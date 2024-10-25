Student achievement to the Rogers project: Newport School Committee candidates share views

A few weeks ago the Newport Daily News sent out questionnaires to candidates in local elections so they could have an opportunity to communicate their views on current issues to the public ahead of election day.

The School Committee race may not be the most watched race, but the committee’s oversight of the school department budget, ability to set district-wide policies and influence over the progress of the Rogers High School building project makes it a key component in shaping Newport’s future.

There are 11 candidates for Newport’s seven-seat School Committee. Of those, six are incumbents: Retired teacher and current committee chair Rebecca “Becky” Bolan, real estate agent James Dring, retired teacher Sandra Flowers, retired teacher Robert “Bobby” Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter and Business Intelligence and Analytics Developer Stephanie Winslow.

Although the rest are not incumbents, some already have experience as candidates. Retired school administration Robert Power has been a member of Newport School Committee before and retiree Elizabeth “Beth” Cullen ran for City Council in 2020. The final three of the others are all first time candidates: Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce member associate Loretta “Lori” Burke, lawyer and Chief Policy Officer for the Rhode Island Postsecondary Commissioner Molly Kapstein Cote, and commercial loan officer Penelope “Penny” Billington Hunt.

Here’s how each candidate responded to our questions.

The RI Department of Education’s annual report cards have regularly shown Newport’s students are not achieving academic benchmarks at the same rates as their peers around the state on average. What, in your opinion, is the factor most impacting student progress in Newport’s schools and what are some policy or financial decisions the School Committee could make to improve student success?

Rebecca “Becky” Bolan

The issue of low performance on standardized test scores has unfortunately become our reality in Newport. It is incredibly frustrating as we have tried many different strategies and invested one time ESSER funds that have not proven to be effective. It is important to note some contributing factors. Since Covid, test scores have gone down all over Rhode Island and in Massachusetts. In Newport 20 percent of our students come in to our district each year, and 20 percent leave. This results in we are often not testing the same children we are teaching. Both of these factors influence performance, but do not excuse it. Newport has recently with the help of an outside agency adopted a new well thought out strategic plan that entails a great deal of accountability for all stakeholders. At the core of this plan are high expectations for all students. The premise is that all students are capable of academic success. There is a plan in place for tracking progress On a regular basis.This plan has also resulted in in a new approach for delivering instruction in the classroom. The School Committee will be monitoring this plan and its progress on a monthly basis. We have very high hopes for success. If the current plan to move from an intervention model to a coaching model is not effective, then we will need to pivot immediately.

Loretta “Lori” Burke

Although test scores are certainly not the only benchmark of academic success, the fact that our students are consistently scoring low should be of concern to all of us. Regarding the tests: I am curious as to why the tests used have changed 3 times in the last decade….are we floundering to find one that our children WILL do better on? The on-going labor dispute has got to be a distraction for all involved, so a swift resolution to that is vitally important. I would love to see the teachers be able to focus entirely on teaching which is why my platform is simply “Back to Basics.”

Getting rid of cell phones and establishing an agreed upon dress code (no pajamas!) should also go a long way towards cutting down on distractions within the classroom. Let the teachers teach and the counselors counsel. Keep outside adult topics to the adults. As an example, a district over the bridge recently introduced suicide and cutting to KINDERGARTNERS. Enough already…let’s get back to basics.

Molly Kapstein Cote

The central focus of the entire Newport Public School System must be student success. Department leadership and School Committee policies should focus on re-establishing a strong system across our three schools that has a clear student-based mission with defined implementation methods for each school. Operating as a true system requires leadership to set a clear path for system success and provide our schools coordinated support and guidance to complete their role in educating our kids and be held accountable based on data to ensure students remain on track from grade to grade. A defined system approach, requires schools to collaborate with one another, including sharing student information, so students receive individualized attention to their learning needs. At the heart of effectively educating our students is the teaching and learning relationship with high quality teaching focused on positive student outcomes based on teaching students the way they each learn best. RIDEs data indicates we need significant improvement in satisfying academic benchmarks, especially in reading and math. The solution here is to ensure our talented and experienced teachers have both system and administrative support to maximize their skills and focus on teaching our kids. Strengthening this relationship will no-doubt lead to significantly improved state-wide test scores and turn our school system into one of excellence cumulating in Rogers graduates who have the education and skills to pursue a college education or get a good-paying job that allows them to live, work and raise a family in Newport.

