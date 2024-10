While the Great Migration, an art exhibition that brought 100 elephant sculptures to the city, has continued on to other destinations, one of the elephants might be making Newport a permanent home.

The traveling outdoor art exhibition featuring a herd of life-sized elephant sculptures made its first United States stop this summer in the City by the Sea . For about eight weeks, the herd was on display at various Newport institutions, such as the mansion museums The Breakers and Rough Point, ushering in record-breaking numbers of visitors for some. The project was developed and brought to Newport by Elephant Family USA in coordination with Art & Newport and its founder Dodie Kazanjian, who curated the exhibition.

The elephants have moved out of Newport and are on display in the Meatpacking District of New York City until Oct. 20, after which they will head over to Miami Beach, Florida. However, Kazajian and fellow Art & Newport Board of Directors member Edith McBean have reserved one elephant, Leela, to be gifted to the city to memorialize the event.

Newport City Council will decide whether to accept this gift at its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23. In his memorandum regarding the gift , City Manager Colin Kennedy wrote that the binding agreement that accompanies the gift includes a promise that the organization will varnish the statue biennially in perpetuity and that the elephant will be stored for the Winter 2024-25 season so that the organization can work with various municipal boards and commissions to discuss the best display site.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Missing this summer's elephants? Why one might be headed back to Newport permanently.