Q&A: Where do Tiverton School Committee candidates stand on the issues?

The Newport Daily News reached out to candidates for Tiverton School Committee to learn more about why they are running for office and their position on key issues. There are six candidates in the Tiverton School Committee, voters are asked to vote for up to three on the ballot.

Here's how the candidates responded.

What makes you the best candidate for the position you are seeking?

Michael DeCotis

As a former teacher I have an understanding of the profession. This prior experience gives me insight to what the public education system means to a community. My current career in biotech sales has also taught me the importance of planning, communication and collaboration. Using these tools has given me a solid background to work with others which is a key component of working in public education. This makes me uniquely qualified to return to the committee for 4 more years.

Diane Farnworth

Two words – dedication and leadership. I have been a dedicated member of the School Committee since 2016. I am currently the committee chair, and a member of both the Finance and Policy Subcommittees. I also serve as a member of the district’s Building Committee and have participated in multiple collective bargaining negotiations. I understand the school budgeting process, and the importance of sound policies. I know and abide by RI state laws concerning education, open meetings and ethics. I am a collaborator and encourage all to make their voices heard at our meetings. I respect the people who work in our schools and celebrate the parents and community volunteers who give so much of their time and talents to make our schools great places for kids to learn and grow. Most important to me are the education, safety and welfare of our students.

Beyond my experience is my deeply held belief that quality public education is the most crucial key to Tiverton’s long-term success. We have the structure in place for a school system we can be proud of. We need to continue building on this to attract families who are looking for a great place for their kids to grow and prosper.

I am not perfect, nor am I an educator but I am a lifelong learner. The lessons learned while serving on this committee make me the perfect candidate for this position. As a leader, I know it’s not about me, but about working with and encouraging all to succeed!

Kimberly Paquette

There are several reasons why I am the best candidate for the School Committee. The most important is the first-hand knowledge I bring to the table. Having worked for the Tiverton School Department for over a decade has given me a background and desire to make multi-faceted, school-centered decisions. In addition, I have a degree in accounting.

During my employment, I served as the union treasurer, shop steward, and on our contract negotiation committee. I am a member of (S.P.E.A.R) Special Education Advocacy and Reform and Tiverton’s (SELAC) Special Education Local Advisory Committee. Currently, I am leading a caregiver group through ARC RI, to support parents of children with special needs.

As a resident of Tiverton for 38 years, I have had two children attend and graduate from the school system and a child currently in the district. I want all of Tiverton’s students to receive the best possible educational experience using the resources the town provides.

Jordan Reilly

I am a nearly lifelong Tiverton resident, my family moved here when I was 10. After attending much larger, consolidated schools in Connecticut, I was lucky enough to spend just one year at Nonquit school (now closed) and it changed my entire outlook on education. I thrived in the quaint, hands-on, creative, student-centric learning environment at Nonquit. After my experience there, I vowed to one day send my own children to a school with a similar learning environment.

I now have three children (9, 9 & 7) with my husband Brett (born & raised in Tiverton). We made the decision to plant roots in Tiverton to enable our children to have the same educational opportunities we had (& more). Our children have had a wonderful elementary school experience thus far at the hands of our incredible educators here in Tiverton.

While I’ve never held a career in education, as a business owner for 13 years, I’ve always found that the key to a successful business and optimal productivity is adequately compensated, happy employees who feel completely comfortable voicing their needs & enjoy working together toward a common goal. There should be no fear or intimidation when it comes to leadership, as that completely destroys morale. This shouldn’t be any different with our educators & administration as it pertains to our children.

I’m running for school committee in an effort to preserve our small community school structure, quality of education, and work with our wonderful educators to expand upon the opportunities & services for our students.

