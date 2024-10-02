Open in App
    • The Newport Plain Talk

    Newport Medical Center remains open

    By Kathy Barnes News Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njwn1_0vrHZMut00

    The local hospital is open for business. Tennova Newport Medical Center (TNMC) had two tanker trucks of water delivered so they could operate as usual. The water is also keeping Tennova Newport Convalescent Center up and running as well.

    “Our community is facing significant challenges and we are committed to doing our part to assist in keeping medical services available during this difficult time,” said TNMC CEO Scott Williams. “We are grateful for the dedication of our employees and healthcare providers who are working tirelessly to sustain care. Our local emergency response agency and first responders are doing heroic work with rescue and safety restoration and we are fortunate to have their support.”

    “We are open,” CFO Amanda Sacchinelli added. “Our emergency room is open, our medical office building is open and we are doing surgeries.”

    Mobile water tankers are allowing the facility to continue providing “safe, quality care to patients following catastrophic flooding in the Pigeon and French Broad rivers, which resulted in damage to the city’s water system,” a press release stated.

    Sacchinelli said drinking water has also been secured for the hospital and they are ensuring staff is being taken care of during this challenging time.

    She said a third tanker truck is heading to the Newport facility to ensure that they have an adequate water supply. That temporary water supply is being used to sustain general plumbing, HVAC and other hospital operations until the city water supply is restored.

    Elective medical procedures were canceled for Monday. Physician clinics on the campus in the medical office building are open for patient appointments during regular office hours.

    Hospital leaders are providing support to hospital staff who have been affected by the flooding.

    “The hospital and its resources remain dedicated to medical care for patients and residents of the on-site nursing home. The facility is not serving as a community shelter or water supply station. Information will be shared on hospital social media pages as emergency management agencies open shelters and water resource sites for the public,” the press release said.

    Updates will be provided on the hospital Facebook page.

    Carol Gaulin
    2d ago
    I already had to go there, and these folks are the best! ❤️❤️❤️
    Tonya
    2d ago
    sending prayers to my hometown