Elizabeth “Beth” Cullen

The most significant factor impacting student progress in Newport’s schools is the ineffective deployment of support systems, particularly in addressing students’ diverse needs. These barriers to learning hinder equitable opportunities for student success.

To address this, the School Committee should prioritize reestablishing academic supports, especially in the elementary grades, ensuring that students leave Pell with critical reading and math skills. Social promotion, the current practice, is not benefiting students.

Allocating funds for programs is essential to provide targeted support for MLL students and those with learning differences, enabling them to reach their full potential, and participate fully in their studies. Additionally, enhancing professional development for teachers is crucial, focusing on inclusive practices, the integration of content areas, and the use of technology in the classroom to support teaching and learning.

Financially, the committee should explore partnerships with local industries, federal grants, higher education, and nonprofits to supplement funding and create internship opportunities that connect education to the workforce. This aligns with initiatives led by Newport County Chamber of Commerce’s Erin Donovan Boyle and SENEDIA’s Molly McGee.

By advocating for increased funding and exploring additional sources, Newport can ensure its schools are more fully staffed with counselors and support personnel who address both academic and social-emotional needs. These policy and financial decisions will help build a stronger foundation for student achievement and close our wide achievement gaps.

James Dring

The approach should be two-fold. We have to get students in the classroom, and we have to get them focused and we have already taken the first step. As a School Committee, we had the Superintendent hire two assistants for our truant officer. Since he was overwhelmed after Covid, this has been successful and we have seen a noticeable decline in our absentee rate. Secondly, we must get our students focused on their classroom agenda. I wholeheartedly support banning cell phones in our schools so students can shift their attention back on the classroom and not on their phones. Removing cell phones will be voted on shortly and I truly believe that this will help us get our students refocused to reach their full potential and will get our benchmarks higher.

Sandra Flowers

The factor is three-fold with all parts related: students’ frequent absences, challenges faced by multi-language learners (MLL), and the emphasis on certain means of testing. While attention toward improving attendance has been consistent during my years on the School Committee, convincing all parents/caretakers about the need for their children’s school presence is sorely needed. The increasing MLL population from Pre-K to Grade 12 calls for developing the skills of speaking, listening, reading, and writing. These skills must be embedded by third grade, so that all children—regardless of their native language—then can read to learn in the content areas. The final factor—testing scores—does provide a baseline that guides educators in using necessary strategies to bring all students to their potential. However, different forms of evaluation must be implemented to meet the needs of students with different ways of learning.

Penelope “Penny” Billington Hunt

District success on standardized test scores is correlated with income levels of the student family population. This is evident to anyone who reviews the RIDE “Blue Ribbon Schools” list, which is dominated by Barrington, East Greenwich and North Kingstown. Not a single Blue Ribbon School is located in a town that complies with the Low and Moderate Income (LMI) Housing Act, which requires that 10% of housing units meet affordability criteria but lacks an effective enforcement mechanism. Newport has the highest rate of affordable housing in the state at 15%+. As middle-class families are priced out of market rate housing in Newport and families who can afford to live here are nervous about sending their children to an “underperforming school,” our public school population is increasingly concentrated in lower income households.