Jocelyn Sherman

The best candidate for school committee is a candidate who has been actively involved in the schools and is fully engaged in the current events of the school system. I first became interested in Tiverton Public Schools (TPS) by attending the Health & wellness subcommittee meetings in 2005 as a board member for the RI Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. In 2011, when my oldest daughter started kindergarten at Pocasset, I attended my first Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) meeting, which began 12+ years of volunteerism in TPS. As a parent volunteer, I have been afforded the opportunity to witness first-hand, the dedication of our educators in this town and their commitment to our students. Watching our support staff, teachers, and building administrators work tirelessly to meet the needs of this community inspired me to do what I could in my capacity as a volunteer to support their efforts. Additionally, I became a member of the School Improvement Team at TMS, and I am currently the co-chair of the School Improvement Team at THS. Separate from my school volunteer work, I also began attending budget committee meetings to better understand the Financial Town Referendum and what I could do to support the best possible budget for our schools. I have remained committed to understanding what the district needs to support both student success and professional development. With my background as a volunteer, an advocate for our schools, and a lifelong supporter of public education, I am the best candidate for the position.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the Tiverton School system and how would you approach the situation?

Michael DeCotis

The far and away biggest issue is funding. Public education across the country has been facing unique challenges especially since the COVID pandemic. We have learned how important in-person learning is to students and with dropping enrollment rates in many districts including Tiverton, cost per pupil is skyrocketing. Tiverton has had many years of rising costs and unless the state of RI (RIDE) changes its formula we will continue to cut crucially important programs and staff to meet the yearly budget crunch. This challenge is taking away important programs for students and will place more strain on teachers and staff to maintain the same level of learning realized pre-pandemic. I want to continue to serve on the School Committee to champion reform on the formula at the state level and also in Tiverton with our Town Council.

Diane Farnworth

Tiverton’s Schools have the structure in place to be a high-performing district. Our elementary schools have a long tradition of excellence, and our older students have more options and opportunities than ever before. Our CTE programs are a shining example of how real-world education is being delivered. Our sports and extracurricular activities help give kids a connection to their schools and their peers. Our educators are top notch, delivering the latest in curriculum while working with each child to ensure that they get the best chance to succeed.

With that said, declining enrollment, an issue state-wide for communities like ours, coupled with outsized gains in Tiverton property values, has led to a significant drop in state aid for education. This has directly impacted the school department’s budget. During the COVID years, we were able to rely on one-time funds to maintain programs and most staffing levels. For the current budget cycle, we were forced to lay off several teachers and administrators and use what was remaining in our fund balance to avoid further programmatic cuts. As we look ahead, more adjustments will need to be made.

We will be embarking on a search for a new Superintendent to take the reins next summer. We need to find a leader who can build on the quality of education we offer while working to build efficiencies in the delivery of education. Most importantly, we need to come together as a community to support our schools.

Kimberly Paquette

The biggest issue facing the Tiverton school system is collaboration and transparency. Transparency opens lines of communication and brings the facts needed for collaboration. Employees need to have the opportunity to openly share their opinions and ideas, without the worry of retribution. Decisions and policies are made without the knowledge of what is actually taking place in our schools.

While working for the school department, a school committee member rarely entered the building to observe day-to-day operations. There should be visits made to each of the schools. This would provide an opportunity to speak with teachers, students and observe the school.

Faculty and staff input is an invaluable resource in many areas, yet it is underutilized. I have spoken with several employees as well as parents, with so many great ideas for better student outcomes. Ideas that affect areas of spending, teacher morale, administration, management, professional development, and safety. Ideas that can only come from those working with students. These ideas need to be heard and seriously considered.

Jordan Reilly

I believe the biggest issue facing Tiverton schools is the school department budget. I hope to work side by side with administration, parents , community members, educators, fellow school committee members & the town council to reallocate a budget that’s both fiscally responsible , and advantageous to our students & teachers.

Jocelyn Sherman

The TPS budget is the biggest challenge for our school system at present. It is a multi-faceted issue that needs constant oversight. There are several contributing factors that have brought us to this point; previous years of level funding and recent changes in state aid to name a few. For our students’ success and the continued professional development of our staff, we need adequate funding. The goal is to strengthen 21st century skills while providing access and opportunity for all students. My approach would be to review the operating budget on a regular basis in a collaborative way. Evaluate spending while also seeking opportunities for increased funding. Are we currently engaged with initiatives in our schools that could potentially add additional funding? Are there more grant opportunities available to our district? With state mandates, curriculum requirements, social-emotional learning (SEL) needs, and other expenses, it is important that we continuously evaluate our budget in real-time.

