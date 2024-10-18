Letters: From local races to ballot questions more election endorsements

Ceglie brings common sense to City Council

I have known Lynn Ceglie for over 30 years. I admire her dedication to this community. She is conscientious and extremely responsive to her constituents. I have seen her answer calls and texts from residents who have concerns about their quality of life. Her achievements include reducing residential taxes, providing free downtown parking, and banning non-owner-occupied short-term rentals. She supports seniors at the Edward King Senior Center, advocated using city land for a new skatepark, and was instrumental in the installation of safety crosswalks on Memorial Boulevard. This election is very important. She has the common sense that is desperately needed on the council. Please support Lynn Underwood Ceglie for Newport City Council 2nd Ward.

Stephen B. Johns, Newport

Cullen will position Newport schools for the future

As a teacher in an urban high school, I work with students daily who face unique challenges, that include a wide variety of academic, domestic and social struggles, emotional trauma, poverty, poor attendance, along with a lack of basic needs and resources.

That’s why I endorse Elizabeth “Beth” Cullen for the Newport School Committee.

Beth understands that every student’s journey is unique, and she has consistently shown empathy and commitment in addressing the needs of all Newport’s students. She recognizes that a wide majority of our diverse student population requires more than just academic support to thrive – they need career development opportunities, mentorship and targeted alternative pathways to success that meet students where they are.

Beth is a strong proponent for implementing and expanding technology and career training, developing vocational opportunities, cultivating community internships and work study programs for students who are often sidelined and underserved by traditional academic routes.

Beth’s forward-thinking vision and dedication to serving and empowering all students will position Newport’s school system as a national leader in 21st century public education. Beth is the right choice for this job.

Linda Iribarren, Newport

Support for Question 5 will benefit Newport Contemporary Ballet

In our 43 years, Newport Contemporary Ballet (previously Island Moving Company) has been an integral part of our city’s lifeblood by inspiring generations of Rhode Islanders to explore the art of dance and movement. In doing so, we have created jobs, generated tourism revenue, helped build community, and shown why the creative arts are such an important part of Newport’s identity.

As we embark on the next chapter in our story, we are so excited to be moving to a permanent home on Broadway. Our new Center for Arts, Dance & Education will be a true community center offering more studios for Academy classes, provide a theater to not only expand the breadth of our own performances, but to share with other nonprofits and educational institutions across our community, and help amplify our cultural and economic impact on Newport for all, no matter your age or background.

Question 5 asks voters to approve a $10 million bond initiative that will support arts facilities and cultural preservation efforts across Rhode Island, which includes $2 million to support the construction and development of our new home on Broadway. It is an investment in our collective future, an investment we hope you feel is worth making.

We already know the wide-reaching economic impacts of investing in the arts. Arts bonds approved in 2014 and 2021 generated a nearly 300% return on investment in the form of economic activity and job creation. But investing in the arts is about so much more than economic impact – it’s about inspiration - cultural exchange with diverse artists strengthens our community’s quality of life and connection to each other. From audience members to workshop participants, to children and students partaking in classes, nearly two million people have benefited from the investments made by these bonds, including over 400,000 children. By supporting the arts, we are inspiring the next generation of Rhode Islanders to pursue their dreams, embrace self-expression, and contribute to the fabric of our community’s creative identity.

At NCB, we believe the passing of Question 5 this Nov. 5 will further strengthen our connection with our neighbors in Newport County, across the state, and with our colleagues in the world of dance. We believe it is a collective win for the economic and creative future of our community. Please join us in voting “Yes on Question 5” this November. Thank you for your consideration.

Danielle Genest, Artistic & Executive Director Newport Contemporary Ballet

Ceglie will make Newport 'the best it can be'

I have known Lynn Ceglie for 20 years. Our kids grew up together and are still friends today. I have been teaching Lynn piano for two years. She is an extraordinary woman. Her authentic persona shouts, “Let’s make Newport the best it can be”

Lynn is a pioneer of this great City by the Sea. She raised her children here and has always fought for what she knows to be right. She is educated, determined and passionate in all her endeavors. On several occasions, I have invited Lynn to speak on behalf of List Academy of Music as a representative of our city. She speaks with eloquence, clarity and fortitude. I have seen her fight for what should be or not be in this great town we live in and I support, acknowledge and believe she knows, first hand, how to get the job done.

In summary, I am grateful to have someone like Lynn on our council. As a friend, teacher, constituent and fellow musician now, she has brought volumes of trust, courage, talent and know how to the forefront and I highly recommend her for any magnitude of a task that is asked of her.

Heidi List Murphy , Newport

Turano is committed to Middletown

Dennis Turano is a long-life Middletown Rhode Islander who proudly serves as a Middletown Council person. Dennis’ personal business expertise and success, leadership, and his fiscal stewardship provide him with the tools needed torepresent our community. Serving 8 years as a public servant for Middletown he has been instrumental in the after-school program initiative that is aligned with the governor’s LEARN365RI program. This program provided an out-of-school learning opportunity to increase the achievements for our school-aged youths.

Dennis has served on the Affordable Housing Committee for 7 years working on ways to increase affordable housing, especially for the younger generations of Middletown. Dennis also spearheaded the “Give A Hoot, Don’t Pollute” initiative to bring awareness to keeping Middletown beautiful. Dennis is detail-oriented, tenacious and committed to our community. We are truly blessed and grateful to have him overlooking the needs of the citizens of Middletown. We greatly appreciate all he has done during his public service and we look forward to him continuing his service.

