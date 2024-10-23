Middletown home on Easton's Point among top Newport County sales. See what topped it.

Residential Properties Ltd. recently announced the sale of 151 Ellery Ave. in Middletown for $1,155,000. RPL Sales Associate Michael J. Sweeney of the Sweeney Advisory Group represented the buyer in this transaction.

A circa-1900 single-level 2-bedroom, 2-bath Bungalow, the Easton’s Point home has been entirely renovated and updated by a master craftsman with custom ship-style furnishings as well as solar panels for eco-conscious living. The spacious open floor plan provides an entertaining kitchen connected to a relaxing living room made extra comfy by radiant heating throughout. Close to the beach and restaurants, the property includes a stone patio with an outdoor fireplace and shower.

JAMESTOWN

22 Narragansett Ave, $850,000, B: Mz Prop LLC, S: Michael H. Dwares & Sandra S. Dwares

LITTLE COMPTON

39 Stone Church Rd, $945,000, B: Luis A. Perez & Rebecca A. Watson, S: John M. Payne & Smitha V. Gollamudi

MIDDLETOWN

4 Bailey Ter, $725,000, B: Joanne C Spero RET & Joanne C. Spero Tr, S: Cottrell Ft & Kerrie Cottrell Tr

3 Donald Dr, $589,000, B: Joanna R. Lanz, S: Loretta E Winsper RET & Loretta E. Winsper Tr

11 Ellery Ave, $1,150,000, B: Peter Thompson & Anne T. Thompson, S: Peter A. Medeiros & Stephanie A. Medeiros

Green End Ave, $460,000, B: Jason Decosta & Erick Lopez, S: Carrie Hambleton

NEWPORT

104 2nd St, $1,520,000, B: 181 Honeyman Ave LLC, S: Ross E Freeman 2023 RET & Thomas P. Moorleghen Tr

1514 Capella S Unit 1514, $1,050,000, B: Bachar Saba, S: Mark Narbey & Linda Narbey

36 Catherine St, $1,900,000, B: James S. Brodsky & Philip E. Mccarthy 2nd, S: Elizabeth W Mcmillen RET & Eilizabeth W. Mcmillen Tr

6 Howe Ave Unit 7, $795,000, B: Ulpiano F. Pontillas & Danny G. Willis, S: Peter G. Hill

629 Thames St, $925,000, B: Linda Borghi, S: Sebastian J. Grasso & Gianna D. Grasso

46 Weaver Ave, $949,000, B: Joseph B. Lichwick & Cynthia G. Lichwick, S: Jonathan H. Cronin & Sherry A. Cronin

PORTSMOUTH

46 Glen Meade Dr Unit A, $425,000, B: Gerard Paolino Sr, S: Kelly Halligan

11 Hillcrest Rd, $685,000, B: Kelly Catalan & Marvin C. Reyes, S: Vicki L. Hayes

16 Norseman Dr, $540,000, B: Christopher M. Pine & Michael R. Pine, S: Bernardo G. Almirol

268 Rolling Hill Rd Unit 268, $830,000, B: Melissa Jane Taylor RET & Melissa J. Taylor Tr, S: Joanne C Spero RET & Joanne C. Spero Tr

192 Spring Hill Rd, $880,000, B: George L. Grassi, S: Kevin D. Pierson & Verity J. Pierson

275 Turnpike Ave, $565,000, B: Erik Sinks & Diana J. Sinks, S: Marvin C. Reyes & Kelly G. Catalan

Warcam Way, $18,000, B: Brian Sullivan & Tanya Sullivan, S: John P. Guadagni & Katherine Guadagni

TIVERTON

98-R Brayton Rd, $195,000, B: Derek K. Houston, S: Robin J. Richard

167 Leeshore Ln Unit 167, $1,579,000, B: Noreen M. Anderer & Joseph D. Anderer, S: Louis R. Fernandes & Darlene A. Fernandes

345 Main Rd Unit 204, $290,000, B: Carol A. Renaud, S: Jacqueline C Smith T & Jacqueline C. Smith Tr

121 Quaker Ave, $700,000, B: Aleksa I. Bjornson & Krista L. Bjornson, S: Glen S. Maclaughlin

76 Robin Dr, $300,000, B: Arthur W. Brown, S: David R. Morgan & Deborah A. Morgan

Real estate transactions are provided by the Warren Group.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown home on Easton's Point among top Newport County sales. See what topped it.