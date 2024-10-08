Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    No. 7 Alabama, facing South Carolina, looks to get past shock loss

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hap21_0vyPSsT300

    Alabama attempts to move on from an embarrassing setback when it faces South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The then-No. 1 Crimson Tide lost 40-35 at lowly Vanderbilt last weekend, a result that sent tremors through the college football landscape. The Commodores had never previously defeated a top-five squad, and the win was their first over Alabama since 1984. The Crimson Tide (4-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to No. 7 in the rankings after the stunning setback. "I had my part in there, too, where we understood what happened and that it's not up to our standard and how we had to proceed forward," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. Crimson Tide fans were outraged by a loss that saw Vanderbilt control the ball for more than 42 minutes, outrush Alabama 166-84 and go 12 of 18 on third-down conversions. DeBoer, in his first season after replacing the retired Nick Saban, was asked if he had an explanation for the fans. "Oh, I'm extremely frustrated," DeBoer said. "We all are. But we're not gonna lose our cool over that." But safety Malachi Moore, a team captain, did lose his cool after Vanderbilt gained the pivotal first down to sew up the win. Moore had an on-field tantrum while the Commodores were taking kneel-downs. After one of them, Moore kicked the football downfield, drawing a 15-yard penalty. "I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team," Moore said on social media on Monday. "As a two-time captain and fifth-year player, I understand the standard we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner." Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe topped 300 yards for the second straight game by throwing for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Vanderbilt. He also rushed for a score. Milroe has accounted for 20 touchdowns (11 passing, nine rushing) this season. Top target Ryan Williams has 19 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns, and seven of his grabs have been for 43 or more yards. South Carolina (3-2, 1-2) is coming off a 27-3 home loss to then-No. 12 Ole Miss. The Gamecocks were badly hurt by coach Shane Beamer's decision to go with a fake punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 36-yard line less than three minutes into the game. The fake failed, and Ole Miss cashed in on the short field for a touchdown just 96 seconds later. "Certainly wish I could have that one back," Beamer said. "Thought we could get a yard. ... I hate that we put our defense in that position." Quarterback LaNorris Sellers returned from a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury and passed for 162 yards and rushed for 55. Sellers said that neither rust nor the ankle was a problem against the Rebels. "I think I played pretty good, other than we had a turnover," Sellers said, referring to a fourth-quarter interception he threw. "But we didn't win, so you feel bad about it. But my health is fine, I'm good, my ankle's good." The South Carolina defense that is tasked with slowing down the Milroe-Williams combination is led by edge rusher Kyle Kennard (5.5 sacks). Alabama leads the series 13-3, but this is just the second meeting since 2010. The Crimson Tide won the most recent matchup in 2019 when Tua Tagovailoa passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-23 road victory. --Field Level Media

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas flips 4-star WR Daylan McCutcheon from Florida State
    The Newport Plain Talk3 hours ago
    Colts, Titans battling key injuries ahead of divisional clash
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Syndication: The Patriot Ledger
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    NFL: Combine
    The Newport Plain Talk12 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
    The Newport Plain Talk1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Raise a glass: USC's JuJu Watkins grabs hoops mantle with Gatorade, Nike deals
    The Newport Plain Talk11 hours ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Tim Walz llega tarde a Tucson, animando a una multitud entusiasta con llamados a la unidad y la libertad
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Milton delays Jaguars' UK departure; still scheduled for two London games
    The Newport Plain Talk13 hours ago
    Wyoming’s mostly wolf-free policy produces precise management of a controversial canine
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama22 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Hurricane Milton exits Florida, but effects persist on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Election in Georgia’s Fulton County to be observed by independent monitor
    The Current GA29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy