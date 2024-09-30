Doug Pederson, Jaguars all frustrated at 0-4

Doug Pederson fielded a question about his job status on Sunday night as the Jaguars lost for the fourth time in four games to start the 2024 season. Jacksonville has losses by five, four and three points, and a 37-point drubbing at Buffalo (47-10). Including five losses in the final six games to end the 2023 season, the Jaguars are licking their wounds from nine losses in 10 games with the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) due in town this Sunday. An 0-5 start to the season would match Urban Meyer's fate-sealing open to the 2021 season. Pederson admitted there's frustration for players and coaches and said plays made on the practice field during the week are not showing up on Sundays. After a 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Texans, Pederson appeared to point the finger at players in responding to a question about taking over play-calling from offensive coordinator Press Taylor. "As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays. It's a two-way street. So you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want and it's fine. Point it right at me, I can take it. OK. I can take it so whatever you want. Ask me, say whatever, write, go ahead," he said. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said it's crucial for the Jaguars to stick together. "Nobody is coming to save us. It on us," he said. Lawrence has lost nine consecutive starts. He and Pederson said they felt the offense was close to a breakthrough. "There's things that we did well (Sunday); we just have to do more of it," Lawrence said. "And I don't think we need to blow everything up and start over." Pederson is 18-20 since taking over the Jaguars, starting with back-to-back 9-8 seasons. Only one team, the 1992 San Diego Chargers, has rebounded from an 0-4 start to make the playoffs. Meyer's first win in 2021 came in London, where the Jaguars are headed to meet the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 after a potentially pivotal spot this week. Before the Jaguars left for Houston, Pederson said the back-to-back games against the division would be critical. The Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on Sunday. "Really these next two games, and then trying to just get on track and get ourselves these first three games kind of behind us," Pederson said prior to Sunday's loss. "But they're all big, they're all important and guys understand that, and they're prepared. They're ready to go and we've just got to go play." Jacksonville beat the Colts twice last season, taking both games by double digits. --Field Level Media