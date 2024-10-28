Q&A: Where do Portsmouth School Committee candidates stand on the issues?

The Newport Daily News reached out to candidates for the Portsmouth School Committee to learn more about why they are running for office and their position on key issues. Questions were sent via email and candidates were given 250-word responses per question. Responses were only edited for clarity and appear below in alphabetical order based on last names. All candidates were asked to submit a photo of themselves. There are four candidates in the Portsmouth School Committee race, voters are asked to vote for up to three on the ballot.

What makes you the best candidate for the position you are seeking?

Emily Copeland

Having served on the Portsmouth School Committee for 3 terms, I have a deep institutional knowledge of the budget, finances and policies of the district. Both of my children went through grades K-12, and I was very involved in the elementary and middle school Parent-Teacher groups. My professional background in education (including negotiation and conflict resolution) is a valuable resource in working to improve education in the district. I am currently serving on a statewide legislative study commission to evaluate transportation issues/costs facing school districts. Hopefully, this will help Portsmouth ultimately save money on transportation, so it can be put into education. I am a passionate supporter of: 1) continual improvement in delivering high-quality education combined with meaningful extracurricular activities that help to develop the whole child; 2) strengthened family partnerships and relationships with all stakeholders; and 3) transparency and accountability in district financing and management.

Jack Delehanty

I am running for the Portsmouth School Committee as a father of three girls in the school system. This means that I share the perspective of the families that the schools are here to serve. I believe that schools and parents should work as partners to create the best educational environment for the children. I will ensure that parents' voices are heard and that they have insight into all aspects of the educational process. As a parent, my interest will always be in making sure our schools are the best they can be.

Brett Fox

My name is Brett Fox and I am running for Portsmouth School Committee. My wife Marianne and I have lived in Portsmouth since 2011 and we have four children ranging from 2 years old to 13 years old. I am the son of a retired Air Force officer and a career elementary school teacher. I have an engineering degree from Virginia Tech and currently working as an Information Systems Manager with General Dynamics Information Technology.

I am running for school committee because I believe in our public school system and I want to take a proactive approach to our children’s education here in Portsmouth. I will work with teachers, administrators and parents to prepare our kids for their life after leaving our school system. Whether it is college or immediately into the workforce. This will require continued modernization of our facilities and resources which will allow us to continue enrichment activities in lower grade schools as well as Career and Technology Education programs in the high school.

Karen Marlow McDaid

My unique mix of experiences has served me well on the School Committee. My teaching career gave me hands-on exposure to best practices in education and the practical realities of life in a public school, and my corporate experience provides a strategic and bottom-line perspective. I understand the complexities of state regulations, union contracts, and tight budgets, but I also recognize the importance of addressing the unique needs of each child. For me, education isn’t just another issue – it’s been a driving force throughout my life. It's one of our town’s most vital services, and I’m committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive both individually and as part of a successful school community.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the Portsmouth school system and how would you approach improving the situation?

Emily Copeland

Educationally speaking Portsmouth is on a strong trajectory with good leadership, quality teachers and staff, and supported by strong sports and extracurricular activities that help to develop the whole child. I see two important challenges: the first, is financial. State aid to Portsmouth decreases each year, state mandates have increased funding requirements. Thus, the challenge is not only how to maintain the programs and facilities that we have, but also how to respond to new needs all while recognizing that the system needs to be affordable to the town residents. The second challenge is tied to the first. That is how do we ensure proper supports for every student – whether it is the struggling student or the student who wants more.

The reasons I’m running are to meet these challenges 1) to help put a strong strategic plan in place to guide how these scarce resources are spent and what priorities are addressed. 2) To monitor efforts on accomplishing those goals and 3) to work to identify areas where there can be cost savings (such as transportation) to then be able to fund, for example, support or enrichment for students.

