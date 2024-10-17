Portsmouth's Sandy Point Stable goes to auction. What one potential bidder has planned

(This story and headline were updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

PORTSMOUTH – The Sandy Point Heritage Foundation would like nothing more than to revitalize the Sandy Point Stable as a community hub for equine-based activities.

Moreover, the foundation would like to trump all potential bidders so the foundation could make the area a stable where people of all walks of life can experience horseback riding, according to foundation co-founders Ingrid Adolphs-Carbotti and Genna Heath.

Adolphs-Carbotti, of Newport, and Heath, of Portsmouth, are horseback riders who were looking into buying the property once it became for sale. During a recent interview, both said they had contemplated for several months buying the historical barn and property.

The property has been on the market for a year but the asking price of $5.8 million was out of reach. When they learned that the price had dropped to $3.5 million and there would be an auction starting on Oct. 17 and running through Oct. 31, Adolphs-Carbotti and Heath renewed their interest.

But time is of the essence, according to the duo, and they hope these next few weeks will help them realize a dream.

“When the property first started going into auction, we started dreaming about it and what we could do,” Adolphs-Carbotti said during a recent interview.

“We are trying to beat the clock here and hopefully it can be used by people of all walks of life,” Adolphs-Carbotti said. “Our idea is to run an equestrian program that will benefit the whole community.”

How they hope to accomplish their goal

Heath said the foundation has a three-year plan to develop the property, during which time it would remain open while it is restored close to its original state. The duo envisions opening the stable to the public for therapeutic riding and other endeavors.

“The urgent goal of raising at least $1.5 million is the first step in a broader $5 million capital campaign aimed at acquiring the property,” they added in a written release. “This initial funding will be critical in establishing the foundation's long-term vision, ensuring that the stables remain a community cornerstone rather than being lost to developers.”

Heath said she has been in communication with town planners and has been working with other town authorities on navigating the process.

Heath said she has learned that there are no provisions in place for Portsmouth to help purchase historical properties and avoid commercial development.

Heath and Adolphs-Carbotti noted that the property owner is under no obligation to sell the property to their foundation. So, the duo is looking for an investment partner, or supporter, to garner enough funds to make a competitive bid.

Both said a potential supporter could buy the property and arrange a lease-purchase agreement with the non-profit Sandy Point Heritage Foundation.

As far as money raised so far, Heath said the foundation wants to keep it under wraps for now, as they compete against other parties.

But they said the property has always been a private equestrian community and that is one thing that they would like to change.

“Given the historical value, we think this is a property that should be kept open to the community and this is how our mission was born,” Adolphs-Carbotti added.

Property's history has ties to Gilded Age, music festivals

The six-acre property has ties to Newport’s Vanderbilt family and dates back to 1860.

According to a written release from the foundation, its construction was finished in 1902 and became an equestrian facility and a social hub during the Gilded Age’s summer seasons.

“The property has been subdivided and developed, but for over 121 years, the stables have preserved their commitment to horsemanship,” according to the written release.

It was last owned by Jessie (Jay) Sargent, a professional equestrian who died in September 2022.

The property also has ties to the music industry.

In the 1980s, Sandy Point also became home to Stable Sound Studio – ran, produced and engineered by Steve Rizzo.

The studio there offered music instruction and records services while also once serving as a gathering and collaboration hub for musicians during Newport’s jazz and folk festivals.

To donate to the foundation or learn more about the foundation and its mission, visit www.sandypointheritage.org or contact info@sandypointheritage.org .

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Portsmouth's Sandy Point Stable goes to auction. What one potential bidder has planned