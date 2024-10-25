Letters: Endorsements for Newport County candidates, ballot questions

Clarifying my presence on Tiverton ballot

I am writing to address an important issue regarding my presence on the ballot for Tiverton School Committee in the upcoming election. Despite my name appearing on the ballot, it is essential to clarify that I am not eligible to be elected to the position due to my employment with the Tiverton School District. This situation may cause confusion among voters, and I want to ensure transparency and avoid any misunderstandings.

While I appreciate the support of the community and those who may consider voting for me, I kindly request that voters redirect their choice to a candidate who is fully eligible to serve.

It is crucial for the integrity of the election that voters are well-informed and that their votes contribute to electing a candidate that can effectively take office and fulfill the responsibilities of the role.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I appreciate your support in ensuring a fair and transparent election process.

Brendon J. Andrade, Tiverton

Smyth will bring transparency to Newport government

Government transparency: the practice of making information about how government operates available to the public in an open, honest and accountable manner. Transparency is important because it allows citizens to hold their public officials accountable and understand how the government is spending their taxes.

In this election, I’m voting for Steph Smyth, I'll explain why. Steph’s resume of contract administration, union negotiation, finance, hospitality, process improvement and charter review services are skillsets much too valuable to leave out on Nov. 5. Steph will endeavor to create more transparency/accountability with council, as has already been demonstrated. During the candidate forums, Steph promised to only serve two terms if elected, setting this as a cornerstone issue. Of Steph's many other priorities, one is to convince the council to install term limits as part of our City Charter, allowing more regular infusion of new ideas, energy and inclusion into Newport’s city government. To sit on council for inordinate numbers of terms is a surefire way to receive elongated periods of not only stagnation but invites the risk of leading other newer colleagues along a continued path of repeated missteps and lost opportunities.

Newport is at a pivotal juncture right now where long-term and newly arriving residents alike are quickly losing our city’s character, affordability and livability. We sorely need a reset away from the “this is how we did it then” toward a “Let’s see how we can do it better” council ethos. For those who argue that five, six and eight terms are needed, there are oodles of boards and commissions where that legacy knowledge can be useful and appreciated. I am eager to see fresh faces and modern ideas and Steph’s addition to the council will be just that turning point Newport needs and deserves. Vote energy, vote transparency, vote accountability and vote smart.

Gerry De Cotis, Newport

Muenter is an advocate for Newport schools

As parents of Newport Public School students: a recent graduate of Rogers High School (now at St. John's, NYC) and a current junior, my family and I are in full support of Kendra Wilson Muenter for another term on the Newport School Committee. Kendra is a parent, community volunteer, hard worker, who values and believes in public education. She will work to make sure students and parents have a voice in our schools and that ALL feel welcomed.

In the past two years, Kendra has already accomplished so much. She put forth a resolution in support of universal breakfast and lunch for all. She co-authored the new Health and Wellness policy that has been named the gold standard by RI Healthy Schools Coalition. Kendra worked on the grant to implement composting at Pell that starts this week with the goal of rolling it out district wide to all schools. She also wrote the resolution requesting RIDE to review directions to RICAS tests to ensure they are written at grade level. I can’t wait to see how she leads and pushes one of greatest community investments forward!In this day and age, where we have candidates in favor of book bans and look down on public school parents, it is so refreshing to have an advocate for our kids, teachers and families. Kendra is there for us all and gets the job done!

Karen Conway and Jack Enwright, Newport

Rethink student loan forgiveness

In response to student loan forgiveness:

I have seen situations where student loans are "forgiven" if the person will oblige to work in a public service program for so many years. That is a good exchange.

The problem with student loan forgiveness is that a lot of these former students refuse to work. The loans don't just go away.

The government may "forgive" them, but the taxpayers will foot the bill.

We are SO far in debt as a nation with trillions and billions going to help other countries and non-citzens while Americans, especially veterans, have to struggle.

It's a sad situation where people will vote the same people in again and again.

Debra Murphy, Jamestown

Newport is making positive progress with Khamsyvoravong

I first met Xay in my front yard when he was walking neighborhoods during the campaign for city council two years ago. He shared his views, but he was clearly more interested in listening to mine. What struck me was his seriousness of purpose. It wasn’t a casual conversation. It was a significant discussion.

Since then, Mayor Xay has been the hardest working, most astute, and most effective Newport mayor/city councilor in my memory. His intellect, education, and professional experience are great assets to the city. He’s also brought an impressive list of contacts around the state, the military, regional and national contacts in government, business and institutions to bear as informal consultants to Newport. Xay maintains the respect and trust of these key relationships which he’s developed over time.

Selecting Xay as mayor was a sound decision by the city council. He is a full-time mayor/councilor. Somehow, he manages to be everywhere, tirelessly and effectively representing and advocating for our city whenever and wherever it’s in the best interest of its residents.

Much has been accomplished by this city council, and Xay has played a significant role in those achievements. Of course there has been controversy, disagreement and problems. Nothing new to Newport politics. Yet Xay remains a positive influence, along with others, helping the council through difficult times to make positive progress for our city.

