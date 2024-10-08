City cancels meetings, city hall being repaired

Because of flood damage, Newport City Hall and administrative offices have relocated to the Newport Community Center at 426 Cosby Highway (near the new front entrance that faces Cosby Highway). The relocated city hall is now open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All city meetings, as well as municipal court, have been canceled for October and until further notice. Notices regarding new due dates for citations and other things that are normally handled through city offices will be sent out as quickly as possible, city officials have said.

The State of Tennessee handles the billing for property taxes and those bills may be sent out this week. Taxes are payable from October through February. City officials have said they have no way to stop the tax billing process, but they have said their main concern is the safety and wellbeing of the citizens as everyone works to recover and move forward.

City of Newport property taxes are available online for viewing and payment.

Individuals who are already on the State of Tennessee Tax Relief program have been mailed application forms.

The city is still working to find a solution regarding how to handle municipal court. There will be no penalties or actions taken against any who has received a citation until the city is able to make a decision and/or find a solution to the problem. Notices of the decision will be sent out for anyone that had a court date or due date of Oct. 3 or later.

If you have questions regarding anything normally handled by city hall or the administrative offices, the phone system is operating, so call (423) 623-7323. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofnewport-tn.com.