Robert “Bobby” Leary

This is embarrassing! The RI Department of Education did its first ever district accountability report in 2023. Discovering major struggles in Newport! The state Education Accountability Act included student performance, graduation rate, and school quality. To see the report go to reportcardride.ri.gov

Among the districts with the lowest scores are Central Falls, Newport, Providence, and Pawtucket all of which are lacking in multiple areas. Areas like English proficiency, graduation rate, and achievement. This report differs from the state star ratings (Pell 2 stars, Thompson 1star, and Rogers 2 stars) one star is the lowest and 5 stars the highest. The district-by- district report is meant to provide “in depth snap shots “that show more detail. Data is central to moving Newport schools forward and better serve our students. We have not moved the needle even with $48,000,000 budget. It's not about more money – it's about results.

Don’t me started on sub committees. They are stacked with the people they want. Here is one example, the policy committee was discussing evaluations of administrators where it was introduced that the Newport School Committee would evaluate an administrator's contract with them individually not as they are now “boiler point contracts” (all the same). The subcommittee Administrators were there and voted. I immediately asked the Lawyer how they can vote, and he said it was ok. I resigned from that subcommittee. You want to improve student success, good luck.

Robert Power

I do not believe that the Rhode Island Department of Education annual report cards are able to accurately compare school districts. I base this conclusion on the fact that socio-economics and student mobility(ie. length of time students live in the district) play an important role in the evaluation process. These two factors greatly impact the ability to influence in a positive way student progress. In order to offset these factors it is necessary that the school department has adequate support services in place beyond the classroom teacher. This can be done not only by the school department, but also by the community at large. I would be interested to see the tests scores of students who attended Newport Schools K-12. One candidate familiar with state testing indicated that Newport is not far off the state average. Another factor that plays into the equation is curriculum alignment. There is no way to ensure that every district’s curriculum is aligned with the RI state testing which has been changed a number of times over the years.

Kendra Wilson Muenter

To improve results in Newport Public Schools, we need to have high expectations for every student, starting in kindergarten and continuing throughout their educational journey. By raising these expectations and challenging our students to excel, we can foster an environment of success. The recent policy, Student Excellence and Success, introduced at the October 8th meeting and approved with a 5-2 vote, lays the groundwork for challenging expectations and providing support for our students. A key component will be the implementation of our new Strategic Plan and the Portrait of a Graduate. The Strategic Plan and Portrait of a Graduate will provide the roadmap for student success in Newport Public Schools. To effectively support our educators, we must ensure adequate funding for professional development (PD) to implement our plan. This will equip our teachers and staff with the necessary skills to meet our high standards. Additionally, policies must be crafted with an equity lens, guaranteeing that all students have access to the resources they need to achieve their individual academic goals. Through these efforts, we can significantly enhance educational outcomes in Newport Public Schools.

Stephanie Winslow

There are many reasons behind disparate academic outcomes and Newport is no different than most American schools in this sense. Education is not an easy business to begin with. In classrooms where students present a wide variety of learning modalities, experiences, and needs, teachers can understandably be overwhelmed by what students “can’t” do, especially when the narrative surrounding our schools is constantly negative. Staff are inundated by criticism and mandates, which only perpetuates stress and frustrations.

The School Committee can work as ambassadors to build public support and end the cycle of negativity. Our students and teachers deserve support. Strategically, through policy and budget, we can demand:

--Professional development to support high quality curriculum and pedagogical strategies chosen by Newport Public Schools Administration.

–Realization of strategic plan goals, such as the need to address staff mindsets to combat low expectations and bias. School must be a safe place - emotionally and physically - for children. Without this, issues like chronic absenteeism will not improve.

–More opportunities to build families’ participation in the academic success of their children.

–Programs that recruit and retain teachers and staff who represent the diversity of our students.

I’m proud to have championed a new policy that captures many of these ideals, which recently passed (October 8th) on a 5-2 vote.

Despite the current Rogers High School building being cited by RIDE in a 2017 report as having the most deficiencies of any other school building in the state, many residents have raised concerns about the growing construction costs the replacement building project has incurred and the funding gap that still remains to complete it. What are your views on the path the project has taken since it was approved in 2020 and what, in your opinion, can be done to address the financial concerns surrounding it?