I’m proud to be voting for Xay for City Council at-large.

Gus Cordeiro, Newport

Cegile leads with integrity

I’ve known Lynn Underwood Ceglie for the last 5 years, she is my neighbor and someone I admire. It’s been wonderful having a neighbor like Lynn who is well-informed on the variety of current issues; she’s forthright and patient with her explanations when I stop her mid-dog walk to ask for clarity about the most recent council meeting, or any issue I am concerned about or even who I should talk to in city hall. Since Lynn raised her family here, she not only has the background on where Newport has been but cares deeply about where Newport is headed, wanting this place to be vibrant and sustainable for the next round of Newport residents, school children and furry friends. She has demonstrated her commitment to the issues she cares about over the last years, from infrastructure needs to culture to the safety of our community. I admire how she has put her voice in the room, even in dissent when she does not think we are heading in the right direction – not always an easy move in a small community, but her integrity is her guide. I wholeheartedly support Ceglie for Ward 2 Council.

Elizabeth Smith, Newport

Khamsyvoravong embodies a true Newporter

I know a few things about being a Newporter. It’s not about if you were born in the Newport Hospital, what your last name is or whether you are a full or parttime resident. Being a true Newporter means loving the Newport community, generously giving your time, working hard, and taking immense pride in calling Newport home.

Over the past two years, I’ve seen our Mayor truly embody what it means to be a Newporter. He has tirelessly fought to champion our City, utilizing innovative methods that are both proven and effective. He’s brought Newporters into state and national conversations, securing tens of millions in state and federal funds. He’s working to staff City Hall to function as it should for our growing population, prioritized fixing our failing infrastructure, re-focused efforts on student success, and restored a sense of professionalism to our City leadership.

Leadership is about grit and hard work, whether in front of a computer, a committee, a crowd, or a camera. It’s about making our community a better place for everyone—not just a select few. It’s not about avoiding difficult projects out of fear of re-election; it’s about tackling tough issues and relentlessly working through them.

In my lifetime, I’ve never seen Newport with a leader like Xay and I believe we are fortunate to have him during such a pivotal time, with the majority of our council working hard together. Newport is facing challenges that aren’t decades away—they’re here now. I want Xay putting his municipality and professional experiences to work ensuring what I love most about Newport remains for my family and for everyone else who feels as I do.

Once again, I’m voting for Xay for City Council At-Large, and I hope that vote leads to another two years of Mayor Xay. When you have a proven racehorse, you let it run.

Dan Benson, Newport

Why you should vote Republican

During the fall season many people clean out their homes, garages etc. It is now time to clean out Democrat leadership on a national, state, and local level. On a national level, the Biden Administration has first created lack of order, turned it into chaos and currently destruction. If Harris is elected, the destruction of America and Americans will continue. China will take over America, the federal deficit will continue to increase and filter down to taxpayers and immigrants will continue to come across the border illegally. On a state level, voters are being asked to vote on $243M of state bonds (not including interest) and that does not even include the costs to rebuild the Washington Bridge. Most people do not realize but State and Municipal bonds are like a mortgage, there is a principal amount with interest. The repayment of any bond falls to the taxpayer to repay via increased taxes for almost everything. On a local level, town and school committees have no control over their respective budgets. Schools continue to see declining student populations, but the school budgets continue to increase. Towns have let their infrastructures decline with repairs now very costly.It is time to clean house! Your Voice, Your Vote - Vote Republican

Mary Lou Sanborn, chair Jamestown Republican Town Committee

An honor to serve Tiverton

This week I attended my last meeting of the Tiverton School Committee as an elected member. I am incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me over the last 12 years by the voters of Tiverton. I am also grateful for the incredibly hard work of the teachers, staff and administrators of the district as well as my fellow committee members both past and present.

Over the next two weeks we will vote for candidates to fill three of the seats on the Tiverton School Committee.. Among the candidates for office are three dedicated citizens who deserve our support: Diane Farnworth, Mike DeCotis and Jocelyn Sherman. I have served with Diane on the School Committee for the last eight years. She is a smart, dedicated and discerning professional who has led the committee for the last five months with skill and kindness. I know she will continue to strengthen the schools for all our children. I have known Mike since he first became involved as an advocate for full-day kindergarten. He always asks the right questions and has a finger on the pulse of the community. He brings the perspective of a parent, coach and involved community member to every meeting. Jocelyn has been an active parent, fervent supporter of the schools and has followed the issues facing us closely. She will bring an informed and fresh perspective to the committee.

Public service is frustrating, joyful, empowering, bland and so, so important – all at once. It has been an honor to serve with my fellow citizens of Tiverton: Jan Bergandy, Jim Arruda, Carol Hermann, Sally Black, Deb Pallasch, Diane Farnworth, Elaine Pavao and Mike DeCotis. You have all taught me things even when you did not know you were doing so – whether by example or expression of an alternative view or your insight into a particular problem. I will always treasure these lessons and the time I have been allowed to work with you.

