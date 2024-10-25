Open in App
    • The Newport Daily News

    Q&A: Newport's Ward 2 candidates talk Easton's Beach, tourism, housing

    By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASFUh_0wLR3Ua300

    A few weeks ago the Newport Daily News sent out questionnaires to candidates in local elections so they could have an opportunity to communicate their views on current issues to the public ahead of election day.

    The current Newport City Council representative for the Second Ward, Councilor Charles “Charlie” Holder, is running this year for a non-ward specific at-large council seat. Current At-Large Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who has served as a representative of the Second Ward years prior, and first time candidate Matthew “Matt” Grant, a software engineer, are running to claim the open seat.

    The two were asked to respond to three questions, two of which were asked of all candidates for Newport City Council, and the latter specific to their own ward. Here’s how they responded to our questions.

    This year brought record numbers of tourists to the City by the Sea, but many residents have raised concerns over whether the amount of tourism in the city has reached a tipping point, unsustainably impacting their quality of life. What is your view of the city’s current relationship with its tourism industry and how, if anything, should the city work to alleviate these concerns?

    Lynn Underwood Ceglie:

    I don’t believe the council can prevent people from visiting Newport. People visit because this is a beautiful place with great attractions. We had a very busy summer, and the elephant exhibit brought in tens of thousands of people who have never been to Newport. The council needs to focus its energies on improving the quality of life in the neighborhoods. Budget funding needs to be increased for robust speeding and parking enforcement. Effective signage and enforcement need to direct traffic away from the neighborhoods and onto the main arteries. The last council (2020-2022) banned non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential zones which I believe improved the quality of life for residents. This council began looking at parking issues and zoning ordinances. I also submitted a resolution to investigate remote parking areas for large events and using mass transportation. Jeanne Napolitano and I championed a hop on hop off bus funded by Discover Newport and RIPTA to reduce traffic congestion. In two years, over 300,000 people have ridden this free transportation.

    Matthew “Matt” Grant:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DScaY_0wLR3Ua300

    Tourism is undeniably a significant part of Newport’s economy, supporting local businesses and providing jobs. However, the influx of visitors, particularly during peak seasons, has also led to increased traffic, strain on infrastructure, and a diminished quality of life for year-round residents. I believe that Newport’s relationship with tourism needs to be recalibrated. We should prioritize sustainable tourism practices that protect our community’s character while also addressing residents' concerns. This includes managing traffic more efficiently, ensuring infrastructure is robust enough to handle the seasonal influx, and investing in preserving Newport’s historic and natural assets. Finding this balance will allow us to continue benefiting from tourism without compromising the wellbeing of those who call Newport home year-round.

    Housing accessibility and affordability is a nationwide issue felt very acutely in Newport, where it impacts our economy and school systems as less people are able to live in the city year-round. What, in your opinion, are the major factors impacting people’s abilities to find year-round accommodation in Newport and what should the city do to change them, if anything?

    Lynn Underwood Ceglie

    Newport has always been a desirable place to live and during COVID, it was discovered by wealthy out of towners as a safer place to live than the cities. They purchased real estate at lower prices compared to the Hamptons and Nantucket with the luxury of being in a world class city. Prices skyrocketed. On the flip side, Newport has the highest percentage of subsidized housing in the State. This National issue has deeply impacted families and local workers due to the high cost of housing. The waiting list for subsidized or affordable apartments is years long. The city hired a consultant to look at the possibility of creating new housing areas and the state also changed some laws pertaining to Accessory Dwelling Units. The Council needs to collaborate with our neighboring towns to alleviate the housing problem.

    Matthew Grant

    One of the major factors affecting housing accessibility in Newport is the high demand for short-term rentals, which reduces the availability of long-term housing. This trend, combined with rising property values, has made it increasingly difficult for families and workers to find affordable year-round accommodation. Additionally, many young professionals and families are priced out of the market due to the limited availability of attainable homes. To address this, the city needs to implement a comprehensive housing strategy that includes encouraging the development of affordable and attainable housing, enforcing regulations around short-term rentals, and incentivizing developers to create year-round rental units. Furthermore, we must prioritize maintaining the character of our neighborhoods to ensure they remain vibrant communities where families can live, work, and thrive.

    As the Ward that encompasses a few of Newport’s most valuable natural assets, namely First Beach and Easton’s Pond, the Second Ward is uniquely positioned at the forefront of the city’s battle with climate change. What is your vision for the future of Easton’s Beach and how does environmental sustainability factor into your platform for the city as a whole?

    Lynn Underwood Ceglie

    The 2nd Ward has flooding challenges in low lying areas such as Bliss, Whitwell, Ellery, Champlin North, etc. which suffer damage during major rain events. I have worked with the Director of Utilities to understand the infrastructure needs and how residents might be helped. This is a very challenging issue.

    I was on the council 3 years ago when the consultant informed us that the beach restoration would cost $32 million. Then, we had very damaging storms that destroyed much of the infrastructure including the concrete walkways. The future of any beach amenity must be resilient and sustainable. Incredibly, the Rotunda, built in the 1940s outlasted the newer building because of its round shape’s ability to withstand wind shear. We need to invest in the beach. As for Easton’s Pond, we need to protect it as it is one of the many ponds from which Newport draws its raw water supply.The $98.5 million bond will help with the high price tag of securing the reservoir and creating a city beach that is a source of pride and enjoyment.

    Matthew Grant

    Easton’s Beach and the Easton’s Pond reservoir are crucial to both Newport’s environment and its residents' quality of life. My vision for Easton’s Beach includes enhancing coastal resilience and stormwater management efforts to protect this area from the increasing threat of climate change. We must invest in sustainable infrastructure that reduces runoff and preserves our natural resources, while also ensuring that our beach remains a safe, clean, and accessible space for both residents and tourists. Environmental sustainability is central to my platform, with a focus on upgrading Newport’s outdated stormwater systems, protecting our drinking water supply, and pursuing policies that support long-term coastal resilience. By taking bold action now, we can protect these natural assets for future generations.

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Q&A: Newport's Ward 2 candidates talk Easton's Beach, tourism, housing

    Leslie Kunze
    1d ago
    I read mostly for rich and tourists. How about the real people that live here
