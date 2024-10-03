Open in App
    The Newport Plain Talk

    Disaster unemployment assistance available

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXbSt_0vt22eT500

    NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Labor has made Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for Cocke County and seven other Tennessee counties. These counties were impacted by severe rainfall and flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene as declared in the Federal Disaster Declaration FEMA DR-4832.

    TDLWD is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by severe rainfall and flash flooding beginning on Sept. 26 in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblin, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.

    The disaster period starts on Sept. 29, 2024 and ends on April 5, 2025.

    Applications from individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these counties must be submitted by Dec. 2, 2024. They may start filing applications at 7 p.m. EST on Oct. 3, 2024.

    DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available after a disaster, is only available to individuals who:

    Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits. Worked, or were self-employed, or scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area.Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.

    Individuals can apply for DUA at Jobs4TN.gov or by calling 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. EDT. Individuals filing online should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

    To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes a Social Security number, a copy of the most recent federal income tax form or paycheck stubs, and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred.

    Applicants must mail or fax all required documentation within 21 days from the date of the DUA application. Documents can be mailed to 220 French Landing, Nashville, TN 37243, or faxed to 615-253-7584.

    Job seekers may visit local American Job Centers for access to job-search resources, job postings, and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development, and more. Job seekers can also connect with potential employers by searching thousands of open positions on Jobs4TN.gov.

