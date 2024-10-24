Q&A: Where do Middletown Town Council candidates stand on the issues?

The Newport Daily News reached out to candidates for Middletown Town Council to learn more about why they are running for office and their position on key issues. Questions were sent via email and candidates were given 250-word responses per question. Responses were only edited for clarity and appear below in alphabetical order based on last names. All candidates were asked to submit a photo of themselves. There are 11 candidates on the Middletown Town Council ballot, voters are asked to vote for up to seven.

What makes you the best candidate for the position you are seeking?

Leonidas (Leon) Amarant

I bring a unique blend of lifelong connection to Middletown, professional expertise, and a deep commitment to our community's future. Growing up here, attending local schools, and raising my own children in this town, I understand firsthand the values, challenges, and opportunities Middletown residents face. With over 25 years of experience as a software architect, systems analyst, and General Contractor, I’ve built my career on understanding complex problems and creating tailored solutions to solve them, skills that are crucial for addressing the issues our town is facing, everything from affordability to education and housing.

Additionally, my involvement on the Planning Board and with local organizations demonstrates my personal dedication to Middletown. My priorities focus on affordability, fairness, protecting our environment, supporting small businesses, and ensuring our schools provide the best possible future for our children.

I believe policy decisions should be driven by facts and data and not by emotion. I am committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and term limits in our government. Above all, I’m passionate about making Middletown a place where every resident can thrive, both now and for generations to come.

Lawrence Frank

I have been participating in town affairs for over 30 years, and have developed a comprehensive understanding of what works and what doesn't. I will use that knowledge to address the town's most pressing issues.

Dennis Turano

I work in technology – an ever-changing landscape that has evolved so much in my 35 years in the industry. I am used to learning new ways of doing things and implementing them, so I know that that change isn’t scary – it’s the way of the future. I implement this mindset in my work and as a Town Councilor. During my time on the council, I have had the opportunity to work on issues I am passionate about, but more importantly, issues that are important to Middletown residents. I am not on the council to further my own interests - I am there to represent you, the voter, in making our community a better place to live. I believe Middletown should be affordable for our families, aging seniors, and workforce to live and stay here. Too many people are being pushed out due to rising prices and taxes. I am a lifelong Middletown resident and my family has been in this town for five generations. I am committed to this community and setting us up for the best possible future. If you are looking for a Middletown that lives and works in the 21st Century, that is forward thinking and affordable, and that values the voice of its residents over personal agendas – vote for me.

Barbara VonVillas

Through years of service, I have acquired knowledge based on experience related to all aspects of academic and municipal government with a commitment to serving all the constituents of the community. More than two thousand Middletown students expanded their reading and writing skills in my classroom, the School Department ran efficiently during my tenure on the School Committee, and I have contributed to the forward-thinking and cooperatve perspective of the Town Council.

We are a community, and we must move forward together as a community for the maximum benefit of all our permanent residents.

Tom Welch

I do not believe anyone is the best candidate. The council is made up of seven people, elected by the majority of the residents to collectively make decisions on the town’s behalf. The members come from different segments of the community with varying views and opinions. The councilors must be able to objectively weigh all information on a variety of issues and come to conclusions, to guide the town through project and policy matters. I believe my willingness to speak up and logical approach contributes favorably to the Middletown Council.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing Middletown and how would you approach improving the situation?

Leon Amarant

The biggest issue facing Middletown is the rising cost of living, particularly the strain of high property taxes. Our current tax system is unfair and burdensome and is based on an outdated and inaccurate algorithm that often forces residents to consider selling their homes just to keep up with taxes. This system is driving people out of our community, and it’s simply unsustainable. My approach to improving this situation starts with tax reform. I propose a more transparent, predictable, and fair tax system that ensures residents aren’t priced out of the town they call home. By capping property tax increases and cutting unnecessary government spending, we can create a more efficient, fiscally responsible local government. This will allow us to focus on essential services like public safety, education, and infrastructure while putting more money back into the pockets of local families and small businesses.

Ultimately, it’s about making Middletown an affordable place for all residents to live, while fostering sustainable growth that benefits everyone.

Lawrence Frank

As a Middletown councilor I will work to pass legislation to limit the damage of STR's. I will work to pass legislation to increase affordable and market rate housing. I will work to identify property in Middletown for the development of new housing. The town has made recent strides in this. I will help accelerate that process. Housing affects taxes, employment opportunities, education, new business development and the quality of life for all our residents. It is time for the citizens of Middletown, through their vote, to tell the the town council what they want the town to look like in the future.

