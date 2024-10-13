Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Syndication: USA TODAY

    By Sam Greene / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gun5n_0w57VwqU00

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Atlanta to host Super Bowl LXII in 2028
    The Newport Plain Talk6 hours ago
    North Carolina WR Tylee Craft dies of cancer at 23
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
    The Newport Plain Talk2 days ago
    Tennessee LB Keenan Pili (ACL) done for season
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Jerry Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys' loss
    The Newport Plain Talk9 hours ago
    Kansas tops preseason Top 25, UConn at No. 3
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Feud Between Chad Everett and Lily Tomlin on 'The Dick Cavett Show': A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy