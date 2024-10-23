Bonds to budgets: A rundown of Newport County's ballot questions

Each election cycle, states and municipalities across the country add questions to the ballot, asking voters to weigh in on large financial decisions or amendments to local charters.

This year, four of the six municipalities have ballot questions. Additionally, while Portsmouth and Little Compton do not have local questions on the ballot this year, there are still five state questions to decide upon.

Newport

Newport’s Question Six on this year’s ballot asks voters to weigh in on whether the city should take out $98.5 million in bonds to fund a few of the over $500 million in infrastructure projects the city currently has backlogged. The state legislation that passed to allow the city to put this question on the ballot does not limit the use of these funds to any specific projects, only requiring that it go toward “all costs relating to the design, construction, repair, rehabilitation, replace and improvement of infrastructure and municipal facilities in the city’s neighborhoods, including, but not limited to, land acquisition, demolition, landfill remediation, streets, sidewalks, public parks, bridges, sewers, drainage, city buildings and recreation, beach and harbor facilities.”

While the language of the referendum casts a wide net on what the money could be spent on, the city has outlined several projects with cost estimates they are planning to fund using these bonds:

$20 million to replace the bulkhead (retaining wall) for Perrotti Park.

$13 million to buy land and fund design engineering for a new public safety complex in Newport’s North End.

$12 million to remove and regrade Van Zandt bridge and the lower road.

$11.2 million for the study and implementation of a beach nourishment program for Easton’s Beach.

$10 million to go toward dirt pile removal and the remediation of the former landfill site near Rogers High School as well as the completion of the new school building.

$6 million to go toward the city’s Fiscal Year 2025 and Fiscal Year 2026 Road Improvement Programs.

$5.375 million for a study on and preliminary designs for the use of Elizabeth Brook to help manage stormwater in the North End.

$5.375 million to match grant funding to “harden” Easton’s Pond against adverse weather.

$5 million for redesign and renovation of the former Maher Center building near Miantonomi Park.

$4.5 million in repairs to local seawalls, including $2 million for improvements to local piers.

$3.75 million to match grant funds afforded to Cliff Walk repairs .

$800,000 to help pay for the demolition of deteriorating buildings at Easton’s Beach.

$777,260 to fund the rest of the city’s transition over to a new municipal management software.

$607,740 to cover the cost to issue the bonds.

$115,000 for sidewalks at Aquidneck Park.

Middletown

The two local questions on the ballot for Middletown voters are both proposed amendments to the town charter submitted to Middletown Town Council by the local Democratic Town Committee

Both questions, if passed, would remove the requirement that candidates running for Middletown Town Council or Middletown School Committee do so while unaffiliated with any political parties. When it was first proposed to the Town Council in March, Middletown Democratic Town Committee chair Vanessa Ellermann said the town has seen a decrease in the number of candidates running for office since 2014, when this requirement was added to the charter, and argued that the change would promote increased participation and transparency through the election process.

Tiverton

Like in Middletown, Tiverton’s single local question is a charter amendment. If passed, it would require the school department to submit monthly financial reports to the Town Administrator and Town Council.

Jamestown

Not to be outdone by its Aquidneck Island neighbors, Jamestown has eight charter amendments for voters to weigh in on, many of which are housekeeping items to make the charter more legally consistent.

Question six , the first of Jamestown’s local questions on the ballot, would amend the Charter’s preamble to include the official name of the State of Rhode Island.

Question seven would authorize Town Council to select a qualified person to fill vacant seats on the council for the remainder of the term.

Question eight would allow the town to only provide a “digest” or description of a proposed ordinance or ordinance amendment to be published in the newspaper, rather than in its entirety.

Question nine would give a person appointed as Town Administrator 12 months to become a resident of Rhode Island.

Question 10 would allow the Building Official to serve as the Zoning Enforcement Officer.

Question 11 , like question 8, would allow a vacancy on the School Committee to be filled for the remainder of the term by a person selected by the Town Council.

Question 12 would revise the Charter’s internal section reference for consistency.

Question 13 , the last question, would require a full review of the Charter every six years, starting in September 2029, with special reviews to take place as needed.