Rebecca Bolan

I serve as the Co- Chair of Newport’s building projects. I want to remind everyone that the Pell addition project came in under budget, and a year ahead of schedule! Then Covid hit and as anyone who has done a renovation or new build knows the price escalations are real. They have increased our costs by 25%. We received our funds pre-Covid. Since that time all new school projects across the state have received significant increases. Our committee spent a great deal of effort identifying and acting on ideas for cutting costs. At this time, we have secured the funds needed for a temporary certificate of occupancy. We are now trying to buy out the remainder of the project for a final certificate of occupancy which needs to be secured by December 1 to stay on schedule. We have as of this week secured 2,5000,000 in grants and have initiated a capital campaign which already has community donations in the amount of 90,000. This leaves 2,918,809..needed to finish the project which includes all identified safety and signage issues. We have contingency funds in the amount of 3.4 million which cannot be spent until the end of the project in case we have unexpected expenses during the demolition phase. Allowances will also be returned as the project nears completion. This money will be returned to the city if we don’t end up needing it. Our community has to see this project to the finish line!

Loretta “Lori” Burke

I think the path has been pretty rocky from the get-go. There is so much confusion about the costs, whether or not everything needed to be replaced, and why regionalization was not better thought out and better presented prior to the last election. Because these steps were not taken, we now have 3 new schools being built between Newport and Middletown with a well-documented, astonishing drop in enrollment. Let’s grab the tiny window that is still open to work out something between the 2 communities before we all go broke.

Molly Kapstein Cote

The original budget to rebuild Rogers High School included cost escalators which the COVID-19 emergency rendered inapplicable to the project just after construction was underway due to increased construction costs across the board resulting from supply chain problems. This quickly put the project approximately 25% over budget. In response, the Newport School Building Committee pivoted and both sought funding through grant opportunities as well as adjusted the construction plan to remove items from the project that are currently add alternates that could be put back into the plan depending on available money. In May 2024, the Committee wrote the City Council requesting $2.2 million by July 1, 2024 to secure the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy and warned that up to $6.4 million would be needed by December 1, 2024 for project completion and security of the Permanent Certificate of Occupancy. On October 11, 2024, in a letter to the City Council, the Committee in fact requested more money from the City Council as they predicted. However, they announced that their original request of $4,066,033, (plus $1,352,766 for add alternates), is significantly reduced to $2,918,809 due to the award of $2.5 million dollars in grant funding. Any further costs can be effectively addressed with careful budgeting and collaboration with outside funders who should be more willing to invest as any future financial need would be less as the project reaches completion. Additional monies from the City will be paid back with remaining monies in the project’s contingency fund.

Elizabeth "Beth" Cullen

From the start of the building bond initiative in 2017, I followed the community meetings, especially those dealing with location, planning and design. It became clear that rebuilding on the same isolated site—with environmental issues, difficult terrain, and without an innovative education plan—was a mistake. Most Newport students live north of Memorial Blvd., yet the school remains inaccessible by public transportation and distant from families, CCRI and potential internships. The exploration of alternative sites was superficial, and most concerning, there was insufficient effort to engage stakeholders in creating a regional solution.

The 2020 design has been “value engineered” into something far from what was promised. The advocacy group “Building Newport’s Future” ran an aggressive campaign to pacify voters, but their lack of transparency and rushed approach have cost our community dearly.

When elected, I will advocate for creative solutions. A “Shared Services” model could provide economies of scale, while strengthening partnerships with local colleges and vocational training programs like Salve Regina and IYRS would make the school a hub for high school students, college students, and adults seeking to upskill.

Looking forward, I will push for out-of-the-box approaches to ensure the new building on Wickham Road delivers maximum value for our community.

James Dring

The School Building Committee (SBC) is an autonomous committee with full authority over the building project. The School Committee has authority over contracts that need to be executed, but the SBC makes all the decisions on the project itself. With that said, there have been mistakes, however we have to move forward. The school is about 60% completed and we must move forward and complete the school. It makes no sense to stop at this point and risk not being reimbursed by the state. This would be a huge mistake for the taxpayer and for the students. The best thing we can do is complete the school and have the students move in on schedule next September.

