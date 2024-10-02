Open in App
    Where to get showers, do laundry and get non-potable water

    By Kathy Barnes News Writer,

    2 days ago

    The recent catastrophic flooding has led to Newport Utilities (NU) experiencing issues that have left customers across the county without water. Because of the lack of water, people are in need of places to shower, get drinking water and obtain non-potable water for livestock and flushing toilets.

    ShowersSandvik, which supplies mining and rock excavation equipment, has one shower available at their location at 3307 Old Airport Road in White Pine. The shower is available free of charge and soap, shampoo and towels will be provided. The shower will be available from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays.

    The Gatlinburg Community Center at 157 Mills Park Road in Gatlinburg is allowing those affected by the flooding to use their showers free of charge. They are offering free showers from 6 a.m. until 12 noon and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call ahead to (865) 436-4990 for weekend availability.

    Morristown Landing at 4355 Durham Landing in Morristown is allowing Cocke Countians to shower free of charge. Hours are 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Towels are not provided. Call (423) 388-6573 for more information.

    National Fitness Center (NFC) is allowing those from the counties that suffered flooding to shower free of charge at any of their seven locations. Non-members must sign a waiver form, according to their marketing department. They have three Knoxville locations, one Maryville location, one Oak Ridge location, and locations in Morristown and Sevierville.

    NFC Morristown is located at 1950 W Andrew Johnson Highway and can be reached at (423) 317-3337. Hours are Monday through Friday 5 a.m. until midnight, Saturday 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 noon until 6 p.m.

    NFC Sevierville is open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. They can be reached at (865) 429-2400.

    LaundryWell Wishing Laundromat at 951 East Parkway in Gatlinburg posted on Facebook they are offering free laundry services for anyone in Newport for the next few weeks during the recovery process. An ID must be shown proving the Newport address. An attendant will be available everyday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets will be available.

    Free self-service laundry is available for residents of Newport and Cocke County affected by the flooding at two Morristown laundromats. These locations are Bubbles and More Laundromat, 132 Barkley Landing Drive, Morristown and Sunshine Laundromat, 1590-A Buffalo Trail, Morristown. Patrons are asked to show an ID with a Cocke County address. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the last wash beginning at 8:15 p.m. They ask Cocke Countians to use the laundromat Monday through Friday during the less busy times.

    Non-potable waterThe White Pine Fire Department is filling containers of non-potable water for flushing toilets, watering livestock, or pressure washing. Anyone wishing to visit the fire department at 3208 School Street in White Pine to get tanks filled should email fire@whitepinetn.gov or message through the White Pine Fire Department Facebook page.

    Several businesses and individuals, including Williams Auto Glass, Junior Hommel Excavating and Rick Vassar have been filling tanks of non-potable water and allowing people to fill up their containers for household needs. They are posting details on Facebook as to when and where the water will be made available.

    The West Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department has taken a dump tank of non-potable water and placed it outside of the offices of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice at 222 Heritage Boulevard in Newport. This is not drinking water and is for flushing toilets, watering livestock and other non-consumable needs. The tank will remain as needed.

    Joe Samples Well Drilling, Inc., in White Pine has a high production water well available to fill tanker trucks or large volume containers. The water is non-potable for transport. Those needing water should pull through the open gate to the right side of the offices then pull around back to the well in the far left corner then exit through the opposite gate. The well system produces approximately 80 gallons per minute. Higher volume transport will take priority when possible. Joe Samples Well Drilling is located at 1029 Highway 25-32, White Pine.

    A 20,000 gallon tank of non-potable water is available in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Newport. It will be refilled as needed by the Chestnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department.

