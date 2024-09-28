ITH residents speak out to express support

Incredible Tiny Homes (ITH) was once again the hot topic at the Cocke County Regional Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday evening in the Chancery Courtroom. About 100 people filled the courtroom and spilled out into the hallway. Many of those in attendance were residents of the ITH developments who were there to show their support for ITH.

After being reassured that the current communities were not going to be affected and they would not be forced to leave, many in the crowd seemed more at ease. However, the meeting continued without a site plan being approved for the new development across referred to as The Mountain.

Seven residents of ITH spoke out at the meeting, all saying they were proud to be part of the tiny home community and they were pleased with ITH.

Linda Harris said there had been negativity spread about ITH at meetings, and those who had spoken out were in the minority.

“The majority of those I know are happy. We have an affordable place to live and a beautiful community. We’re family,” she said.

She pointed out that those living there go to grocery stores, shop in the county and pay taxes. Harris said they contribute to the economy and are proud to be a part of the county.

Deborah Valentino was another resident who spoke out.

“We came here from other places. I chose to be here in Tennessee,” she said. “There are two sides to every story. I had issues with ITH, went straight to the source and it was fixed.”

Linda Eckley was raised in Alaska. She said she has traveled all across the country and has been to Europe, but found Tennessee to be the most beautiful place so she chose to make her home here in the tiny home community.

“I love my tiny home and don’t want to go anywhere,” Eckley said.

Mike Patterson said he has never felt “more welcomed and accepted” than he does at the tiny home development.

Commission Chairman Phil Morgan Jr. explained the planning commission is not there to make them leave, but instead, is there to enforce the subdivision regulations.

“I encourage you to study them. We are not the police. There’s a minimum set of rules that we ask people to follow,” he said.

Commissioner Lee Willis told the crowd, “You have as much right to be here as I do. We aren’t making anybody leave. All we want to do is have that new development (The Mountain) developed right. It is important that it is done correctly for the safety of those who live there.”

“We’re not against you or tiny homes,” he continued. “All we ask is that Mr. (Randy) Jones bring in a viable site plan that meets standards. We don’t think of you as our enemy.”

One of the people in the audience asked if a site plan had been brought in and the planning commission responded “no.” The commissioners said Jones has never submitted a site plan for approval.

The Mountain

One person in attendance said work started on The Mountain before zoning went into effect, so he probably thinks he is grandfathered in. It was later explained there is a difference between zoning and subdivision regulations. The subdivision regulations for the county went into effect in 1978 and apply to any development that will involve infrastructure, such as the creation of roads.

Todd Quatro, an engineer representing Jones and ITH, said their attorney said they shouldn’t give up their “grandfathered in” status. Morgan and County Attorney Melissa Gossman both explained that the planning commission doesn’t handle zoning matters and subdivision regulations were in effect since the 1970s, so they do apply to the development. They said they are grandfathered in as far as zoning goes.

Quatro said they disagreed and he believed that there are many developments that did not have to adhere to subdivision regulations.

Willis, who has been on the commission for more than 40 years, said he took offense to that. He explained the planning commission must adhere to the rules and regulations or the county could face a lawsuit for failing to ensure that infrastructure and roadways in developments were up to par.

Quatro wanted the current developments, where there are 230 addresses, to be approved as a planned unit development (PUD), so the lots could be sold. He said it would benefit the residents because their rent would not increase. He said the funds raised from selling those lots would be used to complete the construction of the new developments across the road.

The commission explained there would need to be a variance request because subdivisions do not allow dead-end roads and they require six-inch water lines rather than two-inch water lines.

The current developments, such as the Forest, the Beach, the Prairie and the Grove were not approved by the planning commission. Quatro said they were approved by city officials, and the commissioners said that the development is not in the city so the city couldn’t have approved anything. He later said it was approved by the people who recruited ITH to the area. He was told again that only the county planning commission has the authority to approve a subdivision that is in the county. It was pointed out once again that the existing developments were not the topic of concern.

The commission said its concern is the new development and asked for a site plan.

Willis asked Quatro if they had an open house recently to sell lots on The Mountain. Quatro said they had an open house to update those who had bought lots regarding the progress. He said 300 lots had been sold for the development. It was then pointed out it is illegal to sell lots in an unapproved subdivision.

Quatro said Newport Utilities (NU) has approved hookups for utilities on The Mountain. He said they also have gotten the approval of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) for the sewer. Morgan asked about the plastic barrel off-grid septic system that was shown in photos at the last meeting.

“That was a joke,” Quatro said. He claimed employees placed the system there without anyone’s knowledge as a joke. He then said 45 workers were dismissed from ITH.

People snickered and some shook their head at Quatro’s comment.

After continuing to disagree, the discussion ended with no action taken regarding the new ITH development. The site plan for the PUD for the existing developments was not approved.

The commission voted to ask the county attorney to notify the utilities that a site plan has not been approved for the new development.

Other businessSeveral other items were approved by the planning commission during the meeting. The planning commission also voted to have the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) approve the digital zoning map, which can be updated as property is rezoned. It was pointed out there will be a workshop where parcels that need to be changed can be updated.