Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Daily News

    Portsmouth's Sandy Point Stable goes to auction. What one potential bidder has planned

    By Jeffrey D. Wagner,

    2 days ago

    (This story and headline were updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

    PORTSMOUTH – The Sandy Point Heritage Foundation would like nothing more than to revitalize the Sandy Point Stable as a community hub for equine-based activities.

    Moreover, the foundation would like to trump all potential bidders so the foundation could make the area a stable where people of all walks of life can experience horseback riding, according to foundation co-founders Ingrid Adolphs-Carbotti and Genna Heath.

    Adolphs-Carbotti, of Newport, and Heath, of Portsmouth, are horseback riders who were looking into buying the property once it became for sale. During a recent interview, both said they had contemplated for several months buying the historical barn and property.

    The property has been on the market for a year but the asking price of $5.8 million was out of reach. When they learned that the price had dropped to $3.5 million and there would be an auction starting on Oct. 17 and running through Oct. 31, Adolphs-Carbotti and Heath renewed their interest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c5Wr_0wAKAAfV00

    But time is of the essence, according to the duo, and they hope these next few weeks will help them realize a dream.

    “When the property first started going into auction, we started dreaming about it and what we could do,” Adolphs-Carbotti said during a recent interview.

    “We are trying to beat the clock here and hopefully it can be used by people of all walks of life,” Adolphs-Carbotti said. “Our idea is to run an equestrian program that will benefit the whole community.”

    How they hope to accomplish their goal

    Heath said the foundation has a three-year plan to develop the property, during which time it would remain open while it is restored close to its original state. The duo envisions opening the stable to the public for therapeutic riding and other endeavors.

    “The urgent goal of raising at least $1.5 million is the first step in a broader $5 million capital campaign aimed at acquiring the property,” they added in a written release. “This initial funding will be critical in establishing the foundation's long-term vision, ensuring that the stables remain a community cornerstone rather than being lost to developers.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0win_0wAKAAfV00

    Heath said she has been in communication with town planners and has been working with other town authorities on navigating the process.

    Heath said she has learned that there are no provisions in place for Portsmouth to help purchase historical properties and avoid commercial development.

    Heath and Adolphs-Carbotti noted that the property owner is under no obligation to sell the property to their foundation. So, the duo is looking for an investment partner, or supporter, to garner enough funds to make a competitive bid.

    Both said a potential supporter could buy the property and arrange a lease-purchase agreement with the non-profit Sandy Point Heritage Foundation.

    As far as money raised so far, Heath said the foundation wants to keep it under wraps for now, as they compete against other parties.

    But they said the property has always been a private equestrian community and that is one thing that they would like to change.

    “Given the historical value, we think this is a property that should be kept open to the community and this is how our mission was born,” Adolphs-Carbotti added.

    Property's history has ties to Gilded Age, music festivals

    The six-acre property has ties to Newport’s Vanderbilt family and dates back to 1860.

    According to a written release from the foundation, its construction was finished in 1902 and became an equestrian facility and a social hub during the Gilded Age’s summer seasons.

    “The property has been subdivided and developed, but for over 121 years, the stables have preserved their commitment to horsemanship,” according to the written release.

    It was last owned by Jessie (Jay) Sargent, a professional equestrian who died in September 2022.

    The property also has ties to the music industry.

    In the 1980s, Sandy Point also became home to Stable Sound Studio – ran, produced and engineered by Steve Rizzo.

    The studio there offered music instruction and records services while also once serving as a gathering and collaboration hub for musicians during Newport’s jazz and folk festivals.

    To donate to the foundation or learn more about the foundation and its mission, visit www.sandypointheritage.org or contact info@sandypointheritage.org .

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Portsmouth's Sandy Point Stable goes to auction. What one potential bidder has planned

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Pam Shaffer
    2d ago
    Can it be saved in a way similar to how Louie preserved Escobar Farm on Middle Rd? This is near and dear to my heart. I had 14 horses in my life. 2 were in the Sakonnet Times at St. Mary's pond and the Menzies barn next to the HS, our island is sinking from all the McMansions being slapped together. We have lost so much history in town already, please don't let this turn into another memory of what was....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy