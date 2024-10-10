Open in App
    Flood, hit-and-run don't deter Simpl Cafe owner

    By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJe9R_0w1k5h3A00

    NEWPORT — Businesses across our area have been dealt a tough blow with damage from flooding that was the result of the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Kendale Ball was no different, dealing with cleanup and recovery efforts at his restaurant, Simpl Cafe on Main Street, which sits on the banks of the Pigeon River in Newport.

    However, another unpleasant surprise was waiting for him when arrived at the restaurant on Tuesday with extensive damage to the exterior caused by an apparent hit-and-run driver. However, a post he quickly made on social media with pictures of the damages, and photos of car pieces, quickly led to an arrest.

    Ball immediately reported the incident to the Newport Police Department and NPD Officer Paul Weber responded.

    Damage to the building was quite extensive with support columns laying on the ground along with a mailbox. Also significantly damaged were walls, patio furniture, landscape and even an outdoor storage container provided by the city that contained damaged property.

    However, some tell-tale pieces from the suspected vehicle were left behind — including a front fender, hubcap and passenger side mirror — identifying the vehicle’s make, Toyota, and color.

    Ball took photos. He told The Newport Plain Talk he posted the images on his Facebook page and tagged the restaurant’s Facebook page. It got a swift reaction.

    “I would say within 15 minutes we had 50-60 people share it,” he said. In less than an hour a friend contacted him that he spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6 in Newport.

    The original dispatch to NPD came in at 8:40 a.m. and at around 10:20 a.m. Ball was back in touch with NPD with the information about the vehicle. Ball said the officer who took the original call (Weber) couldn’t believe how quickly it all came together.

    According to Weber’s incident report, the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Prius, was indeed found at Motel 6 and it was determined it belonged to Joann Marrs, 76. Damage to her car was noted to be consistent with the debris found at the restaurant.

    Marrs stated, per the report, that she did crash the car early in the morning after falling asleep due to a sleeping disorder. She said she did not report the crash because she did not know she struck anything. It was noted the license plate on her car did not match her car, nor was it on file at all. She also did not have proof of insurance.

    Ball placed the damage from the accident at around $10,000.

    Marrs was placed under arrest and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, leaving the scene of an accident, removal of registration decal or plate and failure to provide insurance.

    The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office advised Marrs’ bond was set at $20,000.

    Despite the latest unexpected setback, Ball maintains a positive outlook.

    “It’s all good,” he said. “It could have been worse. It will put us back. It’s a little bit of work but we have a lot of stuff started.”

    Ball said it is a little early to have a firm reopening date for Simpl Cafe, which had its grand opening in June, but he is setting a target date of around Dec. 1.

    He said he looks forward to reopening and welcoming people back.

    Comments / 1
    Katey G
    2d ago
    I call bullshit when she said "she did not know she hit anything"...what - did pieces of her car just accidently start falling off? And further proof of her lies are that the tag does not go with the car, and no insurance...she's just another low-life...
