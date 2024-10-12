Open in App
    The Newport Plain Talk

    Bills RB James Cook (toe) questionable vs. Jets

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhdme_0w4dE0nm00

    Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was a limited participant in practice on Saturday and listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the host New York Jets with a toe injury, coach Sean McDermott said. Cook sustained the injury during the Bills' 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday. The Pro Bowl running back did not participate in practice on either Thursday or Friday. Cook, 25, leads the team with 432 scrimmage yards (309 rushing, 123 receiving) and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). His four rushing scores matched his sum total from the previous two campaigns. Leading wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) also were limited in practice on Saturday and listed as questionable for the game. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, however, will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury, McDermott announced. Oliver, 26, was injured during practice on Oct. 3 and sat out Buffalo's loss to Houston. He did not participate in practice during the week, either. McDermott didn't think Oliver would be placed on injured reserve. "... I think he's trending in the right direction," McDermott said. "I'm hopeful for next week, we'll just have to see." --Field Level Media