Jack Delehanty

The Portsmouth schools are ranked as one of the best schools in the state. But that doesn't mean it doesn't face difficult issues. Financing all of the educational programs is an issue that will be faced year in and year out. There is a growing need for intervention services to ensure all students can thrive. Additionally, we need to be able to fund the enrichment programs that are expected from a top notch school district. And schools are not immune from the elevated inflation levels seen over the last few years. It will be very important to understand the opportunity cost of each decision that is made. We will also need to explore avenues to increase funding, such as grants and working to secure additional funds from the state. Another issue schools face nationwide is the learning loss that occurred following the Covid pandemic. With a few years passing, we have gained perspective on everything that was done. We need to take an honest account of our actions and how they impacted students. Knowing the shortcomings will help to reach the pre-pandemic standards. It is vital to the students of Portsmouth that we don't repeat the mistakes of the past.

Brett Fox

I want to make sure that our school system is working with the community’s industry and culture because there are a lot of great things happening here on this island.

I also want to ensure that our teachers and administrators are getting the appropriate training that is necessary to foster productivity that will translate directly to our students in the most positive and effective way. Each student is unique and requires support from properly trained teachers and administrators to ensure success for everyone.

Karen Marlow McDaid

Maintaining a creative, high-functioning district in the face of funding constraints is a major challenge, given the structural issues facing education across the state. Portsmouth has been particularly hard-hit by the incremental reductions in yearly state appropriation. The funding cliff coming out of the pandemic has made managing budgets a challenge for all districts. Add to that uncertainties around specific student and staff needs, and it has made every budget a delicate balancing act. We are fortunate to work with a talented and creative administration and faculty who find ways to do more with less while developing innovative programs, like our AgInnovation Farm and our Career and Technical Education programs, that set the Portsmouth schools apart, give us the opportunity to earn grant money, and attract new students from out of district.

How will you ensure Portsmouth students receive an education that prepares them for post-graduation?

Emily Copeland

One challenge the district has to meet is the implementation of the new state graduation requirements that go into effect for the graduating class of 2028 (current 9th graders). As a school committee member, I also want us to meet Portsmouth’s community’s objectives. For example, we offered financial literacy before it was required. I think working to strengthen our current CTE programs provides students with not only good academic training, but also a chance to explore potential careers in say engineering, bioscience, music production, education and child development and so on. I would also like the district to focus on providing opportunities for learning outside the classroom—maybe that is shadowing a financial planner, HVAC technician, an electrician or a dentist. For those students who want to explore a profession, these types of experiences can be life changing. I would like to work on strengthening community partnerships. Finally, I want the district to also keep a focus on skill sets that might not be part of the “requirements” but are essential including critical thinking, working in groups, information literacy, and public speaking.

Jack Delehanty

Ensuring our students are prepared for post-graduation success begins with focusing on the basics of education. Course work should cover a wide basis including academic and real world topics. In addition students should be taught to be critical thinkers and not taught what to think. This will allow them to assess information and navigate complex situations. The schools also need to provide adequate special needs and intervention services so that all students can reach the appropriate academic standards. They also need to offer enrichment programs to provide the opportunity to excel. With the emergence of AI, we need to acknowledge the potential for the work force to shift away from certain jobs. The emphasis on computer coding may not provide the level of opportunity that was once assumed. Instead, business operations and skilled and trades positions may provide the best opportunities for success. The measure of success for our students should extend beyond test scores and include traits such as resilience, self reliance, and critical thinking skills.

Brett Fox

I want to make sure that our budget and allocation of funds is set up for success and current projects are running smoothly. I have a successful background in contract writing, project budgeting and allocation of resources that will translate directly to current and future district initiatives. We need to remain adaptable, but fiscally responsible.

Karen Marlow McDaid

Our goal is to provide a solid foundation for college and career. That starts with funding, and for years, our town council and school committee have worked together to maintain one of the best school districts in the state. Sustaining a good working relationship with the council and managing our projects to time and budget underpins everything we do. In the classroom, we continually aim to maintain the highest standards of academic rigor. We directly prepare students for post-graduate life through our career-specific CTE programs, leverage our cooperation with local universities to offer students college credit, and offer programs that enable students to work with mentors in the community.