Sandra Flowers

It is quite obvious that prices for everything, including household items, have spiraled; therefore, the increased costs since the bond was approved were unfortunate, but not very surprising. The people directly involved in the planning and execution of the RHS project know that no more can be cut from the progress being made on the building. The new building will be more efficient and suitable for the optimum education and growth of our students. In addition, it will suit the citizenry at large for many purposes, as are our other schools.

I am confident that our municipal officials are sorely aware of this and understand that the necessary additional funding must be allocated, with the help of private and other governmental sources. Each of us must understand that Rogers High School and the other schools are city buildings that must be built and maintained.

Penelope “Penny” Billington Hunt

The timing of the Rogers High School building project wreaked havoc on the process. The construction environment during COVID, unprecedented in our lifetimes, presented myriad uncertainties that drive costs to unattainable levels. Due to the uncertainty at the time of the initial bidding process, instead of obtaining a more traditional fixed price contract the School Building Committee voted to follow an alternative process wherein the pieces of the project are bid out over a period of time.

Other attributes of the project have compounded the complexity. The state’s funding to pay for more than half of the building cost is hugely valuable to Newport; however, the timeline for securing that state funding also adds complexity to the process and sometimes overrides opportunities for smaller cost savings. Additional complexities include the environmental contamination in the pre-existing landfill under the track and field area and the desire to include the regional Career & Technical Education programs in the build.

Options to fund public building projects are limited. Repayment from the City’s revenue streams, via bonding if needed, is the standard. Newport has one of the lowest rates of residential property taxation in the state, made lower in recent years by the resident property tax program. The City’s proposed bond financing will include an opportunity to close the gap on the Rogers project. The School Committee’s job will be to work with the City to advocate for the Rogers project among the many competing demands on the City’s list of infrastructure projects.

Robert "Bobby" Leary

The Rogers High project from the “git go’ has been a disaster. The building committee members and its leadership are not in the construction business, and it shows. Hugh mistake! Initially there was an architect and a finance person (who has been involved in multiple NUWC naval base projects) but they both resigned. Right there the message was sent.

You can’t lose sight of the fact that two weeks (November 2022) before the vote to combine high schools with Middletown which was defeated by 399 votes Newport voters may have changed the outcome. The building committee leadership knew (emails proved this) and they admitted that were $20,000,000 short to continue the project. This does not include the dirt pile $10,000,000 to be removed.

Go figure, at the League of Woman voters forum just a few weeks ago when the question was asked of the school committee candidates every candidate said yes to regionalization. You can’t make this stuff up!

The financial concerns of this project and the student population continue to decline (over 200 students in the last two years). Yet our budget continues to grow! Now with $48,000,000 budget and 1786 students which equates to over $15,000 per student when does it stop. It's projected to be below 1400 students in the next ten years. We must stop this madness of more taxes and no results.

Robert Power

The reason I am running for school committee is to insure that auto-technology and cosmetology are included in the new building. The plans have been drawn and the infrastructure is there, but these two programs are not included in the building plans at this moment. Without digging into the details of the building project, I believe most people can understand the impact that Covid has had on construction costs. If we are to pass a 98 million dollar bond issue, I would like to see a small portion of that money utilized to complete Rogers High School as the community envisioned. Whether, the bond issue passes or not, these programs need to be put back in. Before I would spend any money on other city projects, I would complete the high school project in its entirety. It’s hard for me to understand how the design of the high school came to necessitate the tearing down of the Career Tech Center. Building a new high school should be a joyous occasion for the community, but at the moment, it feels more like a burden. I think Newport is better than this. And the final product needs to include at least all the programming that was contained in the old high school.

