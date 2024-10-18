Open in App
    Newport Classical is connecting Newport to classical music. Two upcoming concerts show how

    By Gillian Fox,

    2 days ago

    As autumn unfolds, our fall season at Newport Classical is thriving. It is an immense honor to be bringing world-class musicians to our City by the Sea year-round. In October, we presented two performances by renowned pianist Emanuel Ax, with both concerts at capacity and welcoming many first-time concertgoers to our Newport Classical Recital Hall. I was reminded of the invaluable support from the community that Newport Classical enjoys. BBC Music Magazine summarized this well, describing “a thriving musical community, generously supported by locals whose love of the arts equals their pride in the town’s elegant past.” I couldn’t agree more.

    This November, Newport Classical presents two extraordinary musicians – baritone Markel Reed on Nov. 1 and cellist Seth Parker Woods on Nov. 15 – both as part of our Chamber Series, which takes place at Newport Classical Recital Hall in downtown Newport on select Fridays between September and June. The hall is known for its striking architecture, remarkable acoustics and intimate atmosphere. We invite audiences to enjoy these performances in a relaxed setting, with a complimentary glass of wine from Greenvale Vineyards and homemade treats by our incredible volunteers.

    A passionate performer of opera, Markel Reed has an impressive resume and is known for his appearances with The Metropolitan Opera. He has also performed with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Boston Lyric Opera, and more. This season alone, he performs the role of Masetto in Opera Omaha’s production of "Don Giovanni," James Baldwin in "The Tongue & The Lash" at Town Hall in New York City, Jigger Craigin in Boston Lyric Opera’s "Carousel," and Yusef Salaam in Anthony Davis’ "The Central Park Five" with Detroit Opera. He recently performed in Wagner’s "Götterdämmerung" with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood. Markel’s concert in Newport on Nov. 1 celebrates standard and contemporary works, beginning with biblical texts and poetry from Brahms and Poulenc, and including Margaret Bonds’ "Three Dream Portraits" and selections from Benjamin Moore’s "Ode to a Nightingale," as well as an aria from Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," having originated the role of Chester in the world premiere of this groundbreaking opera.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Nc6_0wBvJqYo00

    Two-time Grammy-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods will present his program "Thus Spoke Their Verse" in Newport on Nov. 15. Celebrated by The Guardian as possessing “mature artistry and willingness to go to the brink,” Seth has an established reputation as a versatile artist and innovator across multiple genres. As The New York Times wrote, “Woods is an artist rooted in classical music, but whose cello is a vehicle that takes him, and his concertgoers, on wide-ranging journeys.” In "Thus Spoke Their Verse," Seth explores three centuries of music centering around identity and narrative storytelling. The evening is anchored by three of J.S. Bach’s Sarabandes from the solo cello suites, which provide points throughout the concert to transition from a familiar experience toward the possibility of something radically new. Seth’s program includes selections from Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s Lamentations, “Black Folk/Song Suite;” Frederick Gifford’s Difficult Grace; Nathalie Joachim’s Dam Mwen Yo; Alvin Singleton’s Argoru II; Monty Adkins’ Winter Tendrils; Conrad Beck’s Drei Epigramme für solo cello; Carlos Simon’s Between Worlds; and Chinary Ung’s Khse Buon.

    Newport Classical is committed to building the audience of tomorrow and creating connections between classical music and the Newport community. To that end, all musicians performing on the Chamber Series visit a Newport-area school to perform for and speak with students, through Newport Classical’s Music Education and Engagement Initiative. We’re excited to be bringing Markel Reed to engage with preschool students at East Bay Community Action Program’s Head Start program and Seth Parker Woods to work with orchestra students at Thompson Middle School as part of their time in Newport next month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IgeR_0wBvJqYo00

    We recently caught up with Markel Reed to find out more about him, his concert, and what he is looking forward to about being in Newport.

    Gillian Fox: When did you know you wanted to be a singer? Was there a pivotal moment for you? Tell us about that if so.

    Markel Reed: I grew up in close proximity to music and singing through church and school. It led me to take up electives in high school as I planned to become an engineer. It was the final semester of my senior year that shifted that trajectory through my drama teacher and I took up music as my major in college. Still intending to be a professor of music, it was ironically the science of voice that initially drew me to pursue it seriously. I immersed myself in the languages and cultures that inspired the music and it drives me to learn more constantly.

    Gillian Fox: How do you approach curating programs for your recitals?

    Markel Reed: When I program a recital, I prefer to start with what excites me most about repertoire…the text. I find it much easier to find the flow to a program when I am connected to the overall message and the meanings that can come from the individual pieces. In the structure of different sets, I like to include works by individuals of my own heritage. Whether it be art songs, hymns or spirituals, I believe that works by people of the African Diaspora give me a unique opportunity to bring more of myself to the program.

    Gillian Fox: What do you most want to convey to audiences when you perform?

    Markel Reed: It is my hope that my audiences believe the words coming from my mouth. As an artist, I think it takes much more than beautifully reciting musical lines. I want the connections I have to the repertoire to be felt internally by everyone around. It is amazing when an audience has their own experience with the music they witness.

    Gillian Fox: While in Newport, you'll also be visiting a Head Start preschool program. How will you approach working with the young students during that visit?

    Markel Reed: It is such a unique opportunity to work with young children. I think of how I was instilled with melodies and tunes that immediately bring back nostalgia when I hear them now. A brief introduction of well-known classical tunes mixed with rhythm recognition can build positive reinforcement in the genre. It provides an active way for them to feel like they are a part of our musical community already.

    Gillian Fox: Is there anything you're looking forward to doing or seeing while you're in Newport?

    Markel Reed: This will be my first time in Newport, so I look forward to enjoying some of the local attractions and possibly exploring the piers – if it’s not too cold!

    Tickets for all Newport Classical concerts can be purchased online at www.newportclassical.org/concerts.

    Gillian Fox is the Newport Classical executive director. Her column appears monthly in The Newport Daily News and on newportri.com.

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Newport Classical is connecting Newport to classical music. Two upcoming concerts show how

