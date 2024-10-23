5 weekend Newport County events to get into the season – whether you like Halloween or not

If you've been holding off, this is the weekend to get into some scary fun.

OK, maybe it won't be that scary, but there's plenty happening to get into the Halloween spirit. From trick or treating to costume parades and more, you don't have to wait for the actual Halloween to get dressed up.

If Halloween isn't your thing don't worry. Take a tour of one of Newport mansions for free or enjoy the season in a different way at Newport Vineyards annual harvest festival.

Take a look at five things happening this weekend and start making your plans.

Goolish Gala

Get in the Halloween mood at Glen Park on Saturday when the Portsmouth Parks and Recreation Department hosts a Goolish Gala from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy children's games, activities and goodies, along with a costume parade.

Entry is free.

Free mansion visits

Residents of Newport County are invited to visit The Preservation Society of Newport County’s open houses and properties for free on Saturday and Sunday.

This offer applies to residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family, as well as students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence, Naval Station Newport identification or Salve Regina student ID is required.

The Breakers, Marble House and Isaac Bell House are open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Rosecliff, including the exhibition “Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age,” is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Houses and grounds close one hour after last tour admission. This offer does not include specialty tours such as Beneath The Breakers or The Breakers Third Floor Preservation in Progress.

For more information, see www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-county-days-october-26-27-2024 .

Newport Vineyards Harvest Festival

Head over to Newport Vineyards for grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, and eating tasty festive treats. Enjoy live music while sipping on local wines or fresh Taproot beer, and noshing on food created by scratch from the culinary team. Chef Andy will be roasting fall favorites over an open fire! Feeling competitive? You could be called to compete in the Grape Stomp Competition or the Stein Hoisting Contest! Plus, free axe throwing. We’ll also have a costume contest with prizes to celebrate the Hallo-weekend!

Saturday (live music from DudeManBro)Session 1: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Session 2: 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday (live music from Real Weird)Session 1: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Session 2: 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit newportvineyards.com/event/7th-annual-harvest-festival .

Aquidneck Island Halloween Family Festival

The Wayfinder Newport will be hosting the Aquidneck Island Halloween Family Festival on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is a free and fun-filled family day to get everyone in the spooky spirit.

This beloved family -friendly tradition will feature trick or treating with 25+ vendors, crafting, music and costume contests at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Trick or Treat Bags will be gifted to the first 100 kids and sweet treats and snacks will be provided for all. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/aquidneck-island-halloween-family-festival-in-newport-ri-tickets-1042427618067 .

BOOwen's Wharf Trick or Treat

Bowen's Wharf will be the scene on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. for a fun-filled, family-friendly Halloween adventure! Bring your little ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and princesses for an afternoon of trick-or-treating at participating shops and restaurants.

Find trick or treating throughout Bowen's Wharf and Day of the Dead characters. The Coastal Queen will host a Halloween Kids Cruise at 11 a.m., while Kiel James Patrick will host a pet costume contest and Witches of Newport performance. On Diego’s patio attendees can enjoy Halloween-inspired cocktails and mocktails, a cotton candy machine, popcorn and churros; along with kids activities including a sensory haunted house.

Boba on Bowen's will have a meet and greet Bluey, hot cocoa bar with all the fixings and more.

Admission is free and open to all. For more information visit, facebook.com/events/1069429797886368 .

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: 5 weekend Newport County events to get into the season – whether you like Halloween or not