the fourth quarter. Both losses otherwise looked quite different in that the Terrapins enjoyed a plus-4 turnover margin against Indiana but were minus-4 in takeaways with three lost fumbles and an interception thrown against Northwestern. Maryland running back Roman Hemby, who had 117 yards rushing and 48 receiving against Indiana, finished with 43 total yards against Northwestern. "On offense, we've had explosive plays and moments, but if you want to play complementary football, you can't have your defense play (too many) plays," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said during his Tuesday news conference. "Now what we've got to do is figure out how to score points in the red area, ...Typically, red-zone offense starts with being able to run the football." The Terrapins rank No. 93 nationally in rushing offense at 132 yards per game, and they average only 3.8 yards per carry. USC is No. 80 against the run, allowing 151.8 yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry. A Trojans run defense already hindered due to absences, with linebacker Eric Gentry sidelined indefinitely with a neck injury and lineman Bear Alexander opting to redshirt, also will be without end Anthony Lucas for the rest of the year. Lucas, who has 16 tackles and a pass breakup, underwent a medical procedure on Tuesday to address lower-body injury, according to Riley. --Field Level Media

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five-star QB recruit Jared Curtis decommits from Georgia
    The Newport Plain Talk7 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
    The Newport Plain Talk12 hours ago
    Syndication: The Record
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    RB Nick Chubb to Browns fans: 'I gotta pay ya back'
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Bucs owners double hurricane-relief donation to $2M
    The Newport Plain Talk15 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
    The Newport Plain Talk17 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Week 7 TNF: Broncos-Saints Preview, Props, Prediction
    The Newport Plain Talk13 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria16 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy