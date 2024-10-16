Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns this weekend along with 5 more Newport County events

One of Newport's marquee fall events returns this weekend with the 33rd edition of the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, but with the festival happening all weekend long that means there's time for other activities as well to fill your social schedule.

Flavors of the season from cider to garlic will also be celebrated. If live music, local history or the arts or more of your scene then there's something for everyone without having to leave Newport County.

Take a look at what's happening and start making your plan.

Little Compton Cider Social

The Little Compton Historical Society will be hosting its annual Cider Social on Saturday from 1–4 p.m. There will be complementary cider and donuts while supplies last, as well as free tours of the Wilbor House Museum and free admission to self-guided exhibits. It will be the last chance for the public to view the "Little Compton Connected: A Local Transportation Story" special exhibit. There will also be free crafts and games for adults and children alike.

The Community Yard Sale will be held in tandem with the Little Compton Historical Society’s Cider Social.

The Cider Social and free and open to the public.

Jamestown Arts Center Autumn Arts Open House

The Jamestown Arts Center will hold its annual Autumn Arts Open House on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Participate in make-and-take art activities for all ages, check out artist demonstrations in the studios, enjoy seasonal refreshments and more.

Drop-in activities will be led throughout the building with teaching artists Lisa Barsumian, Rosemary Burns, Brooke Erin Goldstein, Casey Weibust, and instructors from our sister studio Out of the Box Studio and Gallery. Art activities include collage, monotype printmaking with water-based material, line drawings, spin art on the pottery wheels, clay medallions, and more! This year, we’ll also offer age-appropriate crafts for the youngest artists--toddlers around 18 months and up.

All activities are free and open to all ages.

Tour Butts Hill Fort

Join the Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee of the Battle of Rhode Island Association, in collaboration with the Portsmouth Conservation Commission and Portsmouth Community Theater, on Saturday for an immersive tour of Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and concludes at 11 a.m.

As part of the "Discover Your Portsmouth" series, highlighting the town's historical landmarks throughout October, this special tour will include a unique Reader's Theater production. Actors will perform key historical readings to bring the past to life.

Richard Schmidt will read a letter from Major General Nathanael Greene to George Washington.

Jim Stearns will deliver a diary entry from Colonel Israel Angell, who commanded the 2nd RI Regiment during the battle.

Denise Betz will present a poignant passage from Mary Gould Almy's diary, describing the horrors of battle.

Dr. Ron Marsh will read the 1923 BHF dedication speech by Dr. Roderick Terry who saved BHF.

This free event is open to all, and parking is available at the Wealth Management lot located at 35 Dyer St. and at Portsmouth High School’s tennis courts. There is no parking on Butts Street.

St. Columba’s Concert Series

St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown will host the next performance of the St. Columba’s Concert Series, featuring The Narragansett Bay Chorus (NBC), in an entertaining program of a cappella choral music in the barbershop style, on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Also scheduled to appear on the show are three outstanding and entertaining quartets. Trade Secret has won the Northeastern District Seniors Championship and medaled at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s international competition. Second Nature has medaled at the Northeastern District contest. Nantucket Sound has won the Novice Quartet Championship for the Patriot Division.

This concert will be held in the Chapel’s Parish Hall and will be followed by a reception, giving guests an opportunity to meet the performers. Admission for the concert will be $20, $10 for students, payable by cash, check or credit card at the door. Tickets are also available in advance of the day from St. Columba’s Parish Office at 401-847-5571 or through chorus members. No reservations are required.

Tiverton Farmers Market Garlic Roast

The Tiverton Farmers Market Garlic Roast returns for the second year at the Tiverton Middle School on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests can expect to try various specialty items, all celebrating the beloved Allium plant, from garlic bread to cheese, honey, and other garlic-infused delights. Enjoy robust flavors, while supporting local businesses. Plus, you can learn more about the star of the show, garlic, while enjoying some live music.

This event is free to attend, and parking is also free.

In addition to food, there will be a garlic information table with The Neighborhood Farm, a garlic giveaway basket from the Tiverton Farmers Market, free magazines from The Bay (one of TFM’s sponsors), and live music with The Virginia James Band.

For more information, visit tivertonfarmersmarket.com .

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns this weekend along with 5 more Newport County events