Kendra Wilson Muenter

Rogers High School project is not overseen by the School Committee. The project is under the control of the School Building Committee, which is a separate committee composed of very specific members set forth in legislation. I think we must look at the project through the lens of 2019-2020 when the stage 1 and stage 2 submissions were put forth. Very little school building was happening in the state, it took the passage of the state wide school funding bonds, to motivate cities and towns to finally address their school buildings. The city was clear that the school building committee could only bond on what RIDE would reimburse and what RIDE said the building should cost. This was set pre-covid, and even though we knew it was going to be hard to build the building we needed at that price point, the school building committee was confident the job could be done. Without warning, prices soared worldwide due to a pandemic, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. The Building Committee has worked hard to trim costs, establishing a value management team that was able to bring forth recommendations and cuts to the project without sacrificing educational space. With the building over 60%, and RIDE reimbursement at 55% for the project even with the overages Newport will still receive record reimbursement on a school building project. Children do not need to earn a safe, dry, warm building through test scores; schools are critical infrastructure of any vibrant community.

Stephanie Winslow

The RHS construction is not a school committee managed project. The Newport School Building Committee comprises city, school, and community members, and ensures that stakeholders are represented in construction and design decisions under the guidance of professional construction managers and architects. Newport’s SBC has worked tirelessly in an incredibly challenging environment. No one foresaw the unprecedented subcontractor shortages, supply-chain disruptions, and staggering inflation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the design process began, Rhode Island was exiting a multi-year moratorium on school construction. There was a state-wide effort to improve school buildings; generous temporary financial incentives were offered. Newport set an extremely conservative budget of $98.5M.

The project has been bid in stages per the Construction Manager at Risk with Guaranteed Maximum Price contract, which is the preferred way to manage school construction. Unfounded accusations of mis-management have undermined public support. Press coverage has been confusing and lacking detail, leaving many with the impression that costs continue to rise. It is important to understand that the cost of the project has only been affected by the post-pandemic market.

The SBC has worked to stay ahead of long lead times and navigate the volatile market. This was necessary to meet strict State deadlines that would guarantee 55% reimbursement. They’ve secured grant funding and designed the most efficient building possible without sacrificing educational space, and will continue to pursue community support. Final bid packages have been issued, and just $2.9M is required for project completion.

This year, tensions between school administration and the Teachers Association of Newport hit a boiling point. This has led to, among other things, a union vote of no confidence in Jermain. How do you feel Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain has done in her role as superintendent and what, if anything, would you like to see out of her administration in the future?

Rebecca Bolan

I cannot comment on the specifics as the school department is in the middle of litigation with the Teachers Union. There were many changes that took place at he end of the last school year that were implemented that effected a great number of teachers. What I can say is that the administration and union met over the summer with a mediator, with the hopes of settling the grievances and unfair labor practices. The meetings did not produce the desired outcomes. The teachers were frustrated with the process, resulting in the school year starting with a “work to Contract”. The present situation is not conducive to a collaborative working environment. Climate and culture has certainly been effected at all of our schools. My hope is that this all gets settled very soon regardless of who “wins”. If the school department ie.. Superintendent and School Committee are found to be in violation of the contract then so be it. We will be more then willing to adhere to the judges rulings. In the meantime I know that our teachers are as fully committed and doing their very best as they always have, despite the current situation.

Loretta “Lori” Burke

I am open to change in many areas. So many things are just not working.

Molly Kapstein Cote

Certainly the relationship between the Teachers Association of Newport, (part of the NEA which my grandfather directed in the 1970’s after organizing teachers and engaging in collective bargaining for them for the first time in Rhode Island), and Superintendent Jermain, has changed into something where critical issues facing our schools and our kids, are falling to the back burner. Based on my many years negotiating cases across our state and federal courts and also handling policy matters for Rhode Island’s Postsecondary, (higher education), System, I know how critical it is for our teachers and the Superintendent to press the restart button and come to a table where they agree to truly listen to and clearly define for one another exactly what they need to move our schools forward with student success always at the core of the discussion. Neither the teachers nor the Superintendent can lose sight of their purpose to educate our kids. Continually rehashing the issues in the same way is not working. Placing blame does not assist this process either. My belief that stronger schools builds stronger communities is based in part on the examples we set for our kids in our schools, including the way we interact with one another and reach solutions. Isn’t it better for our teachers and Superintendent, who know our community best, to work together to reach a solution focused on Newport’s kids and also illustrates for them how productive conflict resolution can achieve a stronger result? I certainly think so.

