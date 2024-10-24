Open in App
    Pubs to bistros Newport is full of dining options. Don't leave out The Community Cookery

    By Dan Lederer,

    2 days ago

    We have a lot of restaurants here on Aquidneck Island. We’ve also got our share of kitchens, taverns, bars and cafes. There are a quite few pubs in town, some grills and even a few shacks. A couple of brasseries and a bistro or two as well. We’ve got a good supply of delis in town, a few marts and plenty of pizzerias. But as far as I can tell, we only have one cookery. And if you are curious to find out what a cookery is all about, take a trip to Market Square and look inside the Seamen’s Church Institute. There you’ll find The Community Cookery , a great spot for a quick grab-and-go breakfast and lunch. It will give you a new appreciation for cookeries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdvLH_0wJuu7GW00

    When you step inside, you can’t help but be impressed with the 100-plus-year-old building. The dark wood and maritime decor seem to glow in the history of sea tales and stories that have passed through the halls throughout the years. But once you get situated, you turn to find the bright and cheery counter of the Community Cookery. The smell of fresh brewed coffee is in the air with hints of fresh baked cookies, bacon and other tasty tidbits. Start your day with a hearty made-to-order egg sandwich served on a bolo. Or try a tasty breakfast pastry with a fresh-brewed cappuccino or perhaps a toasted Bagel Boys bagel with cream cheese (we love seeing local businesses partner with each other). You can take it to go and eat it down by the water, or just find room inside the building’s common room where you can enjoy it in the peaceful surroundings.

    Don’t miss out on the Cookery’s quick lunches too. All are made to order with fresh ingredients, so you can have a great sandwich for an equally great price. They have a few new items coming for their fall update, but you can never go wrong with their everyday classics like their BBQ Pork Sandwich made with roasted pork flavored with their secret spice mix and topped with smokey BBQ sauce and lots of Cheddar. Or the Cafe Melt with Chicken Salad made with homemade chicken salad on marble rye topped with baby spinach & Swiss and grilled to perfection. If you don’t see exactly what you want, you can build your own sandwich with plenty of meat, cheese and veggie toppings to choose from along with your choice of bread. They know how to make a great sandwich. Grab a bag of chips along with an ice-cold drink, and don’t forget one of their homemade cookies or a Salted Caramel Brownie to soothe that sweet tooth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPBXd_0wJuu7GW00

    If you have group needs, they also do catering and sandwich platters, so be sure to consider them for business meetings, picnics, boat parties or family outings. Boxed lunches with all the fixings are their specialty, but platters of sandwiches and breakfast pastries are great additions too.

    A great sandwich at a great price is reason enough to stop in for some great food, but the Community Cookery is more than just a place to eat. They are a “Cafe Anchored By A Cause.” The Cookery is owned and operated by the Newport Community School which is a non-profit organization whose mission it is to provide educational opportunities to foster increased academic success and self-sufficiency among adult learners across our community. The Cookery is a training site that offers adult learners the opportunity to gain real-world experience under the guidance of the Cookery management and staff. 100 percent of the profits from the Cookery going to support the ongoing operations of the Cookery and workforce development training. So your order is doing good things for our community. And when you know your sandwich is somehow helping a great cause, it always tastes a little better.

    When you are searching for a place to get a tasty, quick breakfast or lunch, finding a spot that is reasonably priced, easy to get to and consistently good is the goal. You’ll find that at the Community Cookery. The historic and storied building where you find the Cookery adds to the experience as does the always cheery and authentically neighborly staff. Great hospitality makes it all taste a little better. And when you find out your food is doing good in the community, you’ve got yourself a winner. If you’ve never been to a cookery, now you have good reason to go check one out. You’re going to be glad you did.

    Dan Lederer is a Middletown resident with 30 years experience in the food service industry throughout New England. He continues to work locally behind the scenes within the industry and remains a devoted fan of all things restaurant and hospitality-related. His column appears on newportri.com and in The Daily News. Cheers !

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Pubs to bistros Newport is full of dining options. Don't leave out The Community Cookery

