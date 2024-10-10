Open in App
    Road closures, detours in place for long weekend events in Newport

    By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The long holiday weekend is sure to bring people to Newport, now throw in some events and the City by the Sea will be full of people enjoying not just a visit but great activities.

    That also means road closures and traffic.

    With the Broadway Street Fair, Amica Marathon and Italian Festival Parade taking place on succeeding days, and police asking travelers to anticipate traffic delays and plan travels accordingly, here's a look at what you'll need to know to get around.

    Broadway Street Fair closures

    On Saturday, Oct. 12, Broadway will be closed from Gould Street, south to the bottom of Washington Square from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for The Broadway Street Fair. Wheatland Boulevard will take the detour of traffic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1va2dB_0w1OXEyo00

    Amica Marathon closures

    On Sunday, Oct. 13, Memorial Boulevard will be closed westbound from Easton’s Beach to Thames Street from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for the Amica Marathon.

    Italian Festival Parade closures

    On Monday, Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m., Broadway from Gould Street to the bottom of Washington Square will be closed for the Italian Festival Parade. Wheatland Boulevard will take the detour of traffic. This closure will be for about 1 hour. The parade will start in front of St. Joseph’s Church on Broadway and proceed to Washington Square to Thames Street to Americas Cup to Memorial Boulevard, ending at the Columbus statue on Memorial Boulevard at Bellevue Avenue where there will be a small 30-minute ceremony.

    This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Road closures, detours in place for long weekend events in Newport