Elizabeth "Beth" Cullen

While the Superintendent has publicly emphasized improving student outcomes, the recent no-confidence vote by the Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) highlights a serious communication breakdown between the administration and educators. Teacher morale and trust in leadership are vital for a productive learning environment, and this rift requires urgent attention.

The School Committee’s most critical responsibility is overseeing the Superintendent. TAN’s decision to work to contract didn’t arise in isolation. The Superintendent’s months-long decision to remove critical support staff, made alongside her Director of MLL (who doesn’t speak Spanish and splits her time between Middletown schools and her own consulting business), sparked this crisis. Where was the School Committee’s oversight? With so many experienced members, they should have anticipated this outcome.

Moving forward, Superintendent Jermain must prioritize stronger collaboration and communication with the teachers’ union. Since 2017, her focus has drifted, particularly due to the distractions of the school building projects.

Addressing teachers’ concerns about working conditions, resources, and decision-making transparency is essential for restoring trust and improving the school climate. Reconstituting academic supports, retaining quality educators, and reducing turnover should be top priorities, as teacher stability directly impacts student achievement. The administration must work closely and transparently with all stakeholders—including teachers, parents, and the broader community—to build and deliver a unified community vision for Newport’s schools.

James Dring

First, let me say that the superintendent works incredibly hard and puts in long hours. However, the last budget was painful and most of the pain was on the teachers. I believe that the teachers should not have taken the brunt of the changes that were implemented and that it should have been spread around to other areas. I think we need to be more flexible and allow for more input from the Teachers Association in order to prevent situations like this in the future. As for the current situation, both sides need to be willing to give up a little in order to solve the problem and get back to normal. As of now, the dispute is going to arbitration which could take until early next year to solve. I would hope that a compromise can be found in the meantime.

Sandra Flowers

This question deserves two responses. Regarding Dr. Jermain as superintendent, I see her as an outstanding professional who serves the Newport Public Schools constantly and consistently. She does use her work experiences and expertise in all levels of education, as well as participation in professional educational organizations. I have every confidence in Dr. Jermain’s ability, performance, perseverance, and knowledge of her role and responsibilities. I would appreciate continued cooperation from the administrative team in the day-to-day assignments and activities in Central Administration and in the K-12 schools.

In addition, I want continued and improved communication among all the professionals in Newport Public Schools; this will make everyone’s work much easier and more productive. As I stated in the first question, listening, speaking, reading, and writing are key skills that need mastering before the tougher work begins. This holds true for all adults, too.

As for the situation between TAN and the administrators, these tensions are not without a history; this is not unique and certainly not the first time it has occurred since collective bargaining began in the late 1960s. In my mind, all leaders must communicate information to their members clearly and concisely, while receiving input from those individuals. No one on either side of the discussion and decision making should be fearful of expressing his or her thoughts. It is imperative, of course, that every decision made in Newport Public Schools’ policies and practices places the health, safety, and education of our students first and foremost.

Penelope “Penny” Billington Hunt

It is evident to me that Superintendent Germain works incredibly hard and is dedicated to the success of Newport Public Schools. My assumption is that her actions in the recent restructuring come from a place of best intentions about making changes to improve students’ academic proficiencies. I would prefer that the Superintendent could be more frank in her descriptions of proposed changes and budgetary scenarios. It is my understanding that to some extent the Superintendent is constrained from a more frank approach by pending litigation. In other circumstances, I think that perhaps the Superintendent underestimates the ability of the audience to critically assess what is being described. Even if people cannot follow the technicalities of certain situations, they appreciate a thorough and detailed description. I would like to see the administration be as frank as possible and be able to educate others about the intricacies of the challenges rather than providing high level answers that sometimes miss the mark on assuring the audience – whether it is the City Council for the budget or parents for the multi-language learner program – that the District’s plan is sound.