Do you believe the School Department should continue exploring school consolidation? What other options should be considered to ensure a balanced budget that places students first?

Michael DeCotis

Tiverton just completed a contentious budget season that wrapped up in June. We had to trim around 15% of our total budget which is not sustainable. The next set of options includes closing schools and possibly regionalization with another district if the costs keep skyrocketing and the state reduces aid to our community. I am willing and able to have these tough discussions with state officials, town officials and the community. Tiverton must decide what kind of school model they wish to maintain within the budget parameters we are given. This will be a most challenging year financially and the town needs the right elected officials in place to make these tough decisions. I hope to be one of the committee members having a say in the Tiverton Public Schools future.

Diane Farnworth

Tiverton Schools have always put students first. That’s why they exist. However, as long as enrollment trends continue, the School Department will have no choice but to continue to adapt. While there are multiple housing developments in town that are in the works, until those projects come to fruition, we can expect more consolidation. There is only so much funding we will receive and we have to approach this realistically, while keeping an eye on the future. We also need to have meaningful conversations around instituting operational efficiencies wherever possible. Controlling costs and making smart decisions must be in the forefront of our thoughts and actions in order to continue putting students first.

On a more forward-thinking note, we can also look for new ways to attract students. We should be actively working to convince the town of Little Compton to send their students here, or even to merge with us. They face enrollment issues as well, and their current model is not sustainable for the long term.

We also need to better communicate all the great things our schools do in order to attract new students. And just as with the preceding question, we need to come together as a community to support our schools. If elected, I will make it a priority to work with all stakeholders to ensure that happens. Let’s do this together!

Kimberly Paquette

School consolidation was explored, and it was decided the consolidation of schools was neither feasible nor beneficial. Therefore, we move forward with that decision. That being said, we can’t continue to lay off teachers and staff and expect those left behind to absorb the loss. It isn’t sustainable. Inevitably, this will affect our children’s education and employee wellbeing. The issue now becomes keeping all schools open and working within a budget that places our students first while supporting staff. By eliminating unnecessary spending, adhering to the budget, and increasing revenue sources, we will accomplish this.

Proposed purchases must be carefully researched to make an informed decision and avoid wasteful spending. Examination of the General Ledger and discussions with the newly hired Finance Director will ensure budget adherence.

To increase revenue sources, the district needs to apply for academic and capital grants. Grants have been instrumental in funding extracurricular programs. It’s time to make a shift from extracurricular to academics and capital funding.

Recently, the state cut 1.2 million in aid. This was due in part to declining student enrollment. Enrollment in Tiverton, as in most districts nationwide, is rapidly declining. The administration doesn’t know the reasons behind this. We need to contact Tiverton families that are opting to remove their children from the district and ask why. Every effort needs to be made to address and correct the reasons within our control. Every attempt needs to be made to bring students back while retaining the students currently attending.

Jordan Reilly

I do not believe consolidation is in the best interest of our students and educators given the dynamic & intricacies of our small town. I strongly believe our students benefit & thrive from the learning environment and education provided at our five small community schools. I believe there are many more untapped avenues & opportunities that should be explored over consolidation.

Jocelyn Sherman

All avenues need to be explored before we turn to building consolidation. Careful consideration of all current expenses should be evaluated initially. Are there opportunities to examine existing contracts with vendors to see where we can realize some cost savings? How recently have we completed a market analysis to review our compensation and benefits packages as it compares to other similar size districts throughout the state? My goal is a balanced budget that offers the most opportunity for the student experience while compensating our educators appropriately. Maintaining rigorous curriculum, access and opportunity for AP courses, athletics, visual and performing arts, all while supporting the SEL needs of our students is front and center. Have we also considered further implementation of programs/initiatives in our schools that could perhaps give us access to additional funding? Also, knowing how the state funding formula works, how can we address the variables that impact the formula for us? Are there conversations we can have at the state level to better support the needs of our students in Tiverton?

Brendon Andrade recently took a position in the Tiverton school district and while his name will be on the ballot he would no longer be willing to serve.

This article was updated to remove a duplicate answer placed under the wrong candidate.