Jennifer O’Hora Lawrence, Middletown

Obligation to respond is on the council, so I did

Regarding Mr. Fitzpatrick's letter to this paper (10-11-2024) regarding meetings of the Portsmouth Town Council. I do not recall yelling at people though certainly my voice was raised on certain occasions. During the first several meetings of the Portsmouth Town Council in 2023, Mr. Fitzmorris would take the microphone and with a three-ring binder in front of him on the podium begin essentially lecturing the council and making allegations against town officials. I did not interrupt for a period of time looking to see if my colleagues on the council were going to do anything. They did not. So I did. I asked Mr Fitzmorris if he had a question in all of his rambling. I asked him if he was accusing members of town government of having acted improperly. He finally acknowledged that he was making that accusation. I have no intention of sitting idly by while somebody makes misleading or ignorant allegations, especially against a group of people who are public servants and who are not supposed to respond to the General Public. That obligation to respond is on the council, and I responded. I would note that Mr Fitzmorris is one of 17,000 people in town and probably one of 11 or 12,000 adults. There is not enough time in the year to allow each of them to come up and pontificate, as he claims to be his right.

Charles Levesque, Portsmouth

Invest in our artistic and economic future

I write this letter to urge you to help us invest in our Island’s vibrant art, culture life, and economic growth by voting Yes#5 on Election Day Nov. 5.

Approval of Question #5 will authorize the state to issue bonds of $10 million to continue the Cultural Arts & Economy Grant Programs that are administered by the RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA). It will not only support matching grants for capital improvement projects for Newport Contemporary Ballet (formerly Island Moving Company), Tomaquag Museum and Trinity Repertory Company, but also will provide additional funding to continue the statewide Cultural Arts & Economy Grant Program that has supported more than 60 arts and cultural organizations across Rhode Island through 1:1 grants.

As you know the arts, of all genres, are an economic engine for our community. We are now at a crisis juncture for lack of adequate, state-of- the- art, performance spaces on this island. Voting Yes#5 will provide the funds to complete the Newport Contemporary Ballet’s Center for Arts, Dance, & Education on Broadway in Newport. The Center will have a large flexible performance space available for use by all in the community.

Join me in investing in our artistic and economic future by voting YES on #5.

Susan Woythaler, chair Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County

Ceglie is an advocate for every Newport citizen

I am endorsing Lynn Ceglie for Ward 2 city councilor. I have known Lynn since she began her political career as the PTO president at the Cranston-Calvert School. She was an advocate for every student then, just as she is now for every Newport citizen.

We need experience, commitment, and integrity on our council to best represent the needs of the Newport community. As a long-term resident of Ward 2, I have seen Lynn demonstrate this commitment by her responsiveness and perseverance in assisting with the issues experienced by her constituents.

We need a balanced representation on the council of members who have established records of hard work and commitment serving the needs of Newport’s citizens and community. Lynn is this kind of councilor.

Lynn has no other agenda, but to serve Newport and continue to tackle the issues that are important to its constituency.

Please consider voting for Lynn Ceglie for Ward 2 councilor on November 5. Thank you for your consideration.

Susan M. Walsh, Newport

Aramli is a friend of Newport's seniors

I met Mark Aramli just prior to the last election cycle and invited him to tour the Edward King House Newport Senior Center. He contacted me shortly after and came for a visit and tour the building. He learned we are a safe place for all seniors aged 50+ to learn, grow, socialize and more.

After speaking with our Executive Director, Carm Geer and me, he offered his support and encouragement. He learned of senior's challenges and represented us well on the council.

Mark has met many of our members and has a pleasant working relationship with the Edward King House Newport Senior Center. He is a Champion for Seniors, and we need his continued support.

I ask you to join me and vote for Mark Aramli on Nov. 5. Newport has one of the largest voting blocks of seniors in Rhode Island. We can have a positive effect on Nov. 5 if only we vote.

Penny Fitch, Newport

Constitution Convention will take RI back from special interest groups

The Nov. 5 election this year provides the citizens of Rhode Island the opportunity to convene a Constitution Convention. I find both scary and amusing that the special interests with the money to lobby our State Legislature are funding a fear campaign. These organizations would have you believe that voting yes on Question 1 will open the flood gates of “dark money” and special interest groups to alter the Constitution of Rhode Island. What they won’t tell you is their real motive is to keep the status quo, so they are the only special interests with power in R.I. The last Constitutional Convention in R.I. was in 1986 and oh how the times have changed. We need to have a convention to level the playing field for the tax-paying citizens of R.I. The special interest groups behind the push to reject Question 1 have for far too long ruled the roost on Smith Hill. I urge all citizens of Rhode Island to approve Question 1 and begin the process of taking our state back from the very special interest groups against it. Remember no matter the outcome of the Convention, the people of Rhode Island will have the final say in 2026.

Keith Hamilton, Portsmouth

Play a role in making Newport Daffy

Join us this Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last) as Newport in Bloom proudly gives away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at the Easton’s Beach rotunda. Each bag contains two dozen bulbs – worth over $15 retail – and they’re ready to be planted immediately in a spot where their vibrant blooms can be enjoyed each spring.

This marks the 15th year of our mission to further beautify Newport. To date, residents, businesses, non-profit organizations, and our dedicated Newport City crew have planted an incredible 1.5 million daffodil bulbs, helping us earn the sobriquet of “Daffiest City in New England.”

We’ve received many inquiries about planting flowers on the land disturbed by RIDOT’s bridge re-alignment construction, particularly around the rotary at JT Connell and Adm. Kalbfus. Unfortunately, RIDOT has yet to release this land for planting, but we hope for a positive update in 2025. Let them know how much you miss the daffodils!

Come grab your free bulbs this Sunday and help us continue to enhance Newport’s beauty.

John Hirschboeck, Newport in Bloom