Robert "Bobby" Leary

This should have never happened! This effects our students one the few things we must do right. This goes back to negotiating a contract with the teachers. This is on the school committee. They keep saying culture and climate. They have failed the students.

So, the school committee let the superintend and the human resources director do the negotiations. Big mistake! Why wasn’t “work to rule” parameters discussed? So, what you do you hire a legal company that does contracts, but we are too smart. Now who is losing out the students. Go figure! This school committee micromanagers too much. They should have done this. Now one of the most important things we should be doing is working our students is gone. This is a black eye on the superintend! The newly elected school committee needs to have a meeting after the election to discuss the superintend role going forward. She is being run by the micromanagers of the committee.

We have 35 administration positions and not one of those positions was cut but teaching position were cut. The ones who work with the students. However, my voice has been silenced by the Newport School Committee, So, for example I want to put something on the agenda I need two other school committee members to sign on to have it put on the agenda. Yet the voters put elected me and the present school committee silenced my voice. The voters elected me and the Newport School Committee (multiple times) and the present committee silenced my voice. What kind of democracy is this?

Robert Power

Having been a superintendent in three RI school districts, it is extremely hard for me to second guess Dr. Jermain and her decision making process without having full knowledge of her meetings and conversations with Teachers’ Association of Newport. In the past, Newport has had a history of tension between administration and teachers. This led to both groups receiving conflict resolution training which proved to be very beneficial. Maybe it is time to revisit this strategy. Communication is the key to any successful organization.

Kendra Wilson Muenter

With ESSER funding spent, this year was going to be a challenge no matter who was at the helm. When budgets are tight it is only normal for people to worry and be fearful. I believe Superintendent Jermain has done the best with the options we have at hand. We have a changing demographic and decreasing enrollment due to families being priced out of Newport. No person is perfect and missteps will be made by everyone. We do know based on the data that we need to make changes in Newport Public Schools. Moving forward, we need to see improved communication at every level. We need to communicate with families where they are, through updated methods and with increased language support. We need to work harder at reaching all families and also keeping the general public informed of what is happening in our schools. Test scores are a snapshot in time and do not tell the whole story of all the talented students and teachers in our district. We need to sell NPS to parents and show them the incredible value of attending the local public schools. Our students have so many opportunities in and out of the classroom, and it is our job to make everyone more aware of it. I would also challenge the public to think about how they speak about the schools, the students and families hear loud and clear the message that is being said.

Stephanie Winslow

Every day, Dr. Jermain must balance the needs and sometimes conflicting interests of varied stakeholders. She must stay on top of constant evolutions in education policy and best practice, ensuring proper implementation. She is under constant pressure to improve student outcomes while budget constraints necessitate cuts to programs and positions, and teachers face burnout. Dr. Jermain faces all of this with steadfast optimism, and has a deep commitment to Newport and its students.

During her tenure in Newport, Dr. Jermain has made a strong investment in Career Tech Education to become a state leader, overseen Rogers High School earn back its accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, and grown community partnerships that provide invaluable enrichment for students. She works very hard to secure predictable funding each year, keep lines of communication open with city officials, and has built a strong school finance team that has successfully balanced the budget.

Her values, and the values of Newport Public Schools, are evidenced by our new strategic plan, which targets equitable and rigorous grade level instruction for all students, as well as fostering a safe, welcoming environment for Newport’s very diverse students and families. This is going to require years of work on the part of all staff to address root causes. Dr. Jermain also needs to continue her work to facilitate clear communication with staff and families with the goal of increasing engagement and trust in our schools.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Student achievement to the Rogers project: Newport School Committee candidates share views