Dennis Turano

Our kids are our future – and our education system is not ready to prepare them for what’s to come. I will fight for the education of our students. I have already been working on this issue with great results. I helped lead the way to bring proven education programs to our schools, which have had very positive impacts for our students. I worked with the governor to bring the Learn365RI Program in our schools to educate our students to be well rounded and gain skills for their daily and future lives. Also, the Beyond the Bell program I helped to bring to our schools provides after school tutoring and activities. Dozens of Middletown students have graduated high school who wouldn’t have otherwise because of this program. I graduated from Middletown High School and went to URI – I am committed to preparing our students to be successful and live and work right here in Middletown.

Barbara VonVillas

The biggest issue is in making affordable housing available for all our permanent residents. Unfortunately, the term "affordable housing" is sometimes misunderstood. Middletown government generally perceives the term to mean "workforce housing" while much of the public defines it as "low-income housing" which, unfortunatly, has negative connotations.

Most native Middletowners are workers at all levels who consider Middletown an innate part of their identities. It is just natural to want the same for their children who have been raised to enjoy the Middletown way of life. They deserve our support as well. It is important to ensure that all Middletowners can afford to live in a place they call home.

Tom Welch

I believe the proliferation of STRs is on the forefront of the major issues facing Middletown and surrounding communities today. They began as a small, indiscernible part of our community decades ago and have evolved into a real-estate investment segment of our town that is putting pressure on the ability of residents to enjoy their property. STRs will always be a part of our makeup but I feel we are at a tipping point in their numbers. I want Middletown to be made up of neighbors – people who live nearby, will help in an emergency, lend you a tool, watch you house when you are away. I do not want to end up being known as a tourist destination on a cruise ship itinerary.

What steps do you believe need to be taken to keep Middletown affordable for residents in the years to come?

Leon Amarant

To keep Middletown affordable for residents in the years to come, several key steps must be taken:

Tax Reform: The current tax system needs an overhaul. Property taxes should be predictable, fair, and capped to ensure residents aren't priced out of their homes. My plan focuses on aligning tax increases with the State’s 4% cap and eliminating the financial pressure that’s forcing people to consider selling. Cut Government Waste: By reducing unnecessary spending and focusing resources on essential services like public safety, infrastructure, and education, we can lower taxes and make government more efficient. This allows us to direct funds to where they are needed most while easing the tax burden on residents. Affordable Housing Development: Middletown faces unique housing challenges with limited land and infrastructure. Thoughtful development is necessary to increase affordable housing options while also preserving the town’s character. We must also ensure that any new development respects the environment and the community's needs. I believe we can find a balance that works for Middletown. Support for Small Businesses: Strengthening our local economy by supporting small businesses is key to long-term affordability. We need to incentivize local investment, reduce excessive regulations, and ensure that large corporations do not push out small businesses—the true backbone of our community.

By addressing these areas with smart, data-driven policies, we can ensure that Middletown remains an affordable, thriving community for generations to come.

Lawrence Frank

Short term rentals cost Middletown $5 Million in state aid to education. Reducing the number of short term rentals will make houses available for families and year round residents. A reduction in the number of short term rentals is necessary of improve the town's finances. A reduction in short term rentals will improve the quality of life for all Middletown residents. Short term rental owners Leon Amarant, Dennis Turano, and Bryan Hoffman, are running for town council. They, and their real estate investor associates, have done substantial damage to the town, and if elected, they will continue to advance policies that will harm the town for many years in the future.

Dennis Turano

Our residents are in an affordability crisis. Neighbors, friends, and family are being pushed out of our community because they cannot afford to live here. The main reason is because our property taxes are out of control. The Town Council voted 6-1 (I was the one dissenting vote) to impose a tiered tax system between residents and nonresidents. As a result, long-term rental properties are experiencing astronomical tax increases that get passed on to renters. I want to fix this two-tiered property tax that is driving up the cost of living in our community. We need to fix the heavy tax burden we face, and it starts with tax reform.

Vote for me and the new candidates that are for change. We need to get back on track to keep Middletown affordable, cost of living predictable, and employ out of the box thinking.

Barbara VonVillas

We currently have a solid base in a number of projects that will expand housing opportunities for permanent residents, many of whom prefer to live near their families or where they grew up. Because the tourist trade has taken many previously affordable homes off the market, the Town has committed to developing affordable homes on newly acquired parcels of land, and it must continue to vigorously pursue this path.

Tom Welch

Taxes are the barometer by which affordability is measured. Tax revenue is necessary to pay for our schools/teachers, town employees, services, infrastructure, etcetera. The town experiences the same cost of living increases as households and therefore taxes continue to rise. The council and administration need to minimize these increases. We do so by maintaining our buildings and vehicles with capital improvement budgets, negotiating fair and equitable contracts with employees, and constantly updating a vision for Middletown that maintains our identity and moves us forward for the future of our residents.

Candidates Charles Roberts, Paul Rodrigues, Bryan Hoffman, Peter Connerton Sr., Christopher Logan and Antone Viveiros did not respond.

