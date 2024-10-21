Open in App
    The Newport Daily News

    Proposal honors abolitionist George T. Downing with a statue in Newport. Here's where

    By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The Newport City Council is planning to consider the addition of a new statue in town honoring abolitionist and activist George T. Downing .

    Although a native of New York, Downing made Newport his home and progressively became one of the city’s most highly revered historical figures. A caterer and restaurateur by trade, Downing used his position and influence to advocate for abolition, equal educational opportunities for Black children, negotiated support for freedmen during the reconstruction era, and, when he settled back down in Newport, he continued to advocate for civil rights issues, such as interracial marriage, until his death in 1903. His restaurant in New York was a station for the Underground Railroad.

    Downing is so well regarded in Newport that an award highlighting exceptional Black community figures is named after him. The award is presented at the annual Rogers High School Black History Month Assembly , one of the longest-running Black History Month high school assemblies in the nation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UULR_0wFL60Jn00

    This year, the honor was awarded to Charles Roberts, the founder and executive director of R.I. Slave History Medallions , an organization dedicated to creating and installing markers at key locations of significance to Rhode Island’s history in the slave trade. In a letter to the City Council, Roberts wrote that since obtaining the award named for Downing’s legacy, he has been working to get a statue of the man facing his former property on Bellevue Avenue.

    “It will be complementary to the existing public art in the Newport community,” Roberts wrote. “With your approval, we will commence to raise the money needed to produce the statue.”

    Specifically, the letter proposes for the life-size bronze statue to be erected on the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Pelham Street, inside the entrance to Touro Park, which is also fitting as he was one of the people who helped purchase the land to establish the park.

    Roberts’ proposal has already received support from the Tree and Open Space Commission and the Public Sculpture Commission, which was recently established to act as stewards of the various statues and sculptures around the city.

    “We understand the importance of honoring this Newport citizen whose life work was extraordinary,” Public Sculpture Commission chair Frederico Santi wrote in a letter to Newport City Council.

    In her letter to Newport City Council recommending the body approve the statue, Tree and Open Space Commission chair Maureen Cronin wrote about Downing’s significance .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWQPJ_0wFL60Jn00

    “The Commission believes this statue, which will be the first to honor a Newport African American leader, will be an enhancement to Touro Park and an important remembrance of Mr. Downing and his contribution to Newport, state and country,” Tree and Open Space Commission chair Maureen Cronin wrote in her letter to Newport City Council. “We ask the Council and Administration to support and approve the plan.”

    An artist has already been selected as well: New York-based bronze sculptor Vinnie Bagwell, whose work is primarily focused on hand-case bronze sculptures depicting naturalistic, candid portraits of Black figures, as she describes in a letter to Roberts. Among the historical figures she has sculpted are Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass and Ella Fitzgerald. She is also the artist behind the Enslaved Africans’ Rain Garden, a series of five sculptures along the Hudson River in Yonkers, New York, depicting five of the first enslaved Africans to be manumitted – freed – by law in the United States.

    “Calls for Art that seek to balance the American narrative interests me because creating eye-consuming destinations about the critical roles enslaved Africans and African Americans played in American history is my passion and purpose as a public artist, thus my interest in your call for a public artwork of George T. Downing,” Bagwell wrote to Roberts. “My vision is a means by which to provoke critical thinking as well as give voice to our stories and meaning to our legacies…It would be my pleasure and an honor to serve the City of Newport via public art.”

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Proposal honors abolitionist George T. Downing with a statue in Newport. Here's where

    cheiftan
    2d ago
    I would love to see that new statue.