Jerry Larkin, Tiverton

Reject Question 1

Question 1 is on this November’s ballot because our Rhode Island constitution, Article 14, Section 2, says every 10 years voters must be asked, “Shall there be a convention to amend or revise the Constitution?” Our answer is a resounding “NO”! A coalition of Rhode Island civic organizations make the case against Question 1 (see RI Constitutional Convention? Reject Question 1 | ACLU of Rhode Island). We stand with them.

RI has two ways to amend the state constitution. We believe the more functional method is for the General Assembly to put a question on the ballot for voters to approve. Examples are the separation of powers amendment approved in 2004 removing legislators from commissions like the Coastal Resources Management Council, and the 2006 amendment restoring voting rights to those on parole and probation.

The second is holding a constitutional convention. In this case seventy-five delegates, one from each House district, are elected to serve for this purpose only. They are not accountable to their constituents, and set their own agenda. They debate with little public input and decide on policy issues to be placed on the ballot. It is a unicameral body without any checks and balances. The convention delegates can propose sweeping changes that could, for instance, undermine women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights, and civil rights for all Rhode Islanders. They did that in 1986.

1986 was the last year any state constitutional convention was held in this country. It was here in Rhode Island. The push for that convention was supposedly about “reforming” government, but the most significant and controversial proposal to come out of that convention was a constitutional amendment declaring that “life begins at conception,” designed to ban abortion in the state. In fact, that convention passed not one, but two, amendments to restrict reproductive freedom. The convention approved so many constitutional amendments – 25 in all – that to fit them on the ballot, the amendments were bundled into 14 confusing ballot questions. As a result, if you wanted to support, for example, adding a “free speech” clause to the Constitution, you also had to vote for a bundled provision eliminating legal protection for abortion rights.

In the current political environment, a constitutional convention would be vulnerable to the manipulations of "dark money," since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there’s no limit on how much money outside interests can spend on a special interest campaign to influence voters. We don’t need a constitutional convention to change our constitution. Let’s do that through our existing process, which involves elected officials subject to transparency, and financial and ethical disclosures. Our state constitution is not for sale. Vote NO on Question 1.

Susan Taylor, chair Newport Democratic City Committee

Amarant should be first choice for Middletown Town Council

Residents of Middletown please consider voting for Leonidas “Leon” Amarant. Although his name was somehow placed last on the ballot he should be your first choice. I would encourage you to watch the Middletown Town Council meeting available online from Oct. 21 where Council members endorsed short-term rental rights for 5% of the existing operators, and took rights away from 95% of the other property owners in town. They failed to listen to input from members of their community and forced through legislation right before an election despite being told that a lawsuit would be imminent. Watching this meeting in full will help inform you about who to vote for in this election. We need business-minded logical thinkers on our town council who don’t subscribe to government power overreach.

Concentration should be on schools, roads, police and fire. Decisions need to be made based on facts not hearsay or emotion. In the next four years the town council will need to manage through major projects including a new school, the development of the Town Center, a new library, and important decisions on the environment. Please visit Leon’s website at leonamarant.com where his policy positions are defined.

Chris Sousa, Middletown

Euer in the Senate is good for Newport, Jamestown

The views and swimming holes are great, but for me one of the best things about living in Jamestown and working in Newport is that we are represented by one of Rhode Island’s best elected officials in state Sen. Dawn Euer.

A champion of the environment and a fierce advocate for the middle class, Euer has used her time in the General Assembly to protect our fragile coastlines against climate change and to protect vulnerable tenants against greedy landlords. And that was just this most recent year! Prior to that, Dawn played a big role in keeping a casino out of Newport and bringing marriage equality to Rhode Island.

Unlike her Republican opponent, Euer understands that climate resilience is critical to Newport and Jamestown’s continued success. Euer also understands that it’s the middle class that needs economic relief, not tax breaks for the richest Rhode Islanders.

If we want Newport and Jamestown to continue to be among the best places to live and work, the smartest thing we can do is to send Dawn Euer back to the state Senate. You can’t go wrong with a vote for Dawn!

Bob Plain, Jamestown

Turano will find solutions for Middletown

I believe that Councilman Dennis Turano deserves to be reelected to the Middletown Town Council. I’ve known Dennis for many years, serving as both his teacher, his coach and his friend.

Most recently I’ve had numerous conversations with Dennis about topics concerning the town of Middletown that both of us feel are important. We have discussed property taxes, the beach, the schools, town governance and housing. While we do not always agree on the solution to the problems discussed, I have found Dennis to be receptive to my ideas. He listens, presents his point of view, responds to my feedback, and lets me know what he intends to do. I think that a councilperson’s role is to do just that – listen to the constituents, evaluate the issues, clearly state their position and take appropriate action.

I feel that if Dennis is reelected he will continue to explore avenues to help the town solve some of the problems it faces. Although some of his ideas might not resonate with everyone, I think it is important to have someone on the council that tries to look at solutions from different perspectives. I am confident that if he is reelected he will do his best to identify problems that face the town and come up with solutions.

Bill Seiple, Middletown

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Letters: Endorsements for Newport County candidates, ballot questions